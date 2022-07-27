Blend360 Included in AI Service Providers Report by Independent Research Firm

COLUMBIA, Md., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blend360 announced today that they have been included in Forrester's report, The AI Service Providers Landscape, Q3 2022.

Blend360 (PRNewswire)

Blend360 announced that they have been included in Forrester's report, The AI Service Providers Landscape, Q3 2022.

The report, written by Principal Analysts Michele Goetz, Brandon Purcell, and Boris Evelson, provides an overview of 39 AI service providers to help technology and data leaders understand the value AI service providers can contribute and how they vary by size and market focus. These 39 service providers were chosen by Forrester from a list of notable vendors with more than $50M in AI-related services revenue. Forrester defines AI Service providers as "organizations that engage with technology and data leaders to apply AI to strategic and operational business transformation initiatives across the enterprise or within areas of the business to drive competitive advantage."

Co-Founder and CEO Patrick Hennessy said, "We are thrilled to be part of Forrester's report on the landscape of AI services providers, as we know making this list is no small feat. At the heart of Blend360 is an elite group of data scientists that strive to use data, tech, and analytics to optimize business results. We believe this recognition validates we are on the right path, and we will continue to help our customers use AI to better build their business."

Blend360 is an award-winning provider of data and analytics solutions for Fortune 500 companies. The company has made the Inc. 5000 list of Fasting Growing Companies every year they have been in business and has been awarded a world-class ranking in client satisfaction for the past three years. They have over 500 employees with offices domestically in NY, MD, CO, and CA and internationally throughout the EMEA region.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blend360