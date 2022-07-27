Omron Automation Americas announces FY21 "Distributor of the Year"

Omron announces the winner of the Distributor of the Year award for fiscal year 2021. This prestigious distinction recognizes Omron's top distributor for excellence in revenue growth, local engagement, expertise, and solution selling.

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Automation solutions provider Omron Automation Americas has announced Airline Hydraulics Corporation as the winner of Distributor of the Year for fiscal year 2021. On July 13th, Omron Vice President of Sales Peter Brouwer presented the award to the Airline executive management team, which includes CEO Mark Steffens and Director of Sales Keith Elphick.

Omron Vice President of Sales Peter Brouwer presented the award to the Airline executive management team (PRNewswire)

"On behalf of Omron Automation Americas, I am very pleased to recognize Airline Hydraulics as our 2021 Distributor of the Year," says Brouwer. "Airline's investment in innovation and commitment to our technology secured this award. As a highly respected partner in the Americas market, they have supported the growth of our brand and delivered superior support to customers. We look forward to many years of continuing to make our partnership stronger."

Steffens also expressed great confidence in the Omron-Airline partnership. "After 30+ years of partnering with Omron, we are flattered to accept this great honor," he says. "Omron's core values and growth objectives perfectly align with ours. We appreciate the Omron experts who have supported our business with advanced automation solutions and technologies over the past seven years to lay the groundwork for this success together. We look forward to continuously build upon this success with Omron."

About Airline Hydraulic

Airline Hydraulics Corporation is a value-added distributor of automation, machine safeguarding products and fluid power products founded in 1949 in Philadelphia, PA. It provides quality components and custom-engineered technology solutions, offering system engineering, manufacturing, service, repair, and installation. Through organic growth and multiple acquisitions over the years, Airline is now based in Bensalem, PA and operates multiple locations throughout the NE US and down the east coast.

About Omron Automation

Omron Automation is an industrial automation partner that creates, sells and services fully integrated automation solutions that include sensing, control, safety, vision, motion, robotics and more. Established in 1933 and currently headed by President Yoshihito Yamada, Omron's 36,000 employees help businesses solve problems with creativity in more than 110 countries. Learn more at automation.omron.com.

Media Contact:

Amy Wang

amy.wang@omron.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Omron Automation Americas