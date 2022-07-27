Quest Diagnostics Named a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" for Fifth Consecutive Year

SECAUCUS, N.J., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, announced it has been named to the 2022 Disability Equality Index® (DEI) Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion by Disability: IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD). The Disability Equality Index® (DEI) is the world's most comprehensive benchmarking tool for the Fortune 1000 to measure disability workplace inclusion against competitors.

"We are honored to be named a 'Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion' for the fifth consecutive year," said Cecilia McKenney, Quest's Chief Human Resources Officer. "At Quest we are continuously working to create a diverse, equitable, inclusive, and accessible workplace where our employees can thrive in an environment that supports them."

As part of its commitment to empowering people with disabilities, Quest launched the DiverseAbilities Employee Business Network (EBN) in 2016, an open-door network of over 350 members. The vision of the group is to create and foster an inclusive culture of knowledge and dynamic acceptance of the disability community and support the company's goal of becoming an Employer of Choice for the disability community. Earlier this year, the DiverseAbilities EBN launched the Cancer Awareness Connections sub-team to bring education and awareness that supports cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers. The DiverseAbilities EBN is one of 10 EBNs throughout Quest which are actively engaged in driving advocacy and influencing a culture of belonging.

"Quest is committed to building an inclusive culture that supports all employees," said Desyra Highsmith Holcomb, Director, Diversity & Inclusion at Quest Diagnostics. "We are proud of our EBNs and the supportive environments they create to help bring people together. The newly launched Cancer Awareness Connections sub-team is a great example of how our employees are connecting and supporting one another in meaningful ways."

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. The DEI was created by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts and disability advocates. Now in its eighth year, the DEI exists to help businesses make a positive impact on the unemployment/underemployment of people with disabilities.

This is the fifth consecutive year Quest has been recognized by the DEI, which is acknowledged as the most comprehensive benchmarking tool to measure disability workplace inclusion. The 2022 DEI measured: Culture & Leadership; Enterprise-Wide Access; Employment Practices (Benefits, Recruitment, Employment, Education, Retention & Advancement, Accommodations); Community Engagement; Supplier Diversity; Non-U.S. Operations.

"Disability inclusion is a rapidly expanding aspect of corporate culture, and it's gratifying to partner with 415 companies on the 2022 Disability Equality Index," said Jill Houghton, President and CEO of Disability:IN. "These top-scoring companies not only excel in disability inclusion, many are also adopting emerging trends and pioneering measures that can move the disability agenda from accommodation to inclusion and ultimately, genuine belonging."

Read more about Quest's award-winning culture on the company's ESG Resources page. Find the full 2022 Disability Equality Index® here.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors, and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

About the Disability Equality Index®

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion." The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 60+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com.

About Disability:IN®

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 400 corporations partner with Disability:IN to create long-term business and social impact through the world's most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking and reporting tool, the Disability Equality Index (DEI); best-in-class conferences and programs; expert counsel and engagement; and public policy leadership. Join us at disabilityin.org/AreYouIN #AreYouIN.

