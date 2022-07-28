AvoMD Enters into Content Licensing Agreement with the American Academy of Family Physicians

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AvoMD, a next-generation, application-based clinical decision support platform, is working with the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) to transform algorithms developed by the AAFP journal American Family Physician (AFP) into actionable, instant guidance at the point-of-care. The partnership will begin with 20 commonly used algorithms from the AAFP's AFP, including those that focus on Hypothyroidism, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding in Premenopausal Women and Alcohol Withdrawal Syndrome.

Family physicians are among the busiest of all providers, having 82 patient encounters per week on average. In addition to comprehensive, preventive care, they perform a wide variety of services and procedures encompassing behavioral health care, chronic care management, pediatric and geriatric medicine, urgent care, skin procedures (e.g., biopsies), musculoskeletal injections and more. Because family physicians serve such a great volume of vastly different types of patients, having instant, point-of-care access to expert guidance in the form of algorithms is essential in ensuring patients receive the highest standard of care.

AvoMD's cloud-based solution - which will be available on AvoMD's web and mobile apps and accessible in the Electronic Health Record - supports and strengthens the ability of family physicians to provide critical services to patients of all ages. The tool empowers family physicians to deliver the best possible care tailored to individual patient needs. Healthcare organizations will have the ability to use AvoMD's no-code content management tool to customize the offering for local needs.

AvoMD co-founder and CEO Dr. Yair Saperstein commented, "We are thrilled to partner with the AAFP, the authority on family medicine and the largest medical society devoted solely to primary care. Combining the AAFP's clinical expertise with AvoMD's decision support technology furthers our shared mission of equipping primary care physicians and their support teams with the tools and expertise to provide high-quality, evidence-based care. We are excited to provide this offering to our growing base of health system customers and clinician users."

About AvoMD

AvoMD is a no-code software platform that transforms clinical content – guidelines, algorithms, pathways, and checklists - into "virtual clinical consults" available instantly at the point-of-care on standalone web/mobile apps and in the EHR. Leading societies and health systems partner with AvoMD to transform authoritative clinical expertise into instant expert guidance at the bedside. Studies show that AvoMD improves outcomes, saves costs, and saves clinicians ~50% of their time in accessing and using information at the point-of-care.

About American Academy of Family Physicians

Founded in 1947, the AAFP represents 127,600 physicians and medical students nationwide. It is the largest medical society devoted solely to primary care. Family physicians conduct approximately one in five office visits -- that's 192 million visits annually or 48 percent more than the next most visited medical specialty. Today, family physicians provide more care for America's underserved and rural populations than any other medical specialty. Family medicine's cornerstone is an ongoing, personal patient-physician relationship focused on integrated care.

