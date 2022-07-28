Logicalis US Adds VP of Microsoft Practice

Mike Stipe brings 30 years' experience to managed service provider

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis US, an international IT solution and managed services provider, today announced the appointment of Mike Stipe as Vice President of its Microsoft practice. Stipe will be responsible for strengthening Logicalis US's Microsoft portfolio and aligning the practice with the company's business goals.

"Mike brings a deep knowledge of Microsoft solutions as well as a strong business acumen and ability to grow companies that make him a vital component of our team," said CEO Jon Groves. "We are excited to welcome Mike as an Architect of Change™ and look forward to how his contributions will help us continue guiding customers through their ongoing digital transformation efforts."

A 30-year veteran of the technology industry, Stipe joins Logicalis US with a strong knowledge of the Microsoft portfolio and services. In his most recent role, he leveraged the Microsoft portfolio and services to help clients with their digital transformation strategies, resulting in a 50% revenue growth for his organization. He has served in leadership positions at a variety of technology companies including Arynga, Teleca, Motorola and Wind River.

Aligned with its global strategy, Logicalis US holds a joint commitment with Microsoft to foster a strategic alliance to bring teams together and innovate with industry-leading solutions and services. Earlier this year, the leading MSP launched its Logicalis Collaboration suite, built on solutions from Microsoft and Cisco, as part of its Digital Workplace Center of Excellence.

"I am incredibly impressed by the partnership Logicalis has built with Microsoft, and I am excited to join the team," said Stipe. "I look forward to working with Microsoft to drive innovation and digital transformation for our customers across all verticals and industries."

