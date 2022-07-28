Messari Announces Initial Speakers and Programming for Mainnet 2022 Summit

The in-person summit will feature speakers Brad Garlinghouse, Mike Novogratz, Keith Grossman, Balaji Srinivasan, Devin Finzer, Christine Moy and 150+ more

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Messari, a leading provider of crypto market intelligence products, today has announced the initial speakers attending its Mainnet 2022 summit. The third annual summit will take place from September 21-23 at Pier 36 in New York City.

Attendees can look forward to fireside chats between Messari Co-Founder and CEO Ryan Selkis and Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz and TIME President Keith Grossman as well as others. Additional speakers will include angel investor, tech founder, and author of The Network State Balaji Srinivasan, OpenSea Co-Founder and CEO Devin Finzer, and Apollo Global Management Partner and Head of Digital Management Christine Moy, who will be joined by 150+ other leading operators, builders, and investors from across the crypto industry.

"As 2022 has already proven to be a monumental year for the industry, we are excited to offer attendees an event that cuts through the noise and focuses on the innovations that will drive our industry forward," said Messari CEO Ryan Selkis. "Attendees should leave Mainnet feeling confident that the long-term outlook for crypto has never been brighter."

The in-person event will provide the ideal environment for attendees and speakers to convene for programming that focuses on addressing the ecosystem's challenges and advancements. Interactive and collaborative sessions include:

Testnet: A series of quick pop-up sessions will teach participants how to use some of the most innovative platforms and applications through hands-on demos.

Operating Advice: Attendees will gain actionable insights in 20 minutes or less for every area of the C-suite.

Technical Content: Bear markets are all about builders. Mainnet 2022 summit will host developer workshops for the technically savvy that preview what's next in blockchain engineering.

Regulation and Policy Discussions: Attendees will have the opportunity to listen to conversations between industry leaders and policymakers to learn what the future of crypto regulation should look like.

Quarterly Reports: Join Messari analysts as they present a financial and roadmap snapshot of the most popular protocols. During these sessions, attendees will be able to participate in an in-depth Q&A with the leaders of those projects.

"The next few months will be crucial for our industry heading into 2023. This is the time to learn, adapt, and focus on building strong foundations," said Selkis. "Mainnet is an opportunity for industry leaders to share what they have been working on and make the connections that will help lead to new breakthroughs in the years ahead."

People interested in attending the summit can purchase tickets on the Mainnet website. For students and developers interested in attending, Mainnet 2022 is offering discounted tickets they can apply for.

