Top neurosurgeons from three continents gather to share advancements in brain tumor science, its impact on today's cancer therapies and hemorrhagic stroke treatment

BOULDER, Colo., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Many of the world's leading neurosurgeons gathered to share experiences on new technologies that are making minimally invasive surgical approaches and associated improved patient outcomes more achievable in neurosurgery. A key subject of interest was the neurosurgeon's role in advancing precision medicine through the collection and biological preservation of tissue in tumors such as Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), one of the most complex, deadly and treatment-resistant cancers that accounts for nearly half of all primary malignant brain tumors.

Neurosurgeons positively impacting GBM survival rates with novel method of collecting & biologically preserving tissue.

"We have tremendous challenges to improve the survival rates for patients diagnosed with GBM," said Henry Brem, MD, chairman, Department of Neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins Medicine and keynote presenter of Tissue is the Issue in the Molecular Era: How the Neurosurgeon Uniquely Meets the Unmet Need. "Through advancements in collecting and preserving biologically active tissue that is critical to an accurate pathological diagnosis and care we deliver to our patients through precision medicine, we are seeing real opportunities for potentially impacting this devastating disease.

"Because of the national call to action to do better in cancer therapies for the patient, advancements in precision medicine has created a growing demand for high quality tissue collection and precise analysis," Brem added. "We're seeing very good results with tissue we are collecting and sending to pathology."

Other areas of discussion at the 9th Annual Meeting of the Subcortical Surgery Group (SSG) focused on MIPS (Minimally Invasive Parafascicular Surgery) in vascular neurosurgery – specifically, hemorrhagic stroke (ICH), the most debilitating and deadly – and the evolving topics of brain computer interface, integrated neuro monitoring, MIPS for traumatic ICH, and surgeries using awake craniotomy.

Sebastian Koga, MD, neurosurgeon in New Orleans, has attended the past four SSG meetings: "Of all the meetings available to attend that are both CME and Non-CME, this is the one that has changed my practice and continues to provide valuable, actionable information based on science."

This year's diverse topics featured more than 25 presenters, including 10 neurosurgery chairs from hospitals and teaching institutions in the U.S., Australia and United Kingdom. The SSG mission is optimizing MIPS through scientific collaborative research and technology applications that are better for the patient, hospital and surgeon.

"It's a very exciting time in neurosurgery," said Julian Bailes, MD, SSG president and chair of the Department of Neurosurgery at NorthShore University HealthSystem. "Years of research and technology advancements continue to improve methods for approaching and treating subcortical (inside the brain) tumors and hemorrhagic stroke.

"Neurosurgeons in this group are helping to forge new pathways that could help cancer patients beyond those with brain tumors," added Bailes. "Today's neurosurgeon is increasing the odds of not just patient survival rates, but also an improved quality of life."

