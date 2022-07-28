Understanding the Power of Microlearning and its Appeal to Learners

CHICAGO, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern learning can be transformed through the value of microlearning. Brevity is the key feature with microlearning, allowing learners to engage and retain information in a more positive way. Research has shown most learners prefer education when content is delivered in short bursts, with repetition to aid retention. Microlearning has also proven to increase focus and encourage long-term retention by 80%.

58% of learners say they would spend more time learning if the content were presented in shorter, bite sized chunks.

65% of learners are overwhelmed by the amount of information presented in a traditional training course.

Additionally, with close to 80% of learners with IDD being underserved, microlearning can fill those gaps when support staff, family, and instructors are unavailable. Given individuals desire and demand to lead more independent lives, microlearning can simply be that "coach in your pocket" when support is needed.

Amy Fox, Co-Founder and CEO of LearningQ, spoke on the topic of Microlearning at the ACCSES conference in Washington, D.C., July 19, 2022, specific to the audience for Intellectually and Developmentally Disabled (IDD) learners.

Fox adds, "It's time for all of us delivering education to stretch more creatively in our thinking. We have so much expertise to translate in a variety of new ways, and so many individuals desiring to learn more."

Microlearning has historically and successfully been used in the corporate setting for upskilling and onboarding employees.

Fox believes it has other unique options for new audiences. "If we reflect on what Covid has unveiled for many individuals, it is a better understanding of the need to deliver learning in new and creative ways. Microlearning addresses that pain point with its brevity and anytime, anyplace ability."

About LearningQ:

LearningQ is based in Chicago, IL and launched in January of 2022. They help people build and retain life skills by making training more engaging, accessible, and relevant. LearningQ is an online learning platform for a variety of audiences within workforce readiness, health and wellness, and independent living.

Contact: Charlie Egan, me@learningq.org, 847-264-4654

