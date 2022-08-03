Nabors Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Industries Ltd. ("Nabors" or the "Company") (NYSE: NBR) today reported second quarter 2022 operating revenues of $631 million, an increase of approximately 11%, compared to operating revenues of $569 million in the first quarter of 2022. The net loss from continuing operations attributable to Nabors shareholders for the quarter was $83 million, or $9.41 per share. This compares to a loss of $184 million, or $22.51 per share, in the first quarter. The second quarter results included a non-cash charge of $22 million, or $2.42 per share, related to mark-to-market treatment of Nabors' warrants, while the first quarter included a non-cash charge for the warrants of $72 million, or $8.63 per share. Second quarter adjusted EBITDA was $158 million, a 21% increase, compared to $131 million in the previous quarter.
Anthony G. Petrello, Nabors Chairman, CEO and President, commented, "All of our operating segments contributed to the strong adjusted EBITDA growth in the second quarter. Results in U.S. Drilling reflect improved performance in the Lower 48 market, where our daily adjusted gross margin continued to grow on higher average pricing for the fleet. Daily margin and EBITDA also improved in our international markets. In Rig Technologies, sequential revenue growth of 23% helped drive that segment's EBITDA increase.
"In the Lower 48 market, our daily margin reflects the strong pricing momentum and our success in capturing these higher rates. Our average daily revenue of $25,566 represents an increase of more than $2,500 versus the prior quarter. Leading-edge day rates remain at least $8,000 higher than the second quarter's average dayrates, and continued to increase in July.
"Growth in Lower 48 oilfield activity remains robust. The industry drilling rig count in this market grew 13% in the second quarter, and recently totaled more than 700. The commodity price environment remains supportive of additional increases in this activity, and most of our largest U.S. customers indicate they will add rigs by the end of the year. In addition, several of our larger customers have initiated discussions on further rig additions for 2023 and for longer contract term. We expect to reach 100% utilization in our high specification rigs relatively early next year and we anticipate a significantly tighter Lower 48 market for the industry.
"In our key International markets, tendering activity for additional rigs has increased. We remain optimistic for awards resulting in growth in these geographies. Already in the third quarter, our rig count in Saudi Arabia has increased, due to the deployment of the first newbuild rig in our SANAD joint venture with Saudi Aramco and we expect additional rig awards and deployments in Latin America within the next few months."
Consolidated and Segment Results
The U.S. Drilling segment reported $87.4 million in adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2022, an 18% increase from the prior quarter. Nabors' average Lower 48 rig count, at 89.3, increased by nearly six rigs. Daily adjusted gross margin in the Lower 48 market averaged $8,706, more than 13% higher than the prior quarter.
International Drilling adjusted EBITDA totaled $82.4 million, a 16% increase from the prior quarter. Improved performance in Saudi Arabia and Latin America led the growth. The International rig count averaged 74.3 rigs, up more than two rigs from the prior quarter. Daily adjusted gross margin for the second quarter averaged $14,331, up $1,197 from the prior quarter.
In Drilling Solutions, adjusted EBITDA increased by 14% to $22.8 million, mainly reflecting increasing activity in the U.S. with higher volumes in performance drilling software and managed pressure drilling. Adjusted gross margin as a percentage of revenue in Drilling Solutions reached 52%, a record high since the segment's inception.
In Rig Technologies, adjusted EBITDA improved by $4.4 million in the second quarter. Revenue increased by 23% sequentially, to $45 million, mainly due to higher aftermarket sales and equipment rentals.
Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Capital Discipline
Adjusted free cash flow totaled $57 million in the second quarter. This result was primarily driven by higher financial results in the business, lower interest payments, and improved days sales outstanding. Capital expenditures for the second quarter totaled $99 million, including $27 million for the SANAD newbuilds.
In the second quarter, net debt was $2,184 million, a $33 million reduction as compared to the first quarter. Free cash flow generated in the quarter drove the improvement in net debt.
William Restrepo, Nabors CFO, stated, "During the second quarter, activity increased across our segments, fueling a significant step up in our financial results. Our adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue increased by 200 basis points to more than 25%. We expect similar improvement in the third quarter. Utilization for our high-spec Lower 48 rigs currently stands at 81%. With the current market tightness, pricing is rising rapidly. Margins are expanding, a trend we expect to continue in coming quarters. The accelerating market and our pricing momentum in the Lower 48, as well as stronger than expected fundamentals in the International segment, have significantly outpaced the estimates embedded in our previous EBITDA outlook for 2022 and 2023. We plan to provide an update for our 2023 expectations once our budget process is finalized.
"We once again made progress reducing our net debt in the second quarter. We expect further material improvement over the balance of 2022. For the full year 2022, we expect to generate adjusted free cash flow well in excess of $100 million. Outstanding debt maturing through 2024 now totals $251 million. At the end of the quarter our cash and short-term investments stood at $418 million, and our $350 million credit facility was undrawn. With our experience in managing liquidity, our demonstrated willingness to access the capital markets well ahead of debt maturities, and the healthy cash generation we are targeting over the next two years, we remain confident in our ability to manage our debt profile and materially improve our leverage."
Mr. Petrello added, "Once again, we made progress on each of our five keys to excellence:
- In our Lower 48 business, rig count and financial results continued their upward trends, with excellent prospects for further growth.
- Financial results in our International segment improved across several major markets, and most recently we deployed the first In-Kingdom newbuild rig in Saudi Arabia.
- The financial performance of our high-tech Drilling Solutions and Rig Technologies segments strengthened. Market adoption of our innovation portfolio, especially our automation solutions, is accelerating.
- We made additional progress to de-lever, reducing net debt and total debt, while generating free cash flow.
- We further expanded our Energy Transition efforts, recently completing investments in three companies focusing on sodium-based battery technology, emissions monitoring, and innovative ultra-capacitor solutions. We also made additional progress in our internal initiatives including fuel management, energy storage, hydrogen, and carbon capture."
Outlook Summary for the Third Quarter of 2022
Nabors expects the following quarterly metrics:
U.S. Drilling
- An increase in average Lower 48 rig count of 3 to 4 rigs over the second quarter average
- Lower 48 adjusted gross margin per day of approximately $10,400 - $10,600
- An additional rig and higher average dayrates in Alaska; Offshore in-line with second quarter levels
International
- Rig count approximately in line with the second quarter average
- Adjusted gross margin per day of approximately $14,400
Drilling Solutions
- Adjusted EBITDA up by approximately 12% over the second quarter level
Rig Technologies
- Adjusted EBITDA up by approximately $2 million over the second quarter level
Capital Expenditures
- Capital expenditures between $110 million and $120 million
- Capital expenditures for the full year 2022 of approximately $380 million
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
- Free cash flow approximately breakeven
- Free cash flow for the full year 2022 well above $100 million
Mr. Petrello concluded, "Nabors' second quarter financial results, and our future outlook, demonstrate the value of the strategies we've implemented over the past several years. In particular, our development and successful deployment of a robust, industry-leading portfolio of advanced process automation, robotization, and digitalization solutions have driven demand across the Nabors spectrum, including rigs, apps, services, and equipment. Our clients increasingly realize value from this expanding suite, by driving their productivity higher.
"Looking ahead, with a constructive commodity price environment, we see significant potential for our portfolio across global markets. Our focus includes the third-party drilling rig market, which is fertile for the adoption of many of our technologies, and international expansion. In short, our prospects today are more favorable than they have been in many years. We are well positioned today to capitalize on this environment. We look forward to reporting our progress."
About Nabors Industries
Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) is a leading provider of advanced technology for the energy industry. With presence in more than 20 countries, Nabors has established a global network of people, technology and equipment to deploy solutions that deliver safe, efficient and responsible energy production. By leveraging its core competencies, particularly in drilling, engineering, automation, data science and manufacturing, Nabors aims to innovate the future of energy and enable the transition to a lower-carbon world. Learn more about Nabors and its energy technology leadership: www.nabors.com.
Forward-looking Statements
The information included in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, as disclosed by Nabors from time to time in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, Nabors' actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect management's estimates and beliefs as of the date of this press release. Nabors does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.
Non-GAAP Disclaimer
This press release presents certain "non-GAAP" financial measures. The components of these non-GAAP measures are computed by using amounts that are determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Adjusted operating income (loss) represents income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, investment income (loss), and other, net. Adjusted EBITDA is computed similarly, but also excludes depreciation and amortization expenses. In addition, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) exclude certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. Net debt is calculated as total debt minus the sum of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.
Adjusted free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of assets. Management believes that adjusted free cash flow is an important liquidity measure for the company and that it is useful to investors and management as a measure of the company's ability to generate cash flow, after reinvesting in the company for future growth, that could be available for paying down debt or other financing cash flows, such as dividends to shareholders.
Management believes that this non-GAAP measure is useful information to investors when comparing our cash flows with the cash flows of other companies. Each of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and therefore should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income (loss), net debt, and adjusted free cash flow, because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors also use these measures as some of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. Reconciliations of consolidated adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, net debt to total debt, and adjusted free cash flow to net cash provided by operations, which are their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures, are included in the tables at the end of this press release.
Investor Contacts: William C. Conroy, CFA, Vice President of Corporate Development & Investor Relations, +1 281-775-2423 or via e-mail william.conroy@nabors.com, or Kara Peak, Director of Corporate Development & Investor Relations, +1 281-775-4954 or via email kara.peak@nabors.com. To request investor materials, contact Nabors' corporate headquarters in Hamilton, Bermuda at +441-292-1510 or via e-mail mark.andrews@nabors.com
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
2022
2021
2022
2022
2021
Revenues and other income:
Operating revenues
$ 630,943
$ 489,333
$ 568,539
$ 1,199,482
$ 949,844
Investment income (loss)
822
(62)
163
985
1,201
Total revenues and other income
631,765
489,271
568,702
1,200,467
951,045
Costs and other deductions:
Direct costs
403,797
312,466
372,712
776,509
603,120
General and administrative expenses
58,167
51,580
53,639
111,806
106,240
Research and engineering
10,941
7,965
11,678
22,619
15,432
Depreciation and amortization
162,015
174,775
164,359
326,374
352,051
Interest expense
42,899
41,714
46,910
89,809
84,689
Other, net
14,528
66,455
80,401
94,929
73,801
Total costs and other deductions
692,347
654,955
729,699
1,422,046
1,235,333
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
(60,582)
(165,684)
(160,997)
(221,579)
(284,288)
Income tax expense (benefit)
9,353
24,719
13,671
23,024
34,444
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
(69,935)
(190,403)
(174,668)
(244,603)
(318,732)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
-
8
-
-
27
Net income (loss)
(69,935)
(190,395)
(174,668)
(244,603)
(318,705)
Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
(12,982)
(5,614)
(9,828)
(22,810)
(14,390)
Net income (loss) attributable to Nabors
(82,917)
(196,009)
(184,496)
(267,413)
(333,095)
Less: Preferred stock dividend
-
-
-
-
(3,653)
Net income (loss) attributable to Nabors common shareholders
$ (82,917)
$(196,009)
$(184,496)
$ (267,413)
$(336,748)
Amounts attributable to Nabors common shareholders:
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$ (82,917)
$(196,017)
$(184,496)
$ (267,413)
$(336,775)
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
-
8
-
-
27
Net income (loss) attributable to Nabors common shareholders
$ (82,917)
$(196,009)
$(184,496)
$ (267,413)
$(336,748)
Earnings (losses) per share:
Basic from continuing operations
$ (9.41)
$ (26.59)
$ (22.51)
$ (31.34)
$ (46.90)
Basic from discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
-
Total Basic
$ (9.41)
$ (26.59)
$ (22.51)
$ (31.34)
$ (46.90)
Diluted from continuing operations
$ (9.41)
$ (26.59)
$ (22.51)
$ (31.34)
$ (46.90)
Diluted from discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
-
Total Diluted
$ (9.41)
$ (26.59)
$ (22.51)
$ (31.34)
$ (46.90)
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
9,081
7,460
8,311
8,696
7,281
Diluted
9,081
7,460
8,311
8,696
7,281
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 158,038
$ 117,322
$ 130,510
$ 288,548
$ 225,052
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$ (3,977)
$ (57,453)
$ (33,849)
$ (37,826)
$(126,999)
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(In thousands)
2022
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and short-term investments
$ 417,978
$ 394,039
$ 991,488
Accounts receivable, net
278,112
297,209
287,572
Other current assets
227,290
236,820
222,749
Total current assets
923,380
928,068
1,501,809
Property, plant and equipment, net
3,186,849
3,261,574
3,348,498
Other long-term assets
690,754
667,524
675,057
Total assets
$ 4,800,983
$ 4,857,166
$ 5,525,364
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current portion of debt
$ -
$ -
$ -
Other current liabilities
524,058
513,445
525,228
Total current liabilities
524,058
513,445
525,228
Long-term debt
2,601,510
2,610,092
3,262,795
Other long-term liabilities
394,210
375,070
343,120
Total liabilities
3,519,778
3,498,607
4,131,143
Redeemable noncontrolling interest in subsidiary
680,403
677,829
675,283
Equity:
Shareholders' equity
453,200
543,616
590,656
Noncontrolling interest
147,602
137,114
128,282
Total equity
600,802
680,730
718,938
Total liabilities and equity
$ 4,800,983
$ 4,857,166
$ 5,525,364
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT REPORTING
(Unaudited)
The following tables set forth certain information with respect to our reportable segments and rig activity:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
(In thousands, except rig activity)
2022
2021
2022
2022
2021
Operating revenues:
U.S. Drilling
$ 253,008
$ 161,606
$ 217,583
$ 470,591
$ 303,905
Canada Drilling
-
12,313
-
-
33,302
International Drilling
296,320
255,282
279,030
575,350
502,120
Drilling Solutions
55,879
39,111
54,182
110,061
74,817
Rig Technologies (1)
45,094
34,552
36,736
81,830
60,300
Other reconciling items (2)
(19,358)
(13,531)
(18,992)
(38,350)
(24,600)
Total operating revenues
$ 630,943
$ 489,333
$ 568,539
$ 1,199,482
$ 949,844
Adjusted EBITDA: (3)
U.S. Drilling
$ 87,371
$ 59,784
$ 74,265
$ 161,636
$ 118,570
Canada Drilling
(15)
3,008
(19)
(34)
12,667
International Drilling
82,446
71,322
71,248
153,694
133,933
Drilling Solutions
22,751
12,796
20,000
42,751
24,254
Rig Technologies (1)
3,364
2,035
(1,044)
2,320
1,502
Other reconciling items (4)
(37,879)
(31,623)
(33,940)
(71,819)
(65,873)
Total adjusted EBITDA
$ 158,038
$ 117,322
$ 130,510
$ 288,548
$ 225,052
Adjusted operating income (loss): (5)
U.S. Drilling
$ 8,288
$ (20,869)
$ (5,851)
$ 2,437
$ (44,205)
Canada Drilling
(15)
(2,608)
(19)
(34)
1,299
International Drilling
4,605
(8,439)
(6,327)
(1,722)
(27,071)
Drilling Solutions
18,260
6,524
14,709
32,969
11,234
Rig Technologies (1)
2,127
(692)
(2,751)
(624)
(3,261)
Other reconciling items (4)
(37,242)
(31,369)
(33,610)
(70,852)
(64,995)
Total adjusted operating income (loss)
$ (3,977)
$ (57,453)
$ (33,849)
$ (37,826)
$ (126,999)
Rig activity:
Average Rigs Working: (7)
Lower 48
89.3
63.5
83.4
86.3
59.9
Other US
7.1
5.7
6.9
7.0
5.0
U.S. Drilling
96.4
69.2
90.3
93.3
64.9
Canada Drilling
-
8.2
-
-
10.9
International Drilling
74.3
68.3
72.0
73.2
66.5
Total average rigs working
170.7
145.7
162.3
166.5
142.3
Daily Rig Revenue: (6),(8)
Lower 48
$ 25,566
$ 21,015
$ 23,030
$ 24,348
$ 21,314
Other US
70,181
78,215
72,089
71,116
80,624
U.S. Drilling (10)
28,852
25,694
26,781
27,856
25,890
Canada Drilling
-
16,512
-
-
16,813
International Drilling
43,808
41,102
43,065
43,445
41,704
Daily Adjusted Gross Margin: (6),(9)
Lower 48
$ 8,706
$ 7,017
$ 7,694
$ 8,220
$ 7,694
Other US
36,300
48,657
37,236
36,759
51,385
U.S. Drilling (10)
10,738
10,424
9,953
10,361
11,064
Canada Drilling
-
4,993
-
-
6,968
International Drilling
14,331
13,420
13,134
13,746
13,176
(1)
Includes our oilfield equipment manufacturing activities.
(2)
Represents the elimination of inter-segment transactions related to our Rig Technologies operating segment.
(3)
Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, other, net and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to net income (loss), which is the most closely comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the table set forth immediately following the heading "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Net Income (Loss)".
(4)
Represents the elimination of inter-segment transactions and unallocated corporate expenses.
(5)
Adjusted operating income (loss) represents net income (loss) before income (losses) from discontinued operations, net of tax, income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense and other, net. Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted operating income (loss) excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to net income (loss), which is the most closely comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the table set forth immediately following the heading "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Net Income (Loss)".
(6)
Rig revenue days represents the number of days the Company's rigs are contracted and performing under a contract during the period. These would typically include days in which operating, standby and move revenue is earned.
(7)
Average rigs working represents a measure of the average number of rigs operating during a given period. For example, one rig operating 45 days during a quarter represents approximately 0.5 average rigs working for the quarter. On an annual period, one rig operating 182.5 days represents approximately 0.5 average rigs working for the year. Average rigs working can also be calculated as rig revenue days during the period divided by the number of calendar days in the period.
(8)
Daily rig revenue represents operating revenue, divided by the total number of revenue days during the quarter.
(9)
Daily adjusted gross margin represents operating revenue less direct costs, divided by the total number of rig revenue days during the quarter.
(10)
The U.S. Drilling segment includes the Lower 48, Alaska, and Gulf of Mexico operating areas.
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
(In thousands)
U.S.
Canada
Drilling
International
Drilling
Rig
Other
Total
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$ 8,288
$ (15)
$ 4,605
$ 18,260
$ 2,127
$ (37,242)
$ (3,977)
Depreciation and amortization
79,083
-
77,841
4,491
1,237
(637)
162,015
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 87,371
$ (15)
$ 82,446
$ 22,751
$ 3,364
$ (37,879)
$ 158,038
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
U.S.
Canada
International
Drilling
Rig
Other
Total
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$ (20,869)
$ (2,608)
$ (8,439)
$ 6,524
$ (692)
$ (31,369)
$ (57,453)
Depreciation and amortization
80,653
5,616
79,761
6,272
2,727
(254)
174,775
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 59,784
$ 3,008
$ 71,322
$ 12,796
$ 2,035
$ (31,623)
$ 117,322
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
(In thousands)
U.S.
Canada
International
Drilling
Rig
Other
Total
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$ (5,851)
$ (19)
$ (6,327)
$ 14,709
$ (2,751)
$ (33,610)
$ (33,849)
Depreciation and amortization
80,116
-
77,575
5,291
1,707
(330)
164,359
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 74,265
$ (19)
$ 71,248
$ 20,000
$ (1,044)
$ (33,940)
$ 130,510
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
(In thousands)
U.S.
Canada
International
Drilling
Rig
Other
Total
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$ 2,437
$ (34)
$ (1,722)
$ 32,969
$ (624)
$ (70,852)
$ (37,826)
Depreciation and amortization
159,199
-
155,416
9,782
2,944
(967)
326,374
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 161,636
$ (34)
$ 153,694
$ 42,751
$ 2,320
$ (71,819)
$ 288,548
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
U.S.
Drilling
Canada
International
Drilling
Rig
Other
Total
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$ (44,205)
$ 1,299
$ (27,071)
$ 11,234
$ (3,261)
$ (64,995)
$ (126,999)
Depreciation and amortization
162,775
11,368
161,004
13,020
4,763
(878)
352,051
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 118,570
$ 12,667
$ 133,933
$ 24,254
$ 1,502
$ (65,873)
$ 225,052
Adjusted EBITDA by segment represents adjusted income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization.
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN BY SEGMENT TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
(In thousands)
2022
2021
2022
2022
2021
Lower 48 - U.S. Drilling
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$ (937)
$ (31,721)
$ (14,596)
$ (15,533)
$ (62,743)
Plus: General and administrative costs
4,740
4,396
4,445
9,185
8,676
Plus: Research and engineering
1,611
732
1,638
3,250
1,375
GAAP Gross Margin
5,414
(26,593)
(8,513)
(3,098)
(52,692)
Plus: Depreciation and amortization
65,312
67,119
66,245
131,556
136,040
Adjusted gross margin
$ 70,726
$ 40,526
$ 57,732
$ 128,458
$ 83,348
Other - U.S. Drilling
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$ 9,225
$ 10,852
$ 8,745
$ 17,970
$ 18,538
Plus: General and administrative costs
307
550
383
691
1,076
Plus: Research and engineering
139
100
132
270
183
GAAP Gross Margin
9,671
11,502
9,260
18,931
19,797
Plus: Depreciation and amortization
13,771
13,534
13,873
27,644
26,734
Adjusted gross margin
$ 23,442
$ 25,036
$ 23,133
$ 46,575
$ 46,531
U.S. Drilling
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$ 8,288
$ (20,869)
$ (5,851)
$ 2,437
$ (44,205)
Plus: General and administrative costs
5,047
4,946
4,828
9,876
9,752
Plus: Research and engineering
1,750
832
1,770
3,520
1,558
GAAP Gross Margin
15,085
(15,091)
747
15,833
(32,895)
Plus: Depreciation and amortization
79,083
80,653
80,118
159,200
162,774
Adjusted gross margin
$ 94,168
$ 65,562
$ 80,865
$ 175,033
$ 129,879
Canada Drilling
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$ (15)
$ (2,608)
$ (19)
$ (34)
$ 1,299
Plus: General and administrative costs
15
681
18
33
1,048
Plus: Research and engineering
-
33
-
-
85
GAAP Gross Margin
-
(1,894)
(1)
(1)
2,432
Plus: Depreciation and amortization
-
5,617
2
2
11,369
Adjusted gross margin
$ -
$ 3,723
$ 1
$ 1
$ 13,801
International Drilling
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$ 4,605
$ (8,439)
$ (6,327)
$ (1,722)
$ (27,071)
Plus: General and administrative costs
13,056
10,621
12,483
25,539
22,027
Plus: Research and engineering
1,433
1,406
1,369
2,802
2,682
GAAP Gross Margin
19,094
3,588
7,525
26,619
(2,362)
Plus: Depreciation and amortization
77,842
79,761
77,574
155,416
161,005
Adjusted gross margin
$ 96,936
$ 83,349
$ 85,099
$ 182,035
$ 158,643
Adjusted gross margin by segment represents adjusted operating income (loss) plus general and administrative
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NET INCOME (LOSS)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
(In thousands)
2022
2021
2022
2022
2021
Net income (loss)
$ (69,935)
$ (190,395)
$ (174,668)
$ (244,603)
$ (318,705)
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
-
(8)
-
-
(27)
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
(69,935)
(190,403)
(174,668)
(244,603)
(318,732)
Income tax expense (benefit)
9,353
24,719
13,671
23,024
34,444
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
(60,582)
(165,684)
(160,997)
(221,579)
(284,288)
Investment (income) loss
(822)
62
(163)
(985)
(1,201)
Interest expense
42,899
41,714
46,910
89,809
84,689
Other, net
14,528
66,455
80,401
94,929
73,801
Adjusted operating income (loss) (1)
(3,977)
(57,453)
(33,849)
(37,826)
(126,999)
Depreciation and amortization
162,015
174,775
164,359
326,374
352,051
Adjusted EBITDA (2)
$ 158,038
$ 117,322
$ 130,510
$ 288,548
$ 225,052
(1) Adjusted operating income (loss) represents net income (loss) before income (losses) from discontinued operations, net of tax, iincome tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, and other, net. Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted operating income (loss) excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently.
(2) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, other, net and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently.
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET DEBT TO TOTAL DEBT
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(In thousands)
2022
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
Current portion of debt
$ -
$ -
$ -
Long-term debt
2,601,510
2,610,092
3,262,795
Total Debt
2,601,510
2,610,092
3,262,795
Less: Cash and short-term investments
417,978
394,039
991,488
Net Debt
$ 2,183,532
$ 2,216,053
$ 2,271,307
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW TO
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
(In thousands)
2022
2022
2022
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 120,796
$ 41,354
$ 162,150
Capital expenditures
(76,632)
(84,258)
(160,890)
Proceeds from sales of assets
12,760
3,671
16,431
Adjusted free cash flow
$ 56,924
$ (39,233)
$ 17,691
Adjusted free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of assets. Management believes that adjusted free cash flow is an important liquidity measure for the company and that it is useful to investors and management as a measure of the company's ability to generate cash flow, after reinvesting in the company for future growth, that could be available for paying down debt or to return to shareholders through dividend payments or share repurchases. Adjusted free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, cash flow from operations reported in accordance with GAAP.
View original content:
SOURCE Nabors Industries Ltd.