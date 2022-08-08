GSE Solutions Extends TSM Enterprise Platform with A New Module To Support Compliance Requirements

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GSE Systems, Inc. ("GSE Solutions®" or "GSE" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: GVP) a leader in advanced engineering and workforce solutions that support the future of clean energy production and decarbonization initiatives of the power industry, today announced the release of a new software module for its leading TSM Enterprise™ platform, focused on reducing costs of Engineering Programs at power generation facilities.

GSE Systems, Inc. (“GSE Solutions” or “GSE”) is a leader in advanced engineering and workforce solutions that support, optimize, and decarbonize operations for the power industry. (PRNewsfoto/GSE Systems, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

GSE's TSM Enterprise software is a web-based thermal system monitoring and engineering programs platform for power generation plants that improve plant efficiency, save operational resources and money, and increase reliability. The platform has been proven to generate significant cost savings with pilot programs at several well-known U.S. nuclear facilities and is under consideration for several fossil and combined-cycle applications, including carbon capture analysis, boiler optimizations, and fuel-to-power studies.

The latest module helps organizations further reduce operational costs associated with Engineering Programs and compliance requirements. Specifically, the module automates complex tasks and applies expert rules to analyze plant data from multiple sources to provide recommendations to the Program Owners. Those recommendations help customers identify issues needing further investigation and optimize inspection scope (evaluating risks and costs).

"Expanding the TSM Enterprise software platform provides our customers with new tools to reduce costs while ensuring programmatic compliance," said Don Horn, President of GSE's Engineering division. "For years, our experts have been helping customers with their Engineering Programs and compliance requirements, signaling the need for automated, online tools to optimize customer activities. Our deep and well-recognized expertise in these areas allowed us to build these tools to help address the challenging environment our customers are facing both the pressure to reduce operations costs and declining expert resources to decipher the complex set of rules and regulations."

"The combination of our expert engineering teams and unique software platform allows us to bring new software and service solutions to help clients optimize their activities, increase efficiencies and support clean power initiatives," concluded Kyle Loudermilk, President and CEO, GSE Solutions. "GSE is constantly in communication with customers and adding more solutions to help making their jobs easier and as efficient as possible."

GSE is attending ANS UWC this week, and company representatives are available to discuss the TSM Enterprise module and real-world results. The Utility Working Conference and Technology Expo (UWC) is an annual meeting of leading utility industry players that consistently generates strong, practical recommendations designed to address the industry's most pressing needs. The focus of the 2022 UWC is to analyze cost drivers common to all nuclear power plants and recommend programs and processes to improve their efficiency and effectiveness and to provide innovative solutions that enable a significant reduction in operating expenses. The American Nuclear Society (ANS) is the premier organization for those that embrace the nuclear sciences and technologies for their vital contributions to improving people's lives and preserving the planet.

ABOUT GSE SOLUTIONS

We are the future of operational excellence in the power industry. GSE Solutions leverages top talent and technology to provide advanced engineering and flexible workforce solutions that support the future of clean energy. Our specialized solution teams include design and analysis, systems and simulation, programs and performance, technical staffing, and training help the power industry reduce risk, extend plant operational lifetime, and optimize performance. GSE is a proven, with over five decades of experience, more than 1,100 installations, and customers in over 50 countries spanning the globe. www.gses.com

