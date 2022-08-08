The "Picturesque and Dynamic Zhejiang" Global Short Video Competition Launches

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Would you like to discover the Picturesque and Dynamic Zhejiang? Here is a chance to show your talent! Now "Picturesque and Dynamic Zhejiang" Global Short Video Competition is inviting internet users worldwide to create and share short videos featuring Zhejiang with others.

I. Entry requirements

Anyone worldwide can participate with an internet connection.

1. Submission

From now on to Sept. 20

2. Ways to participate

"Upload to TikTok and add the hashtag #PicturesqueandDynamicZhejiang."

Expat creators resident in China can participate by visiting the application page through above platforms. After completing the registration form, you can upload your original video clips.

Entries can also be sent as an attachment or as a link to a web drive (Baidu or Google Drive) with a password to meilizhejiang@qq.com (please specify "author - artwork title - your contact number" in the subject line of the email, and describe the artwork in the body of email).

3. Requirements for entries

Entries can be submitted on behalf of any organization, professional studio or individual.

There is no limitation for the form or format of the submitted work. Creativity is encouraged, and applicants can use either professional filming equipment or a mobile device.

There is no restriction for the language of the submitted work. Those in languages other than Chinese or English must be dubbed or subtitled.

The submitted work should be based on real life and related to Zhejiang. The submission must not contain pornography, acts or scenes of violence, content that could be considered racially discriminatory or embedded advertisements.

Submission of the work explicitly authorizes the organizing committee to use the work for the promotion of the event or exhibition. The host has the copyright and dissemination rights of the works that win the organizing committee's Special Award, the Best Communication Award and the First Prize; it also has the dissemination rights and adaptation rights of other winning works. Both parties (the author and the host) shall sign relevant authorization agreements.

Entries from applicants submitting for the Professional Category Awards must have a resolution of 1280*720 or higher. MPG, MPEG, AVI, MOV, WMV and MP4 formats are accepted.

II. Awards

In order to attract professionals and maximize participation, the competition is divided into two categories: Professional and General. The Special Award is set to enhance the global communication of the competition.

1. Special Award from the Organizing Committee (1)

A prize of 1 million yuan (pre-tax – all awards are subject to the same tax provisions) will be awarded to a submitted work (or series of works) that is innovative, well-produced and creates an outstanding communication effect.

2. Professional Category Awards (14)

Videos must be 7 minutes or less in length. The selection criteria is mainly based on creativity and professionalism of the work, combining the dissemination data during the contest period.

One first prize (300,000 yuan/each), three second prizes (80,000 yuan/each) and ten third prizes (20,000 yuan/each) will be granted. The winning work can be a single work or a series of works, and all entries submitted as a series of works will be counted as one entry during the selection process. (the same below)

3. General Category Awards (15)

Videos must be 2 minutes or less in length. The selection criteria is mainly based on the work's communication effect and creativity. Scores tabulated by the evaluation committee will be taken into consideration by the jury.

One first prize (150,000 yuan/each), four second prizes (50,000 yuan/each) and ten third prizes (10,000 yuan/each) will be granted.

4. Best Communication Award (2)

Among all entries that meet the requirements, the one with the best online communication effect and the one with the best overseas communication effect will be awarded as the Best Online Communication Award and the Best Overseas Communication Award, with a prize of 200,000 yuan/each. The two awards will not be given to the same entry.

5. Participating organizations or individuals will have chance to receive awards and certificates. Winning works will be exhibited on Chinese media platforms, and the creators could share their creative ideas, contributing to cultural exchanges between China and other countries.

The beauty of Zhejiang is waiting to be discovered by creators globally, while the dynamic development of Zhejiang will be shared worldwide.

