THE RITZ-CARLTON ORLANDO, GRANDE LAKES EARNS PRESTIGIOUS FIVE DIAMOND DISTINCTION FROM AAA DIAMOND PROGRAM

Following Extensive Renovation, Five Diamond Designation for Luxury Orlando Hotel Marks First for Grande Lakes Orlando Resort

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes located in Central Florida is thrilled to announce that the hotel has achieved elite standing as a Five Diamond designated property by the AAA Diamond Program. With this distinction, the recently renovated Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes becomes one of just three hotels in North America added to the list in 2022, and one of only two in the Central Florida area ever included.

(PRNewsfoto/Grande Lakes Orlando) (PRNewswire)

"We are immensely honored and proud for The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes to be recognized as a Five Diamond designated hotel by AAA," says Area General Manager, Jon McGavin. "This is the first time in the property's near 20-year history that our hotel has achieved this top distinction and it is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our Ladies and Gentlemen. We look forward to many more years to come of serving the community at the highest hospitality standards."

The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes now joins a select group of properties representing the highest tier of excellence within the hospitality industry in North America, a monumental first for the Grande Lakes Orlando property. Hotels, at this level, which include fewer than 1% of the nearly 25,000 AAA Diamond lodgings, are distinguished for their world-class luxury, amenities and indulgence for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The prestigious distinction for The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes comes on the heels of a massive multimillion-dollar renovation that left no space untouched throughout the hotel. The project included enhancements to the hotel's 582 guest rooms and suites, where every interior detail has been updated, seven restaurants, common areas, and The Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge, as well as new Solaire pool and brand new, private poolside cabanas.

"AAA is pleased to recognize The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes with the Five Diamond designation, meaning its unwavering attention to both service and surroundings have placed it into the upper echelon of AAA's Diamond Program," said Stacey Barber, Executive Director, AAA Travel Information & Content. "To maintain the exceptional standards required for this designation on a daily basis is an outstanding achievement. Five Diamond hotels and restaurants consistently exceed expectations to provide their guests a highly personalized, memorable experience."

In addition to the Five Diamond distinction for The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, several other facets of the property have been recognized by AAA. Adjacent to The Ritz-Carlton as part of the Grande Lakes Orlando complex, the JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes, has earned a Four Diamond Hotel designation, and Knife & Spoon at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes a Five Diamond Restaurant designation this year.

About Grande Lakes Orlando

Hidden in the heart of Orlando, Grande Lakes Orlando sits on 500 lush acres at the headwaters of the Florida Everglades. The resort features a 582-room Ritz-Carlton, 1,010-room JW Marriott hotel, the 40,000-square-foot Ritz-Carlton spa as well as three picture-perfect pools. The Ritz-Carlton Golf & Tennis Club, which hosts the PNC Championship, includes an 18-hole Greg Norman-designed championship golf course. A dozen celebrated dining venues throughout include Knife & Spoon, a steak and seafood restaurant led by award-winning chef John Tesar, and Primo, Mediterranean/Italian fare by multiple James Beard award-winning chef Melissa Kelly, a leader in the farm-to-fork movement. Grand Lakes Orlando restaurants source fresh ingredients from Whisper Creek Farm, an on-property 18,000-square-foot working farm, as well as on-site apiaries. The resort features a wide array of additional activities: kayaking, eco-tours on Shingle Creek, falconry, mountain biking and fishing school. Conference and meeting attendees have their pick of meeting space options located across 150,000 square feet plus more than 100,000 square feet of outdoor space. Grande Lakes is located 15 minutes from the Orlando International Airport, five minutes from the Orange County Convention Center and minutes from the major theme parks.

Follow Grande Lakes Orlando @grandelakesorlando on Instagram and grandelakesorlando on Facebook. Also, The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott on Twitter @RC_Orlando and @JW_Orlando, Instagram @ritzcarltonorlando and @jwmorlando and Facebook ritzcarltonorlando and jwmarriottorlando. For more information, visit www.grandelakes.com.

About the AAA Diamond Program

For more than 80 years, AAA's professional inspectors have conducted in-person property evaluations. AAA is the only entity using comprehensive, on-site professional hotel and restaurant evaluations guided by member priorities. AAA's inventory includes some 31,351 Diamond hotels and restaurants across the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. Travelers can find AAA Diamond hotels and restaurants and inspector insight in AAA's trip planning products: AAA Mobile app, AAA Travel Guides, TripTik Travel Planner and the AAA TourBook guides available to members at AAA offices. For more information, visit AAA.com/Diamonds.

Media Contact:

The Brandman Agency

Michael Gartenlaub & Mallory Pound

grandelakesorlando@brandmanagency.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Grande Lakes Orlando