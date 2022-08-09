Planet Fitness Promotes Jamie Medeiros to Chief Brand Officer

22-Year Company Veteran to Lead Marketing and Continue to Strengthen Planet Fitness' Position as the Affordable Leader in Health & Fitness

HAMPTON, N.H., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) (the "Company"), today announced that Jamie Medeiros, Vice President of National Marketing, has been promoted to Chief Brand Officer. Ms. Medeiros, a 22-year Company veteran, will lead the brand strategy and work collaboratively with agencies and across the organization to ensure the brand vision comes to life through national and local marketing strategy, creative, brand marketing sponsorships and activations, and social media. She will report directly to Chris Rondeau, Chief Executive Officer.

"Jamie has played a pivotal role in developing and leading the breakthrough national marketing campaigns that have built our brand over the past two decades, including iconic advertising campaigns like 'Lift Things' and 'No Gymtimidation,' along with pillar marketing sponsorships like our New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square," said Chris Rondeau, Chief Executive Officer. "She brings tremendous brand marketing leadership experience and institutional knowledge to this role, in addition to her strong ability to collaborate internally, with franchisees, and agency partners. I am confident that Jamie will continue to drive impactful results and strengthen our position as a leader in health and fitness."

Ms. Medeiros joined Planet Fitness in 2000, where she worked at the front desk in the Company's third location before transitioning to the Planet Fitness corporate marketing team. Throughout her tenure, she has held roles of increasing responsibility, with her most recent position being Vice President of National Marketing. Ms. Medeiros has been instrumental in developing and refining Planet Fitness' marketing strategy and differentiated 'Judgement Free' positioning in the fitness industry, which has helped grow the brand and increase membership to 16.5 million members and 2,324 stores today.

"It's been an honor to help build the Planet Fitness brand, and I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to lead marketing in this new role," said Ms. Medeiros. "I truly believe the best is yet to come and look forward to motivating and inspiring people to get moving and to make their health and wellness a priority, through our differentiated positioning and approach to affordable fitness."

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of June 30, 2022, Planet Fitness had 16.5 million members and 2,324 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

