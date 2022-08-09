REEJIG IS NAMED ONE OF 20 RISING STARS AS PART OF FORBES' CLOUD 100 LIST

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reejig is named one of the 20 Rising Stars as part of the seventh-annual Forbes 2022 Cloud 100 list, the definitive list of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures .

The 20 Rising Stars represent young, high-growth, category-leading cloud companies that have raised up to $25 million to date and are poised to join the Cloud 100 ranks. Reejig is an award-winning AI-powered workforce intelligence platform that helps global enterprises find, mobilize, reskill and upskill their workforces using the world's first independently audited Ethical Talent AI.

Siobhan Savage, CEO and Co-Founder at Reejig, commented, "We couldn't be prouder to be recognized as a Top 20 Rising Star company as part of the 2022 Forbes Cloud 100 list. We have a clear mission at Reejig to create a world with Zero Wasted Potential; where every individual has access to personally meaningful work, no matter their background or circumstance. Every business can reach new heights financially and culturally as we unlock skills and potential in our people, and society can reap the benefits of diverse thought leadership and fair and equitable opportunity in the working world."

In the past 12 months, Reejig's team has grown by over 1000% and has offices in APAC, NAMER, and the UK.

"Being recognized as one of the 20 Rising Stars is a huge achievement for our team, and we look forward to continuing our global growth and positive influence with our partners, people, businesses, and in society," said Savage.

"The Rising Stars of today are the Cloud 100 companies of tomorrow," said Mary D'Onofrio, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "We believe cloud entrepreneurs all over the world can build novel and enduring businesses, despite market conditions or challenging headwinds. The 2022 Rising Stars are no different as they cultivate amazing teams, gain momentum, and go on to ramp toward Centaur status. Being named a Rising Star is an opportunity for the cloud community to celebrate the impact these entrepreneurs are making and the bright futures ahead of them."

"The Rising Stars have the potential to become top private cloud companies," said Alex Kayyal, Managing Partner, Salesforce Ventures. "We're thrilled at the level of innovation happening across early stage companies in the cloud ecosystem globally, and we look forward to watching these companies grow."

"The companies of the Cloud 100's Rising Stars list represent the best and brightest emerging private companies in the cloud sector," said Alex Konrad, senior editor at Forbes. "Every year, it gets more difficult to make this list — meaning even more elite company for those who do. Congratulations to each of the 2022 Rising Stars. We look forward to seeing them join Canva, Miro and others in making the leap to the Cloud 100 list in years to come."

The Forbes 2022 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100. Highlights of the list appear in the August/September 2022 issue of Forbes magazine.

This year, the CEOs of The Cloud 100 and the 20 Rising Stars companies will be honored with a digital content launch, as well as at the exclusive Cloud 100 Celebration hosted by Bessemer Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures, and Forbes. A special thank you to our event sponsors Amazon Web Services (AWS), Bank of America, Cooley, Fuel a McKinsey Company, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Nasdaq, and Silicon Valley Bank.

Reejig

Reejig is a leading workforce intelligence platform that helps global enterprises find, mobilize, reskill and upskill their workforces using the world's first independently audited Ethical Talent AI. Reejig AI-powered platform acts as the central nervous system for all talent decisions enabling enterprises to create a world with zero wasted potential in people, business, and society. Learn more by visiting reejig.com , or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

