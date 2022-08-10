Fresh Cravings® Revisits 'Find The Golden Lid' Sweepstakes, Again Giving Away $20,000 to Salsa Lovers Across America

The treasure hunt style social media sweepstakes invites fans to share photos and videos of the limited-time golden lid salsa packaging for a chance to win

PHOENIX, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Cravings, the family-owned, Arizona-based snacking brand offering chilled salsas, hummus, plant-based and creamy dips, announced a new rendition of its 'Find The Golden Lid' Sweepstakes, this time for its salsa. The brand is again giving away a total of $20,000 in cash prizes, after first launching the sweepstakes in March with Fresh Cravings Hummus. For a limited time, fans of this refrigerated salsa are encouraged to 'Crave Goodness' by treasure hunting for a container of Fresh Cravings Salsa that dons a golden lid, rather than its traditional black packaging. Golden lid packaging may appear at any retailer where Fresh Cravings Salsa is available. To locate a retailer near you which carries Fresh Cravings, visit www.freshcravings.com/where-to-buy/.

Fresh Cravings has launched another rendition of its ‘Find The Golden Lid sweepstakes. The treasure hunt style social media sweepstakes offers salsa lovers the chance to win cash prizes through Sept. 2 by finding and sharing photos and videos of the brand’s limited-time golden lid salsa packaging. (PRNewswire)

Once an eligible Fresh Cravings Salsa has been located, participants are asked to share a picture or video of the salsa with the golden lid on their Instagram feed, using the hashtag #FindTheGoldenLid and #FCSweepstakes, and tagging @FreshCravingsSalsa for a chance to win a cash prize through Sept. 2. During this four-week long sweepstakes, each week, ten winners will be randomly selected to receive $500, and one lucky grand prize winner will receive $5,000.

"We continuously strive for new ways to bring joy to our Fresh Cravings fans," said Jay Whitney, chief marketing officer and co-founder of FoodStory Brands. "When we first ran this treasure-hunt style sweepstakes with our hummus, we were thrilled with the overwhelming response and excitement that it received. With this new one focused on salsa, we hope finding a golden lid will make their shopping trip even more enjoyable and show our appreciation for their continued support."

Fresh Cravings Salsa is sold chilled in the produce section in a variety of flavors such as Chunky, Restaurant Style, and Pico de Gallo Salsa. All Fresh Cravings Salsas are made with high-quality ingredients, including vine-ripened tomatoes, crisp onions, zesty peppers, and spices. Pico De Gallo Salsa, for example, blends Roma tomatoes, crisp vegetables, and flavorful spices into a unique dip that offers both the sauciness of salsa and the larger veggie chunks used in traditional Pico de Gallo.

For more information on the Find the Golden Lid Sweepstakes and how to enter, visit www.freshcravings.com/find-golden-lid

About Fresh Cravings®

At Fresh Cravings, we believe snacking should begin with high-quality ingredients and bold flavors worth celebrating. That is why we create elevated recipes for authentic-tasting chilled salsas and flavor-filled hummus, along with unique plant-based vegan dips and veggie-packed creamy dips that are sure to satisfy any craving. Our refrigerated salsas are a vibrant alternative to the soft, dull blends of jarred salsa and are made with vine-ripened tomatoes and crisp vegetables that are never cooked or pasteurized. According to SPINS data, Fresh Cravings Salsa is available to more US shoppers than any other branded refrigerated salsa. As the fastest growing brand of hummus, Fresh Cravings surpassed 40 other brands, in the past year, to become the 4th largest hummus brand in the US. It is the only hummus on the market made with Chilean Extra Virgin Olive Oil, which gives it a smooth taste and texture. Fresh Cravings Creamy Dips are a fresh take on traditional recipes thanks to new, unique flavor experiences created with a variety of vibrant vegetables and spices. Fresh Cravings Plant Based Dips use cashews and a variety of spices to offer reimagined vegan options of traditional dairy-based dips. Our dips consistently outperform the competition, on purchase intent and preference, in double-blind sensory testing. Fresh Cravings is part of FoodStory Brands, a family-owned Arizona-based company, which searches the world to bring thoughtfully curated and affordably priced food and beverage products to your table. For more information, visit: www.freshcravings.com or @FreshCravingsSalsa on Facebook and Instagram.

Fresh Cravings is a family-owned Arizona-based brand that searches the world to bring thoughtfully curated and affordably priced food and beverage products to your table. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fresh Cravings