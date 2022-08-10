TCC selects Oracle NetSuite ERP to power comprehensive inventory funding

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trade Capital Corporation (TCC), an inventory funding disruptor, has selected Oracle NetSuite as the backbone of its ERP system. With NetSuite, TCC will build its comprehensive global trade funding platform to empower manufacturers and suppliers and compete with big banks and fintechs on receivables monetization.

TCC is a frontrunner and the only organized player in the inventory funding and holding segment with its own tech stack, supply chain business transformation service and an ability to onboard banks and investment vehicles to support large-scale VMI programs. To help its clients manage globally dispersed inventories and complex supply chains that prioritizes visibility and efficiency, TCC selected NetSuite.

"With NetSuite as the core foundation of our tech stack, our clients can be assured of a tightly integrated business process that delivers financial outcomes and accomplishes strategic goals for our large public sector clientele. This is key to putting our clients on a trajectory for meaningful change," said Sanjay Bonde, founder and CEO of TCC.

"TCC is ultimately focused on providing capital so that their clients can improve their inventory and spend more time on strategic growth priorities," said Ranga Bodla, VP, Field Marketing and Engagement, Oracle NetSuite. "With NetSuite, TCC will be able to gain the visibility and control over their business so they can deliver on their vision to change the way inventory funding is distributed for the benefit of their clients."

About TCC

TCC and its wholly-owned trading arm TradeCo deliver Capital as a Service (CaaS) in an integrated supply chain technology platform that funds and holds components and materials for its clients in its inventory hubs. TCC's CaaS™ solution offers access to funding, TradeCo buy/hold/sell capabilities, track and trace, supply chain execution, financial reporting as well as bolt-on logistics and warehousing services via global top tier partnerships, all under one roof.

TCC's patent pending CaaS Wallet™ business suite of finance solutions includes our Inventory Card™, Factoring Card™, and SupplierPay Card™ to monetize and secure inventory, accelerate supplier payments, and create more resilient supply chain ecosystems.



