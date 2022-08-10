Watercrest Sarasota Senior Living Community Shines Under the Leadership of Executive Director Jennifer Butler

VERO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Sarasota Senior Living Community is solidifying their reputation of excellence and distinction amongst senior living communities in Sarasota, Florida and Executive Director, Jennifer Butler is championing that movement.

Watercrest Sarasota Senior Living Community is an esteemed new luxury senior living campus thriving under the leadership of Executive Director, Jennifer Butler. (PRNewswire)

Butler leads a dedicated team of Watercrest associates implementing signature Watercrest offerings including Live Exhilarated programming, Artful Expressions, Aprons & Appetizers, Personal Life Silhouettes and a host of wellness amenities from the therapeutic Spa W to the lush yoga yard. Watercrest Sarasota is a newly-constructed senior living campus appealing to individuals seeking ingenuity in senior living with plentiful opportunities for socialization, engagement, recreation and new experiences in an innovative and resort-style environment.

Butler not only brings industry knowledge and widespread achievements to her role as Executive Director, but also personal experience which drives her on a daily basis. Jennifer began her senior living career in 2003 as a senior living advisor igniting her passion for the industry, but when her beloved Nana was diagnosed with dementia, Jennifer experienced the disease process firsthand. In a determined effort to expand her industry knowledge, she became a licensed administrator and went on to operate home-health agencies, in-home care agencies, and lead independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing communities as an executive director.

"Jennifer brings a zest for life and a compassion for seniors which she pours into her associates, residents, and family members to create a culture where service is top notch and our seniors' needs are met on an individualized basis," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "She has made a significant impact at Watercrest Sarasota and we look forward to her future growth with Watercrest."

Watercrest Sarasota is a luxury senior living campus comprised of 72 independent, 94 assisted living and 32 memory care residences with world-class amenities and exceptional care. The community offers upscale living accommodations, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, grand balconies, multiple dining venues and signature culinary offerings.

Watercrest Sarasota is a signature Watercrest product partnered by Watercrest Senior Living Group and United Properties. The community is ideally located at 4100 University Parkway in Sarasota, Florida. For information, call 941-541-3561.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A 5-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

