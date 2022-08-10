The World's First Mobile Electric Vehicle Charging Network, SparkCharge, Introduces President Biden at Signing Ceremony for the CHIPS and Science Act

The CHIPS and Science Act Addresses Supply Chain Issues to Meet Electric Vehicle (EV) Demand

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, SparkCharge , the world's first mobile EV charging network, announced its CEO and Founder, Josh Aviv, had participated in the signing ceremony for the CHIPS and Science Act at the White House. Aviv had the honor of speaking in support of the legislation, which provides $52 billion to incentivize semiconductor manufacturing in the United States, and introduced President Biden to officially start the ceremony's formal remarks.

"It was an absolute honor and pleasure to introduce President Biden and speak out in support of the CHIPS and Science Act," said Aviv. "The legislation is the right bill at the right time to solve one of America's crucial supply chain problems. SparkCharge could not have been happier to play a role in celebrating the President's leadership on this historic occasion."

With five percent of new cars purchased in the second quarter of 2022 being EVs in the U.S., it suggests that EV demand could grow exponentially over the next several years. However, meeting the demand will require a commitment to charging innovation, which is faced with several roadblocks when accessing next-generation semiconductor technology for the EV infrastructure. In February, the Department of Energy reported that global supply chains for semiconductor technology for the EV ecosystem are already insufficient and that as more Americans purchase new EVs over time, that supply crunch will increase by orders of magnitude through 2050.

"SparkCharge believes in innovation. What started in my dorm room at Syracuse University to what is now the nation's only electric vehicle charging network that allows EV drivers to have the charging station delivered to them goes to show it," Aviv continued. "However, we are still at the mercy of foreign supply chains. Semiconductor chips that cost $1.98 per unit before the pandemic now ranges between $215-400, depending on age and specifications. The CHIPS and Science Act will help reverse this trend and incentivize American resurgence in a technology sector we pioneered."

In 2022, SparkCharge's mobile app, Currently , had record-breaking growth delivering over 100,000 miles of range to EV owners, further showcasing the increasing need for expanding the EV charging infrastructure. In addition, SparkCharge's participation in the White House signing ceremony provides an exciting boost ahead of the company's annual showcase, SparkDay, which will be held this September at its headquarters in Somerville, MA.

"America has always been a place where innovation and ingenuity thrive. We are a country that celebrates creativity and has one of the most capable workforces on earth," Aviv continues. "This new law embodies that spirit, which we will carry forward later this month at SparkDay when we reveal products that will disrupt traditional EV charging and open the world's eyes to a seamless, connected way."

ABOUT SPARKCHARGE

SparkCharge has created the world's largest mobile electric vehicle charging network. This network is now a reality due to three key factors: hardware, software, and brilliant customers. The Roadie Charging System is a portable, powerful, modular charging solution that makes DC fast charging possible anywhere regardless of infrastructure. The app and EV power delivery service Currently, allows EV drivers to have their EV charged wherever and whenever they want. To learn more about SparkCharge go to: www.SparkCharge.io .

