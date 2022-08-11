AGNICO EAGLE PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON YEAR-TO-DATE EXPLORATION RESULTS: DETOUR LAKE RETURNING HIGH GRADE INTERCEPTS UP TO 2 KM AWAY FROM CURRENT OPEN PIT; EAST GOULDIE DELIVERING SOLID INFILL CONVERSION RESULTS AND STEP-OUT DRILLING TO THE EAST AND WEST; HOPE BAY RETURNING WIDE HIGH GRADE INTERSECTIONS BELOW THE DORIS DEPOSIT; EXPLORATION OF AMALGAMATED KIRKLAND DEPOSIT IN KIRKLAND LAKE ADVANCING FROM SURFACE AND UNDERGROUND

(All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at several projects and select mine sites. The Company's exploration focus remains on pipeline projects, near-mine opportunities and mineral reserve and mineral resource replacement and growth. Exploration highlights during the first half of 2022 include:

Detour Lake – Conversion and expansion drilling continue to return promising results within and immediately adjacent to the current open pit, representing an opportunity to further optimize the recently updated mine plan. By the end of June 2022 , more than 84,660 metres of drilling had been completed since the closure of the database in early February 2022 in connection with the most recent mineral resource estimate. Highlight intercepts of 1.1 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold over 55.9 metres at 354 metres depth and 1.4 g/t gold over 78.9 metres at 565 metres depth in hole DLM-22-425 in the Saddle Zone demonstrate the potential to deepen the pit and extend it further north. Step-out drilling returned 32.3 g/t gold over 4.8 metres at 955 metres depth in an intersection located more than two kilometres west of the open pit, demonstrating the potential for a significant extension of the deposit to the west that will be considered for underground mining opportunities

Odyssey Underground Project at Canadian Malartic – Infill drilling continues to return strong results in the Odyssey South Zone, with recent results of 5.2 g/t gold over 17.0 metres at 359 metres depth. An initial mineral reserve estimate is expected at year-end 2022 and pre-commercial production from the Odyssey South orebody is expected to begin before the end of March 2023 . Infill drilling also continues to return wide, high-grade intersections in the core of the East Gouldie deposit, with recent results including 4.9 g/t gold over 45.3 metres at 1,072 metres depth. Eastern extension and western extension of the deposit continues to be tested with recent results of 1.8 g/t gold over 62.9 metres at 1,580 metres depth, extending the zone 225 metres towards the west, filling the gap between the East Gouldie and the Norrie zones and providing potential for mineral resources addition

Hope Bay – More than 46,000 metres of drilling have been completed year to date with seven drill rigs now operating at the Doris and Madrid deposits. Recent results at Doris confirm the potential to expand the deposit along strike to the north in the BTD Extension Zone and to the south in the Central and West Valley zones and demonstrate the potential for finding additional high grade fold-hinge structures below the historical zones with a recent intersection in the BTD Connector zone of 6.9 g/t gold over 32.2 metres at 495 metres depth

Kirkland Lake Region – Following the merger with Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (the "Merger") that closed on February 8, 2022 , the extension of the ramp from Macassa is now allowing drilling of the Amalgamated Kirkland ("AK") deposit from underground to complement surface drilling and accelerate the infill drilling of AK. The Company believes ore could be sourced for the Macassa mill in early 2024, which could provide flexibility to the operations. Recent results include a highlight intercept of 8.1 g/t gold over 13.8 metres at 208 metres depth. Infill drilling has also been completed at the Upper Beaver deposit, with a recent highlight intercept of 8.8 g/t gold and 0.54% copper over 12.0 metres at 1,600 metres depth. The Company's internal study on Upper Beaver is expected to be updated in 2023 taking into consideration synergy opportunities from the Merger

"The Company's ambitious exploration program for 2022 is yielding exciting results. At Detour Lake, the step-out drilling suggests good potential for an underground operation and extensions to the current open pits. At Canadian Malartic, the step-out drilling continues to significantly extend the East Gouldie deposit to the east and the west. At Hope Bay, the drill results confirm the expansion of the Doris deposit at depth with wide high grade intercepts, well ahead of our expectations," said Ammar Al-Joundi, Agnico Eagle's President and Chief Executive Officer. "In addition, we continue to generate significant exploration results at producing assets including Fosterville, Meliadine, LaRonde and Kittila. With these positive results, we are adding $30 million dollars to our exploration budget in 2022 as we aim to accelerate the realization of the full potential of existing operations and key projects in the Company's pipeline," added Mr. Al-Joundi.

Based on positive exploration results in the first half of 2022, a supplemental exploration budget of $30 million has been approved – The Company has numerous mines and pipeline projects with excellent potential to replace and increase mineral reserves and has prioritized assessing the full potential of its portfolio through exploration (see the Company's news release dated February 23, 2022 for a breakdown of the 2022 exploration budget). Positive exploration results in the first half of 2022 support the focused addition of supplemental budgets at several projects. An update on selected exploration programs and budgets is set out in the sections below.

Targeting growth of the Company's mineral reserves and mineral resources at year-end 2022 from a record level at year-end 2021 – At December 31, 2021, Agnico Eagle's proven and probable mineral reserve estimate totaled approximately 25.7 million ounces of gold, consisting of 2.4 million ounces of gold of proven mineral reserves (38.7 million tonnes grading 1.92 g/t gold) and of 23.3 million ounces of probable mineral reserves (298.3 million tonnes grading 2.43 g/t gold.) This was an increase of approximately 1.6 million ounces of gold (7%) and a 10% increase in grade compared with the prior year. At December 31, 2021, prior to the Merger, Kirkland Lake Gold's proven and probable mineral reserves totaled approximately 18.9 million ounces of gold, consisting of 3.7 million ounces of gold of proven mineral reserves (81.7 million tonnes grading 1.41 g/t gold) and of 15.2 million ounces of probable mineral reserves (502 million tonnes grading 0.94 g/t gold).

For a breakdown of the Company's mineral reserves and mineral resources as at December 31, 2021 by deposit refer to the Company's news release dated February 23, 2022. For Detour Lake's mineral reserves and mineral resources as at March 31, 2022 refer to the Detour Lake section of this new release and the Company's news release dated July 27, 2022.

A wide selection of recent drill results is compiled in a table in the Appendix to this news release, while highlight intercepts are set out in the sections below. Drill hole collar coordinates for the holes in this news release are also set out in the Appendix.

ABITIBI REGION, QUEBEC

Agnico Eagle is Quebec's largest gold producer with a 100% interest in the LaRonde complex (which includes the LaRonde and LaRonde Zone 5 ("LZ5") mines), the Goldex mine and a 50% interest in the Canadian Malartic mine. The Company has a multi-decade track record of exploration success in the Abitibi region, building on the discovery in the 1980s of the world-class LaRonde gold-rich polymetallic volcanic massive sulphide deposit, which has served as an operations and exploration hub that provides operating synergies to the Company's nearby mines and allows for the sharing of technical expertise.

LaRonde Complex – Three Underground Development Drifts Progressing Westward from LaRonde 3 Infrastructure; Drilling on Level 9 Tests Vertical Extension of Zone 3-1; Infill Drilling Confirms Grade and Width of Zone 11-3; Drilling Shows Potential for Westward Extension of LZ5 Mineralization

At the LaRonde complex, the Company now expects to spend approximately $14.8 million in 2022 to drill 43,500 metres and to develop, extend or rehabilitate three new exploration drifts on levels 9, 215 and 290 West from the LaRonde 3 infrastructure towards the west below the LZ5 mine workings.

A total of 13,434 metres of definition and exploration drilling was completed in the first half of 2022, amid a challenging environment for diamond driller staffing and as new exploration drifts are being developed for future drilling.

In the track drift on Level 9, a second drill station has been completed and a drill rig is now operating and targeting the down-plunge extension of the historical Bousquet Zone 3-1.

In the exploration drift on Level 215, the development is progressing faster than budgeted with a total of 1,015 metres developed in the first half of 2022. The rehabilitation work is completed, and the drift is currently being extended further to the west. Considering the good progress being made, the Company has allocated an additional $2.9 million budget to extend the exploration drift compared to the original February budget. A first drill is expected to be mobilized into the drift in the second quarter of 2023. The exploration drilling program from the Level 215 exploration drift will test vertical extensions between 1.5 and 3 kilometres depth of several known mineralized zones — Zone 3-1, Zone 3-4, the Bousquet 1 mine and the LZ5 mine — as the drift is advanced to the west.

In the exploration drift on Level 290 West, development progressed by 136 metres during the first half of 2022 before being paused until year-end to focus on Level 215 and other priority developments in the mine.

At the LZ5 mine, Zone 5 was extended to the west during the first half of 2022, with recent drilling highlights that included: 2.4 g/t gold over 18.1 metres at 692 metres depth in hole BZ-2021-008; 1.4 g/t gold over 16.0 metres at 1,017 metres depth in hole BZ-2021-009; and 2.1 g/t gold over 17.5 metres at 841 metres depth in hole BZ-2022-001. These wide and low-grade intercepts show the potential for the vertical and westward extension of Zone 5 mineral reserves and mineral resources onto the Company's 100%-owned Ellison property, which is immediately adjacent to the infrastructure at the LZ5 mine.

In Zone LR11-3, which is located at depth in the past-producing Bousquet 2 mine, infill drilling was completed to validate historical results and infill the zone prior to development in the ore. Gold production from LR11-3 development ore is expected to begin in late 2022 and full production is expected to start in the first half of 2023.

Selected recent drill results from Zone LR11-3 and the LZ5 mine are set out in a table in the Appendix and in the composite longitudinal map below.

[LaRonde Complex – Composite Longitudinal Section]

Goldex – Exploration Continues to Expand South Zone; Drilling Ongoing into Mineralization Below the Deep 2 Zone and in the West Area

At the Goldex mine, the Company expects to spend approximately $5.6 million in 2022 for 45,300 metres of drilling comprised of 39,300 metres of conversion drilling and 6,000 metres of exploration drilling, focused on the South Zone, M Zone, West area and at depth in the Deep 3 Zone.

The main target of exploration at Goldex in 2022 is the South Zone, which is located in the volcanic rocks south of the Goldex main deposit. The South Zone gold mineralization is hosted in multiple quartz-biotite-sulphide veins that have higher grades than those in the primary mineralized zones at Goldex.

Seven drills are currently active on the property and have completed a total of 22,036 metres of capitalized definition drilling and 1,697 metres of expensed exploration drilling during the first half of 2022.

Recent results from the western extension of the South Zone in Sector 2 include a highlight of 14.7 g/t gold over 3.0 metres at 955 metres depth in hole GD96-002. In the eastern extension of the South Zone, in Sector 3, the conversion drilling program continues to return excellent results, including 4.1 g/t gold over 20.0 metres at 1,291 metres depth in hole GD128-057. The Company expects that the South Zone will be an important contributor to the replacement of mineral reserves at Goldex at year-end 2022.

Exploration is also being conducted to test the deposit at depth below the Deep 2 mine and in the West area.

Selected recent drill results from Goldex are set out in the table in the Appendix and in the composite longitudinal section below.

[Goldex Mine – Composite Longitudinal Section]

Odyssey Project – Infill Drilling Progressing in the Odyssey South Zone with Expectations of Initial Mineral Reserves to be Declared at Year-end 2022 and Pre-commercial Production to Begin before the end of March 2023 from an Underground Ramp; Infill Drilling at East Gouldie Continues to Confirm Grade and Width in the Core of the Deposit while Exploration Drilling Continues to Expand the Zone to the East and West; Underground Development and Surface Construction Progressing on Schedule and on Budget

At the Canadian Malartic mine, the Company expects to spend approximately $11.9 million (50% basis) in 2022 for 136,800 metres (100% basis) of exploration and conversion drilling focused on aggressive infill drilling of the East Gouldie deposit to improve confidence in the mineral resource, to continue the conversion of inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources and to refine the geological model. With ramp development continuing as part of the Odyssey mine project, Canadian Malartic GP (the "Partnership") is conducting underground conversion drilling from the ramp.

Twenty drills are currently active on the property, with four underground drills completing infill drilling on the Odyssey South deposit, 12 surface drills focused on infilling and expanding the East Gouldie mineralization and four drills active in regional exploration. The Partnership drilled 95,030 metres (100% basis) during the first half of 2022.

Underground development in the first half of 2022 completed 685 metres of ramp and 2,622 metres of lateral development, with the ramp now reaching a depth of 380 metres below surface.

Selected recent exploration drill results from Odyssey South, East Gouldie and the regional program on the wider Canadian Malartic property portfolio are set out in a table in the Appendix and in the composite longitudinal section below.

[Canadian Malartic Mine – Composite Longitudinal Section]

Odyssey South

Drilling from underground gradually increased during the first half of 2022 as ramp development provided access to new diamond drill bays to test the Odyssey South and Odyssey Internal zones. Recent results continue to confirm the grades of these zones and the Company expects that the core portion of the Odyssey South deposit will be classified as mineral reserves at year-end 2022, with pre-commercial production to begin before the end of March 2023. The new underground access also allowed for additional drilling into the Odyssey internal zones where recent results continue to better define the continuity of zones within the porphyry, which is expected to have a positive impact on the mineral resources update at year-end.

East Gouldie

With the continued success at infilling East Gouldie at 75-metre spacing in the core of the deposit, the Company expects a significant portion of the East Gouldie deposit to be classified as indicated mineral resources at year-end 2022.

Recent expansion drilling to the west at depth is producing positive results, with highlight hole MEX22-231 returning 1.8 g/t gold over 62.9 metres at 1,580 metres depth in the western extension of the East Gouldie deposit approximately 225 metres west of the current mineral resources outline (previously reported on July 27, 2022). This intercept is approximately halfway between the East Gouldie deposit and the Norrie Zone to the west and shows the potential for East Gouldie to connect with other mineral inventories in the Norrie and South Sladen mineralized zones that are not yet classified as mineral resources.

Regional Exploration

In regional exploration at Canadian Malartic, the Company is planning to spend approximately $4.1 million (50% basis) in 2022 on 21,900 metres (100% basis) primarily to expand mineralization towards the east in the East Gouldie horizon and the new Titan zone at depth on the Rand Malartic property. During the first half of 2022, 18,896 metres (100% basis) were completed on the Rand Malartic, East Amphi and Midway properties.

Rand Malartic

On the Rand Malartic property, the priority remains to test the eastern extension of the East Gouldie deposit while also testing the eastern extension of the Odyssey North and Odyssey South zones associated with porphyry mineralization within the Piché Group. As previously disclosed during the first quarter of 2022, the Partnership repurchased the 2% NSR royalty on the Rand Malartic property for $7 million.

Recent hole RD20-4677B has intersected a new mineralized porphyry intrusion, returning 1.6 g/t gold over 29.3 metres (core length) at 1,208 metres depth approximately 820 metres east of the easternmost limit of Odyssey South Zone mineral resources, demonstrating potential to discover "Odyssey North and South" style of mineralization as exploration drilling advances towards the east.

In the eastern extension of East Gouldie, previously reported hole RD21-4689AA intersected 3.1 g/t gold over 7.9 metres (core length) at 2,537 metres depth, making it the deepest and easternmost drill hole to date. This intersection extends the East Gouldie mineralized corridor eastward by 500 metres, to approximately 1,700 metres east of the current mineral resources outline. Mineralization remains open to the east.

East Amphi and Camflo

Elsewhere on the Partnership's 13,582 hectare land position, exploration continues with work testing the deep extension of the East Amphi deposit and the ongoing compilation of all historical information around the Camflo deposit on the Camflo property, which the Partnership acquired in 2021.

The Camflo property lies to the north of the Odyssey project and includes the past producing Camflo mine which had historical production of approximately 1.6 million ounces of gold.

The Partnership's initial evaluation of the Camflo property has identified porphyry hosted gold mineralization that could potentially be mined via an open pit. Additional studies are underway to evaluate this mineralization and additional potential mineralization in adjacent rock types. A follow-up exploration program is planned for Camflo in 2023.

ABITIBI REGION, ONTARIO

Agnico Eagle acquired the Detour Lake and Macassa mines on February 8, 2022 as a result of the Merger. With the inclusion of these two assets in its portfolio, the Company is now Ontario's largest gold producer. Furthermore, the proximity of these mines to the Company's operations located in the Abitibi region of Quebec provides operating synergies and allows for the sharing of technical expertise.

Detour Lake – Drilling Confirms a Broad Corridor of Mineralization Extending from the Main Pit Continuing Through to the Planned West Pit; Potential to Continue Growing "Out-pit" Mineralization Two Kilometres West of the Current Resource Pit

At the Detour Lake mine, the Company expects to spend approximately $35.8 million in 2022 for 194,000 metres of capitalized drilling to expand mineral resources at depth and to the west, and $10.1 million for 40,000 metres for exploration drilling to continue to investigate the Sunday Lake Deformation Zone to the east and west of the current pit's mineral resources.

During the first half of 2022 at Detour Lake, the Company completed 99 holes totalling 108,023 metres of combined capitalized and expensed drilling. Approximately 84,660 metres of the drilling completed in the first half of 2022 was not included in the latest mineral reserve and mineral resource update for Detour Lake, which utilized a database that closed on February 5, 2022.

Selected recent drill intercepts from Detour Lake are set out in a table in the Appendix and in the plan map and composite longitudinal section below.

[Detour Lake Mine – Plan Map and Composite Longitudinal Section]

During the first half of 2022, drill results inside and proximate to the Saddle and future West Pit areas continue to confirm the presence of a broad corridor of mineralization extending from the Main Pit and continuing through to the planned West Pit. Recent results have been positive and are expected to support further resource upgrades and the identification of new resources north and below the current resource pit shell.

Highlights from recent drilling inside and near the future West Pit area include: hole DLM21-348A, which intersected 1.0 g/t gold over 41.0 metres at 488 metres depth and 5.0 g/t gold over 4.6 metres at 614 metres depth; hole DLM22-414, which intersected 2.1 g/t gold over 27.4 metres at 561 metres depth; hole DLM22-425, which intersected 1.1 g/t gold over 55.9 metres at 354 metres depth and 1.4 g/t gold over 78.9 metres at 565 metres depth; and hole DLM22-450W, which intersected 19.9 g/t gold over 2.7 metres at 315 metres depth and 2.2 g/t gold over 21.0 metres at 548 metres depth.

Drilling in the westerly plunge of the deposit both below and west of the future West Pit has continued to return wide intervals inclusive of a higher grade portion that support the potential to continue growing the "out-pit" mineralization, which now extends two kilometres west of the current resource pit. Recent drill results include the intersection of a new mineralized zone south and below the western extent of the West Pit resources.

Highlights from recent drilling below and immediately west of the West Pit include: hole DLM22-404W, which intersected 2.3 g/t gold over 88.2 metres at 806 metres depth, including 3.6 g/t gold over 45.1 metres at 822 metres depth; hole DLM22-446, which intersected 1.0 g/t gold over 53.0 metres at 691 metres depth and 2.1 g/t gold over 37.0 metres at 739 metres depth; hole DLM22-451, which intersected 1.8 g/t gold over 22.3 metres at 684 metres depth, and 1.0 g/t gold over 71.0 metres at 753 metres depth; and hole DLM22-422W, which intersected 13.1 g/t gold over 9.2 metres at 689 metres depth.

Continued drilling along the West Pit Extension has been encouraging, with mineralization occurring both within the Chloritic Greenstone (CG) unit, a marker horizon associated with mineral reserves and mineral resources in both the Main Pit and West Pit, and within altered mafic pillow flows, below and footwall to the CG unit, which is similar in nature to the mineralized zones in the West Pit.

In the first half of 2022, drilling intersected wide zones of mineralization with some containing high grade inclusions. In addition to holes highlighted in the July 27, 2022 news release (DLM22-448, which returned 32.3 g/t gold over 4.8 metres at 955 metres depth and hole DLM22-453, which returned 6.0 g/t gold over 5.6 metres at 940 metres depth and 4.9 g/t gold over 3.7 metres at 1,019 metres depth), hole DLM22-469 intersected 5.8 g/t gold over 13.1 metres at 917 metres depth, including 24.5 g/t gold over 2.6 metres at 913 metres depth; hole DLM-22-471 intersected 0.9 g/t gold over 30.3 metres at 951 metres depth and hole DLM22-430A intersected 3.6 g/t gold over 7.3 metres at 669 metres depth.

Results obtained during the first half of 2022 after the closure of the database on February 5, 2022, combined with results during the second half of 2022, are expected to have a positive impact on the mineral reserves and mineral resources estimate for the open pit at year-end 2022.

In addition, continued success in extending the mineralized zone outside of the pit towards the west is expected to result in an initial mineral resource estimate at year-end 2022 that would be the basis for potential underground mining scenarios. As part of the ongoing optimization of the Detour Lake mine, an evaluation of the underground potential has been initiated and is expected to be completed by year-end 2023.

Regional drilling planned at Detour Lake for the remainder of 2022 includes targets further west along the Sunday Lake Deformation Zone and the West Pit Extension. These targets have been optimized by the completion of ground geophysical surveying in the second quarter of 2022 which surveyed a 105 kilometre grid west and north of Hopper Lake along main structural trends. Investigative drilling East of the Main Pit is also planned to gather new geological information at depth in relatively untested ground.

As set out in the news release of July 27, 2022, the Company increased the mineral reserves at Detour Lake by 38% as at March 31, 2022 compared to the mineral reserves as at December 31, 2021.

At March 31, 2022, the Detour Lake mine is estimated to contain proven mineral reserves of 77.6 million tonnes grading 1.12 g/t gold for approximately 2.8 million ounces of gold and probable mineral reserves of 757.5 million tonnes grading 0.72 g/t gold for approximately 17.6 million ounces of gold.

Detour Lake's measured mineral resources totaled 1.3 million ounces of gold (27.8 million tonnes grading 1.44 g/t gold) and indicated mineral resources totaled 12.9 million ounces of gold (562.3 million tonnes grading 0.71 g/t gold) at March 31, 2022. In addition, Detour Lake contained inferred mineral resources of 1.8 million ounces of gold (75.2 million tonnes grading 0.75 g/t gold) at March 31, 2022.

Macassa and AK Deposit – Underground Drilling at Macassa Intersects High Grade Gold Mineralization on Four Mine Levels; New Exploration Ramp Provides Platform to Test AK Deposit from Underground; AK Surface Drilling Completed to Support Underground Project Development

With the completion of the Merger, Agnico Eagle's land position in the Kirkland Lake area of northeastern Ontario is now centered around the Macassa mine and covers over 29,469 hectares (approximately 35 kilometres long by up to 17 kilometres wide) of this prolific mining district. The Company's assets within the camp include the Macassa mine, the adjacent AK deposit, the Upper Beaver and Upper Canada deposits farther east as well as several other occurrences and adjacent joint venture interests.

This year at Macassa, the Company expects to spend approximately $20.3 million to develop exploration drifts to support 99,850 metres of capitalized drilling to expand mineral resources and $18.9 million for 89,700 metres of exploration drilling to investigate the South Mine Complex and Main Break along strike and at depth as well as the development of an exploration drift to support drilling and access to the AK deposit.

In the first half of 2022, the Company completed approximately 49,578 metres of underground drilling at Macassa, using up to nine underground drills on the 3400, 5100, 5300 and 5800 levels.

Selected recent drill intercepts from Macassa and AK are set out in a table in the Appendix and in the composite longitudinal sections below.

[Macassa Mine and AK Deposit – Composite Longitudinal Section]

[AK Deposit – Composite Longitudinal Section]

Drilling from the 3410 Incline targeted an underexplored area of the '04/Main Break west of historic mining areas.

The 5100 level drill program is targeting the '04 Break west of the Amikougami Cross Fault where little historic drilling was completed. At the end of the second quarter, a total of 6,863 metres of drilling had been completed in 16 holes, with hole 51-656 returning 3.7 g/t gold over 2.3 metres at 1,506 metres depth.

Drilling on the 5300 level was focused on extending and infilling the South Mine Complex to the east, with 13,009 metres of drilling completed in 36 holes during the first half of 2022. This program continues to see favourable results from both the extension and infill drilling with highlights including: 62.7 g/t gold over 2.0 metres at 1,635 metres depth in infill hole 53-4587; 47.3 g/t gold over 2.0 metres at 1,834 metres depth and 41.8 g/t gold over 2.0 metres at 1,841 metres depth in infill hole 53-4581; 14.2 g/t gold over 2.0 metres at 1,659 metres depth in extension hole 53-4552; and 14.1 g/t gold over 2.0 metres at 1,784 metres depth in extension hole 53-4544. Development advanced 185 metres in the first half of 2022 and included the excavation of two diamond drill bays.

Drilling on the 5300 level was also focused on extending and infilling the Lower South Mine Complex and South Mine Complex West. During the first half of 2022, a total of 6,477 metres of drilling was completed in 14 holes into these two targets, with highlights that include: 12.2 g/t gold over 2.0 metres (core length) at 1,946 metres depth in hole 53-4578 in the Lower South Mine Complex; and 30.9 g/t gold over 2.1 metres (core length) at 1,639 metres depth in hole 53-4580 in the South Mine Complex West.

Drilling from the 5807 Decline mainly tested the Deep Main Break east of Shaft #4 below the Kirkland Minerals property. Exploration development continued to advance in the first half of 2022 with 120 metres completed. At the end of the second quarter of 2022, a total of 11,040 metres of drilling had been completed in 21 holes, with highlights that include: 17.5 g/t gold over 2.0 metres at 2,362 metres depth in hole 58-730; 20.5 g/t gold over 1.7 metres at 2,211 metres depth in hole 58-723; and 12.7 g/t over 2.0 metres (core length) at 1,831 metres depth in hole 58-721. Drilling into this target will continue for the remainder of the year as development continues.

AK Deposit

Following completion of the Merger, the Company initiated development of an exploration decline from the existing near surface ramp infrastructure at Macassa to provide platforms to test the AK deposit from underground.

Mineralization at the AK deposit is generally vertical and controlled by quartz-carbonate veinlet envelopes that pinch and swell vertically and laterally, varying from 1 to 15 metres in thickness with local high grade, visible gold intercepts.

Out of a planned 982 metres, a total of 809 metres of exploration ramp development has been completed to date, including the excavation of five new underground drill platforms.

An underground diamond drilling program commenced in May 2022 and, by the end of the second quarter of 2022, a total of 3,068 metres of drilling from three platforms had been completed, testing the continuity of the higher-grade area of the AK deposit. Recent highlights from this underground program include: 14.1 g/t gold over 6.5 metres at 222 metres depth in hole KLAK-010; and 23.9 g/t gold over 2.0 metres at 112 metres depth in hole KLAK-011. This phase of the underground program at AK is on schedule for completion late in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Resource conversion drilling was also conducted from surface into the AK deposit, with 48 drill holes totalling 12,692 metres completed during the first half of 2022.

The surface infill drilling confirmed the grade, continuity and thickness of the higher-grade portions of the mineralized panel at AK. Recent highlights include hole KLAKC22-162 returning 8.7 g/t gold over 7.6 metres at 146 metres depth; and hole KLAKC22-152 returning 12.9 g/t gold over 12.6 metres at 171 metres depth.

Several deeper holes drilled into AK from the surface also returned positive results, including: hole KLAKC22-163W2, which intersected 18.3 g/t gold over 2.4 metres at 407 metres depth; and hole KLAKC22-166W2, which intersected 13.0 g/t gold over 2.5 metres at 496 metres depth.

The recent drill results from surface and underground will provide additional information for the technical evaluation of the AK deposit with an expected inclusion of AK mineralization in the mine's mineral reserves in 2023.

Once drilling from underground is advanced at AK, the Company will consider developing into the AK deposit and conducting a bulk sample. The AK deposit has the potential to be beneficial to the Macassa mine operation by providing a near surface, ramp accessible source of ore to supplement underground production.

The further expansion potential of the AK deposit is now being assessed, as the elimination of property boundaries as a result of the Merger simplifies targeting and exploration in the eastern extension of the deposit.

Regional exploration will also benefit from the recent land consolidation resulting from the Merger. The historic Main Break deposit of Kirkland Lake, where over 25 million ounces of gold have been produced historically, is now consolidated from its most western known extension at Macassa to the past-producing Sylvanite mine.

The Company has applied to obtain an Exploration License of Occupation for the Toburn mine, the easternmost past-producer on the Main Break. If granted this exploration license will permit the Company to carry out a comprehensive interpretation of the Main Break orebody and identify exploration targets similar to the South Mine Complex-type mineralization east of current mining operations at Macassa.

Upper Beaver – Resource Conversion Drilling Completed and New Target Areas Being Tested Outside the Mineral Resources Footprint

The Upper Beaver deposit is a gold-copper rich orebody that contains both vein and replacement-style mineralization. It extends from surface to approximately two kilometres below surface and remains open at depth. Gold mineralization occurs either as free/visible gold that is relatively common throughout the deposit or associated with sulphides. Copper mineralization occurs predominantly as chalcopyrite and occasionally as bornite in disseminations or in stringers/stockwork veinlets.

A total of 30 holes for 14,292 metres were drilled at the Upper Beaver project during the first half of 2022.

Selected recent drill intercepts from Upper Beaver set out in a table in the Appendix and in the composite longitudinal section below.

[Upper Beaver – Composite Longitudinal Section]

The recently completed resource conversion drilling program at Upper Beaver achieved multiple objectives that will benefit the technical evaluation and mineral reserve and mineral resource update expected in 2023. Among them, the recent drilling filled in gaps in the eastern portion of the Footwall Zone mineralized corridor, located between 800 and 1,000 metres below surface. Highlight intercepts include 16.7 g/t gold over 7.0 metres at 865 metres depth in hole KLUB22-751W3 and 12.4 g/t gold over 9.0 metres at 920 metres depth in hole KLUB21-137W5.

An increase in mineral resources is expected from this newly drilled gap area where no information was available for previous mineral resource estimates for Upper Beaver.

In addition, all drill holes targeting the gap areas of the Footwall Zone provided the opportunity to add drilling intercepts in the main Porphyry Zone, resulting in tighter spacing and increased confidence in the shape and continuity of the zone. For example, hole KLUB22-137W5, reported above, also returned 5.0 g/t gold over 14.1 metres in the Porphyry Zone at 839 metres depth.

Deeper conversion drilling also returned results confirming grades and thicknesses for both the Porphyry and Footwall zones of the Upper Beaver deposit. Hole KLUB21-328W11 returned 4.7 g/t gold and 0.3% copper over 7.0 metres at 1,550 metres depth in the Porphyry Zone and hole KLUB21-328W15 returned 8.8 g/t gold and 0.5% copper over 12.0 metres at 1,600 metres depth in the Footwall Zone.

With the resource conversion drilling completed, the focus of drilling at Upper Beaver has shifted outside of the mineral resources footprint to identify areas of potential future mineral resource growth and two areas have already delivered promising results.

Approximately 500 metres east of the main Upper Beaver deposit, hole KLUB22-172E intersected veining and alteration typical of the mineralization observed at Upper Beaver and assays returned 3.6 g/t gold and 1.1% copper over 1.2 metres (core length) at 1,550 metres depth. Follow-up hole KLUB22-172W2 returned 11.3 g/t gold and 0.1% copper over 0.7 metres (core length) at 1,464 metres depth in the same area, and more drilling is underway to further assess this new discovery.

To the west and approximately 800 metres north of the main Upper Beaver deposit, hole KLUB22-768 intersected low-angle veining with visible gold returning 11.5 g/t gold over 5.5 metres (core length) at 618 metres depth and 51.5 g/t gold over 5.2 metres (core length) at 629 metres depth. This mineralization is interpreted as the possible faulted and offset extension of the known North Basalt zone. Exploration drilling is ongoing to define the geometry of this new mineralization.

Regional exploration activity in the greater Upper Beaver area includes diamond drilling, geophysical and geochemical surveying, mapping and prospection. The objective is to develop additional mill feed for a future Upper Beaver mining operation, which includes target areas such as Upper Canada, Anoki-McBean, Munro and Bidgood.

NUNAVUT REGION

Agnico Eagle has identified Nunavut as a politically attractive and stable jurisdiction with enormous geological potential. With the Company's Meliadine mine and Meadowbank complex (including the Amaruq satellite deposit), together with the Hope Bay project and other exploration projects, Nunavut is a strategic operating platform that builds on the Company's established infrastructure, access roads, procurement synergies and the region's tremendous geological potential, with the ability to generate strong gold production and cash flows over several decades.

Meliadine – Significant Exploration and Conversion Results from Pump Deposit Near Surface and Down-Plunge at Depth

The Meliadine property includes seven gold deposits, six of which are part of the current mine plan. Tiriganiaq is the largest of the deposits with a strike length of approximately 3.0 kilometres at surface and a known depth of 812 metres.

Exploration during the first half of 2022 at the Meliadine mine site and surrounding areas totaled 35,606 metres, with work focused on three areas: deep exploration and conversion drilling at the Pump deposit, infill drilling of inferred mineral resources at depth in the Wesmeg and Tiriganiaq deposits and exploration drilling at the F-Zone deposit.

Selected recent exploration drill intercepts from the Pump deposit at the Meliadine property are set out in a table in the Appendix and in the plan map and composite longitudinal section below.

[Meliadine Mine – Plan Map & Pump Composite Longitudinal Section]

During the first half of 2022 at the Pump deposit, the Company completed 51 holes from surface totalling 16,890 metres to convert and expand the mineral resources at the Pump South and North zones.

The positive results from infill drilling at shallow depth into the Pump South Zone are expected to convert a portion of inferred mineral resources into indicated mineral resources in the eastern (main) ore plunge. Highlights include: hole M22-3364, which intersected 6.5 g/t gold over 4.1 metres at 143 metres depth; and hole M22-3361, drilled 36 metres to the east, which intersected 11.7 g/t gold over 4.2 metres at 125 metres depth. Other notable infill drilling results include hole M22-3362, drilled 51 metres further east, which returned 6.4 g/t gold over 5.4 metres at 76 metres depth; and hole M22-3360, drilled 93 metres east of hole M22-3364, which returned 9.4 g/t gold over 3.0 metres at 87 metres depth.

Approximately 200 metres deeper down-plunge in the same gold-mineralized oreshoot, hole M22-3380A intersected 9.3 g/t gold over 4.2 metres at 328 metres depth. Hole M22-3382A, drilled 33 metres to the east, intersected 7.7 g/t gold over 5.0 metres at 321 metres depth and hole M22-3384, drilled 80 metres east of hole M22-3364, intersected 20.4 g/t gold over 3.7 metres at 339 metres depth. These holes are expected to convert inferred mineral resources located between two substantial areas of indicated mineral resources.

In 2021, the exploration drilling program identified an important mineral inventory at the limits of the mineral resource along the main plunge. This year's follow-up drilling program has confirmed the grade, thickness and continuity of this new mineralized zone. Hole M22-3391, which returned 18.8 g/t gold over 5.3 metres at 565 metres depth, is expected to extend the inferred mineral resources down plunge. Hole M22-3401, drilled into inferred mineral resources located 106 metres to the east, returned 10.1 g/t gold over 5.0 metres at 488 metres depth.

Drilling of the Pump North and Pump South targets is planned to resume next winter. An internal study is underway of the underground portion of the Pump deposit and is due for completion in early 2023.

Elsewhere on the Meliadine property in the first half of 2022, a total of 18,716 metres of exploration and conversion drilling was carried out in Tiriganiaq and Wesmeg deposits from the newly developed exploration drift as well as from surface in the F-Zone deposit.

Based on recent success of the exploration programs at Meliadine in the first half of 2022, $6 million of the additional $30 million in exploration expenditure will be dedicated to drill an additional 40,000 metres to support mineral resources to mineral reserves conversion and the addition of mineral resources in the extensions of the known deposits.

Meadowbank – Infill Drilling at Whale Tail Underground Confirms Grade and Width of Stopes with Underground Production to Ramp Up in the Second Half of 2022; Exploration Drilling in Gap Between IVR Pit and IVR Underground Returns Positive Results; Deep Drilling Campaign Underway Below Whale Tail, IVR and Mammoth

The exploration program at Amaruq in 2022 is budgeted at $19.5 million for a planned 61,800 metres of exploration and conversion drilling, with 31,996 metres of drilling completed during the first half of 2022.

The exploration drilling in 2022 has several objectives: completing definition drilling of mineral resources to allow evaluation for possible Whale Tail Pit extension at its western end toward the Mammoth prospect as well as extending mineral resources at depth in the Whale Tail, IVR and Mammoth deposits; below the IVR pit, testing a gap between the open pit and the underground mineral resources; and continuing delineation drilling in the underground mine in the Whale Tail deposit to confirm the final shapes of stopes as production will gradually ramp up in the second half of 2022.

Selected recent drill intercepts from the exploration and conversion drilling at Amaruq are set out in a table in the Appendix and in the composite longitudinal section below.

[Meadowbank Complex – Amaruq Composite Longitudinal Section]

Underground infill drilling in the Whale Tail deposit during the first half of 2022 has increased confidence in the geological modelling of the deposit and better defined the stopes that are scheduled for production during the second half of 2022.

Highlights from this infill drilling include: hole AMQ-290-200-F1 returning 5.2 g/t gold over 7.2 metres at 285 metres depth and 5.5 g/t gold over 20.8 metres at 284 metres depth; hole AMQ-320-200-U1 returning 5.6 g/t gold over 27.0 metres at 305 metres depth; hole AMQ-320-201-U1 returning 3.4 g/t gold over 25.2 metres at 299 metres depth; hole AMQ-320-204-F1 returning 6.3 g/t gold over 20.0 metres at 314 metres depth; and hole AMQ-320-205-U1A returning 9.3 g/t gold over 21.2 metres at 282 metres depth.

Drilling into the gap between the IVR pit and the underground IVR mineral resources intersected significant mineralization that will likely contribute to increased mineral resources and the conversion of inferred mineral resources into indicated mineral resources in the upper portion of the underground IVR mineral resources. Highlights from this drilling include 6.8 g/t gold over 5.9 metres at 223 metres depth in hole AMQ21-2729, 5.3 g/t gold over 8.1 metres at 352 metres depth in hole AMQ21-2707A, 5.4 g/t gold over 9.5 metres at 296 metres depth in hole AMQ21-2745 and 20.3 g/t gold over 5.1 metres at 336 metres depth in hole AMQ21-2728A.

Drilling along the western limits of the IVR deposit resulted in highlights such as 13.5 g/t gold over 5.2 metres at 360 metres depth and 7.3 g/t gold over 3.3 metres at 401 metres depth in hole AMQ21-2690A. In the central portion of the IVR deposit, conversion hole AMQ21-2680 returned 6.0 g/t gold over 22.4 metres at 391 metres depth.

A deep drilling campaign began at Amaruq in late April with the objective of extending underground mineral resources under the Whale Tail, IVR and Mammoth known orebodies. To date, two deep holes at Whale Tail and two others at Mammoth were completed and intersected the targeted mineralized horizons, with all results pending. Drilling is also ongoing at IVR at depth where the deposit remains open.

Hope Bay – Drilling Tests Extensions of High-Grade Zones at Doris; Larger Production Scenarios Continue to be Evaluated

On February 18, 2022, the Company announced that it decided to maintain the suspension of production activities at the Hope Bay mine in order to dedicate the infrastructure of the Hope Bay site to exploration activities. Infrastructure work for water treatment and camp maintenance is also underway while the Company is studying larger production scenarios integrating the most recent results and the progress of the ongoing exploration campaign.

The exploration program is continuing to ramp up at Hope Bay, with 136 drill holes totalling 46,658 metres completed from surface and underground during the first half of 2022. Three drill rigs are now operating underground at the Doris deposit, three drill rigs are targeting deep extensions of the Doris deposit from surface and a seventh surface drill rig is operating at the Madrid deposit.

Doris Deposit

During the first half of 2022 at the Doris deposit, three drill rigs operating underground explored extensions of the BTD Extension, BTD Connector, Connector, Central and West Valley zones, and three drill rigs at surface tested deep extensions of the BTD Connector and BTD Central zones.

Selected recent drill intercepts from these zones extensions at Doris are set out in a table in the Appendix and in the composite longitudinal section below.

[Doris Deposit at Hope Bay Mine – Composite Longitudinal Section]

Drill results continue to demonstrate the excellent potential to grow the Doris deposit at depth below the dike in the BTD Extension and BTD Connector zones, and in the West Valley Zone above the dike to the south.

Drilling in the northernmost portion of the BTD Extension Zone has confirmed that the main hinge zone extends further north. Recent highlights include 20.9 g/t gold over 2.3 metres at 344 metres depth in hole HBDBE22-50888 and 20.9 g/t gold over 3.5 metres at 327 metres depth in hole HBDBE22-50886. Follow up drilling is ongoing in this area.

Drilling in the BTD Connector Zone has continued to confirm the northern and southern extensions of the West Limb and has extended the East Limb at depth. Recent highlights from BTD Connector include hole HBD22-036, which intersected 6.9 g/t gold over 32.2 metres at 495 metres depth, including 25.9 g/t gold over 5.0 metres at 494 metres depth; hole HBD22-030, which intersected 12.2 g/t gold over 7.1 metres at 492 metres depth; and hole HBD22-026, which intersected 20.4 g/t gold over 3.3 metres at 550 metres depth.

Drilling in the West Valley Zone has confirmed the extension of the zone by 77 metres to the south and above the dike, and the zone appears to continue into a gap of drilling immediately below the 210-metre level. Highlights from this drilling include; 25.4 g/t gold over 3.0 metres at 286 metres depth and 21.6 g/t gold over 3.1 metres at 292 metres depth in hole HBDWV22-50979; and 25.2 g/t gold over 3.4 metres at 250 metres depth and 14.1 g/t gold over 3.3 metres at 258 metres depth in hole HBDWV22-50953.

The results further demonstrate the potential to significantly grow the Doris mineral resources to support the development of additional underground exploration drifts and platforms to further confirm the size, shape and grade of these high-grade mineralized zone extensions.

During the second half of 2022 at Doris, work will continue extending the exploration drifts and investigating the deposit from underground and surface drill rigs.

Madrid Deposit

During the first half of 2022 at the Madrid deposit, one surface drill rig was in operation and mainly targeting the inflexion zone in the Naartok East area and the vertical extension of the Suluk zone.

The first result from the 2022 campaign at Madrid was from hole HBM22-040, which was drilled outside the Naartok East inflexion zone and intersected 7.0 g/t over 7.0 metres at 385 metres depth. Results from Suluk are pending.

During the second half of 2022, two drill rigs are planned to be in operation at Madrid targeting the Suluk vertical extension and the Naartok East Zone at greater depth.

The Suluk drilling will follow-up on two historical holes (HB03PMD225 and HBTMMSU-19-00023) that respectively returned 5.6 g/t over 9.0 metres at 540 metres depth and 10.8 g/t over 4.4 metres at 698 metres depth. These two holes are the deepest intersections of the Suluk Zone to date, and the zone remains open in all directions.

The Naartok East "below the dike" drilling will target areas below a barren (non gold-bearing) diabase dike where previous operators had ended their exploration holes. A recent reinterpretation of the geology at Naartok East and Naartok West suggests there is potential for near-surface gold mineralization to continue below the dike in a manner similar to the geological setting at the Doris deposit.

Selected recent drill intercepts from Madrid are set out in a table in the Appendix and in the composite longitudinal section below.

[Madrid Deposit at Hope Bay Mine – Composite Longitudinal Section]

Boston Deposit

The Boston deposit is located 60 kilometres south of the Doris processing facility and is accessible by helicopter support or via a winter trail for supply and has an airstrip for small fixed-wing aircraft.

At the camp, maintenance work is underway to refurbish the various facilities prior to resuming exploration drilling activities in the area in 2023.

The Boston deposit remains open in all direction with one of the best historical results at depth returning 56.6 g/t over 8.8 metres at 1,014 metres depth, demonstrating great potential to expand this high grade deposit further in all directions. There are also several near surface high grade occurrences that have not yet been drilled. Compilation and validation of the historical exploration database at Boston is underway, and the geological and structural models for the deposit will be updated to help generate new drill targets for the 2023 campaign.

Regional field exploration

This year's regional field exploration program began in early June, with geological teams set to evaluate more than 50 showings identified by previous explorers near current infrastructure in the northern portion of the Hope Bay property. The aim of the program is to increase understanding of the structural controls on mineralization and generate regional drill targets.

Exploration Plan and Budget

Based on recent success identifying deposit extensions and discovering new mineralized zones at depth in the Doris and Madrid deposits, the Company has allocated $24 million of the additional $30 million in exploration expenditure to continue drilling and development of exploration drifts at Doris in order to accelerate exploration from underground in the high potential areas that will ease future definition drilling for mineral resources conversion and mine development for future production resumption. The Company is now expected to spend approximately $56 million at Hope Bay in 2022 to develop new exploration drifts and for surface and underground exploration drilling at Doris and for surface exploration drilling on exploration at Madrid and other regional targets along the Hope Bay greenstone belt.

Exploration at Hope Bay is expected to continue through 2023 while larger production scenarios are being evaluated.

AUSTRALIA

Agnico Eagle acquired the Fosterville mine on February 8, 2022 as a result of the Merger. As the largest gold producer in the state of Victoria, Australia, the 100% owned Fosterville mine is a high-grade underground gold mine, located 20 kilometres from the city of Bendigo. The operation features low-cost gold production, as well as extensive in-mine and district scale exploration potential.

Fosterville – Exploration Ramp Completed Reaching the Robbins Hill Deposit; Drilling Extends the Lower Phoenix Zone

The Fosterville mine is hosted by Paleozoic rocks of the Bendigo zone. Gold mineralization is associated with high grade quartz lode within a wider refractory pyrite-arsenopyrite disseminated mineralization. The 2,857 hectare Fosterville mine property is surrounded by four exploration licences totalling 107,959 hectares and by 118,384 hectares of exploration (118,300 hectares) and mine (84 hectares) lease applications. The mineralization is hosted within the Fosterville and O'Dwyer's trends, which are parallel structures that host ore shoots associated with fold closures and multiple faulting and splay features.

Near mine exploration remains the main focus at Fosterville as the deposits remains open at depth, along plunge and laterally in the Lower Phoenix and Robbins Hill zones. A primary exploration objective at Fosterville remains to investigate for high grade quartz vein structures similar to the Swan Zone within the wider sulphide-mineralized envelope in the Lower Phoenix and Robbins Hill zones.

At the Fosterville mine in 2022, the Company expects to spend approximately $57.3 million for 234,000 metres of expensed and capitalized drilling and the completion of the Robbins Hill exploration ramp. During the first half of 2022 at the Fosterville mine, expensed exploration drilling totaled 26,957 metres and capitalized conversion drilling totaled 46,792 metres.

Recent results in the Lower Phoenix Zone from the Phoenix 3912 Drill Drive returned significant results in the down plunge extension of the zone. Close to the current limit of the mineral resources, hole UDH4378 returned 31.5 g/t gold over 8.0 metres at 1,581 metres depth, including 306.8 g/t gold over 0.7 metres at 1,583 metres depth. And approximately 81 metres away from the current mineral resources limit, hole UDH4372A returned 226.2 g/t gold over 1.4 metres at 1,716 metres depth, including 420.2 g/t gold over 0.8 metres, demonstrating the potential for the addition of mineral resources. Ongoing conversion and exploration drilling is aiming to fully replace the gold ounces mined out in 2022.

The decline into the Robbins Hill is now complete and is allowing access to drill into the mineral resources area. In the down plunge extension of the Robbins Hill, hole UDR003A returned 5.1 g/t gold over 6.1 metres at 1,377 metres depth, approximately 427 metres from the current mineral resource envelope, further demonstrating potential for the addition of mineral resources. Closer to the mineral resources area, hole UDR015 returned 68.0 g/t gold over 4.9 metres at 1,106 metres depth, including 390.2 g/t gold over 0.7 metres at 1,106 metres depth, approximately 75 metres away from the current mineral resources outline. The very high gold grades intersected in hole UDR015 down-plunge of the Robbins Hill mineral resources are due to the presence of visible gold in quartz vein mineralization — a style of mineralization similar to what is seen in the Swan Zone.

The ramp will now allow ongoing infill and expansion drilling with the objective of converting mineral resources into mineral reserves by year-end 2022.

Selected recent drill results from Fosterville are set out in the table in the Appendix and in the composite longitudinal sections below.

[Fosterville Mine – Composite Longitudinal Section]

[Lower Phoenix – Composite Longitudinal Section]

FINLAND

Agnico Eagle's Kittila mine in Finland is the largest primary gold producer in Europe. An underground shaft is under construction and is expected to be commissioned in late 2022 or early 2023.

Kittila – Drilling Confirms and Extends Main and Sisar Zones in Rimpi, Roura and Suuri Areas; Mineralization Confirmed in New Target Area Below Shaft Currently Under Construction

The Kittila mine and the Suurikuusikko property are hosted by Proterozoic rocks of the Svecofennian province. Gold mineralization is refractory with the gold occurring mainly associated with arsenopyrite and pyrite within the Suurikiisikko break. The large 20,466 hectare Kittila property hosts additional parallel structures that have similarities to the Suurikuusikko main break.

Near mine exploration remains the main focus as the deposit is open at depth and laterally and exploration drilling in recent years has succeeded in deepening the Kittila mineral resources limit by approximately 560 metres to 2,100 metres depth. A primary exploration objective at Kittila is to grow and develop the Sisar Zone as a new mining horizon parallel to the producing Main Zone.

At the Kittila mine in 2022, the Company expects to spend approximately $12.4 million for 69,600 metres of drilling focused on the Main zone in the Roura and Rimpi areas as well as the Sisar zone. The drilling includes 46,800 metres of capitalized conversion drilling at the mine and 22,800 metres of expensed exploration drilling. The expensed drilling is focused on targets beyond the current mineral reserve area, especially from 1,500 to 2,000 metres depth and at shallower depths in the area north of the mine.

During the first half of 2022 at the Kittila mine, exploration drilling totaled 35 holes (18,678 metres) and conversion drilling totaled 63 holes (21,518 metres).

Selected recent drill results from Kittila are set out in the table in the Appendix and in the composite longitudinal section below.

[Kittila Mine – Composite Longitudinal Section]

Deep exploration drilling is ongoing around hole ROD15-704D (reported in February 2016) in a target area located approximately 1,700 to 1,900 metres below surface in the Sisar Zone. In early 2022, drilling confirmed the potential to extend the gold mineralization in this target area, with highlight hole RIE21-700E returning two intercepts in the Sisar Zone of 6.3 g/t gold over 13.6 metres at 1,948 metres depth (released on February 23, 2022) and 5.7 g/t gold over 3.7 metres at 1,973 metres depth (released on April 28, 2022). Newly reported hole RIE21-700F intersected 3.0 g/t gold over 3.7 metres at 1,958 metres depth within the target area, further extending the Sisar zone at depth to the north.

At shallower depths in the northernmost portion of the Sisar Zone, hole RIE21-608 intersected 6.4 g/t gold over 4.9 metres at 1,067 metres depth, demonstrating the potential for further extension of the Sisar Zone to the north.

Exploration drilling completed in the first half of 2022 in the contact area between the Suuri and Roura areas extended gold mineralization down-plunge from the Suuri area within both the Main and Sisar zones. Highlights from this target area include: hole ROU21-600, which intersected 4.3 g/t gold over 6.0 metres at 1,046 metres depth in the Main Zone; hole ROU22-600, which intersected 7.0 g/t gold over 3.1 metres at 1,120 metres depth in the Sisar Zone; and hole ROU22-603, which intersected 5.3 g/t gold over 4.7 metres at 1,206 metres depth in the Sisar Zone.

Positive exploration results were also achieved further north in the Roura area. In the Main Zone, highlight intersections include 3.1 g/t gold over 7.7 metres at 1,058 metres depth and 4.8 g/t gold over 3.2 metres at 1,087 metres depth in hole ROD21-711B; 3.6 g/t gold over 6.2 metres at 1,057 metres depth in hole ROU22-605; and 3.7 g/t gold over 5.6 metres at 1,048 metres depth in hole ROD21-707. In the Sisar zone, hole ROD21-705 returned 5.2 g/t gold over 3.0 metres at 1,402 metres depth.

Exploration drilling is also ongoing in the deepest portion of the Suuri area in proximity to the proposed bottom of the new shaft currently under construction. In the Sisar Zone highlights from the first half of 2022 include 4.2 g/t gold over 4.7 metres at 1,121 metres depth in hole SUU22-600 and 3.8 g/t gold over 4.9 metres at 1,366 metres depth in hole SUU22-601. These intercepts have extended Suuri at depth, where mineralization in both the Main and Sisar zones remains open at depth and to the north and south.

MEXICO

Agnico Eagle's operations in Mexico have been a solid source of precious metals production (gold and silver) since 2009.

Pinos Altos – Drilling at Cubiro and Pinos Altos Deep Confirms and Extends High-Grade Gold Mineralization

At the Pinos Altos mine in 2022, the Company expects to spend approximately $4.3 million for 22,400 metres of drilling, including 17,400 metres of exploration expensed drilling and 5,000 metres of definition capitalized drilling.

Exploration drilling during the first half of 2022 focused on two targets: the Cubiro deposit, located nine kilometres northwest of the Pinos Altos mine site; and the deep extensions of the Cerro Colorado and Oberon de Weber zones at the Pinos Altos mine. The expensed exploration drilling totaled 7,671 metres and definition and conversion drilling totaled 2,238 metres.

At Cubiro, infill drilling was undertaken on the western part of the main Cubiro corridor. Exploration was also conducted to confirm and extend the North Cubiro structure laterally towards the southeast, leading to the discovery of a new mineralized ore shoot with a highlight result of 2.2 g/t gold and 24 g/t silver over 11.0 metres at 210 metres depth, including 10.0 g/t gold and 73 g/t silver over 2.7 metres in hole CBUG-22-175.

At the Pinos Altos Deep project, exploration holes were drilled in the vertical extension of the Cerro Colorado and Oberon de Weber zones, with the aim of extending structures at depth below the lowest production level. Highlights include 3.1 g/t gold and 301 g/t silver over 11.6 metres at 649 metres depth, including 4.1 g/t gold and 679 g/t silver over 5.8 metres at 648 metres depth in hole UG22-283.

Exploration at Pinos Altos will continue to investigate extensions of known mineralized zones and test new targets for the remainder of 2022.

Selected recent intercepts from drilling at the Cubiro deposit and the Pinos Altos Deep project at the Pinos Altos mine are set out in the table in the Appendix and in the plan map and composite longitudinal sections below.

[Pinos Altos Mine – Cubiro and Pinos Altos Plan Map]

[Pinos Altos Mine – Pinos Altos Composite Longitudinal Section]

[Pinos Altos Mine – Cubiro Composite Longitudinal Section]

La India – Drilling in Main Zone Shows Potential to Enlarge Open Pit to the West; Regional Exploration at La India Remains Focused on Chipriona Deposit and Other Sulphide Opportunities

At the La India mine in 2022, the Company expects to spend approximately $2.8 million for 13,000 metres of expensed exploration drilling near the mine and $3.0 million for 5,000 metres of expensed regional exploration drilling, field work including geological sampling, and new target generation.

Exploration drilling during the first half of 2022 had two objectives: testing the western extension of the Main Zone, with expensed exploration drilling totalling 5,412 metres (46 drill holes); and conducting infill drilling in the Chipriona deposit totalling 10,026 metres (58 drill holes). Regional exploration of early stage targets totaled another 5,038 metres (20 drill holes).

In the Main Zone, recent drilling has demonstrated a potential opportunity to enlarge the open pit towards an extension on the western fringe of the pit, with a recent highlight intersection of 1.1 g/t gold over 31.4 metres at 113 metres depth in hole INMRC22-2512.

Infill drilling at Chipriona continued to return high grade polymetallic mineralization throughout the deposit, with recent highlight intersections in hole CHP22-134 of 8.6 g/t gold, 452 g/t silver, 0.29% lead and 0.49% zinc over 14.5 metres at 139 metres depth, including 37.1 g/t gold, 1,520 g/t silver, 0.18% lead and 0.41% zinc over 3.0 metres at 134 metres depth. The Company is evaluating further drilling at Chipriona along strike to grow the mineral resources as it continues to study options to process sulphide ore at La India.

In regional exploration at La India, the Company continued to investigate for new oxide and sulphide mineralization targets including La Rocossa, Los Pinos, Ramona and Tres de Mayo.

Selected recent drill intercepts from the Main Zone and Chipriona deposit are set out in the table in the Appendix and in the plan map below.

[La India Mine – Chipriona Geology Plan Map]

Santa Gertrudis – Infill Drilling Program Targets Wide, Shallow Oxide Mineralization in Multiple Targets; Regional Exploration Grows Shallow Oxides and Investigates Potential for High-Grade Feeder System at Depth

At the Santa Gertrudis project in 2022, the Company expects to spend approximately $13.9 million for 43,150 metres of drilling, including 16,500 metres of infill drilling in the Cristina deposit and the series of deposits in the Zona Central trend as well as 26,650 metres of exploration drilling in several deposits including Amelia and Santa Teresa with a focus on growing mineral resources.

During the first half of 2022 at Santa Gertrudis, exploration drilling totaled 56 holes (26,780 metres) and infill drilling totaled 160 holes (14,712 metres).

Infill drilling completed in the first half of 2022 targeted shallow oxide mineralization in several deposits: Zona Central, Corridor Corral, Escondida, Greta and Cristina to advance scenarios to initiate mining in the oxide mineralization. Drilling at Cristina returned near-surface, broad intercepts of oxide mineralization. Highlights include 1.1 g/t gold over 54.8 metres at 59 metres depth in hole SG21-048 and 0.8 g/t gold over 34.0 metres at 45 metres depth in hole SG22-179.

Exploration drilling continued on several deposits during first half of 2022. At the Santa Teresa deposit, shallow oxide mineralization continued to grow with highlight results of 1.4 g/t gold over 9.6 metres at 123 metres depth in hole SGE22-567. At the Amelia deposit, exploration in the eastern, western and deep fringes of the deposit continued with highlight results of 5.3 g/t gold over 6.1 metres at 842 metres depth in hole SGE21-524. Elsewhere on the property, exploration continued to investigate for a high-grade feeder system below several shallow deposits including Toro, Centauro and Bertha with a highlight of 10.0 g/t gold over 6.1 metres at 72 metres depth in hole SGE21-525 in the Toro deposit.

Exploration at the Santa Gertrudis property for the rest of the year will continue the investigation by drilling of several targets generated by field work with the objective of growing the mineral resources while different scenarios for future project development are being considered.

Selected recent drill results from the Santa Gertrudis project are set out in a table in the Appendix and in the local geology map below.

[ Santa Gertrudis Project – Local Geology Map ]

About Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle is a senior Canadian gold mining company, producing precious metals from operations in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico. It has a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects in these countries as well as in the United States and Colombia. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading environmental, social and governance practices. The Company was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

Further Information

For further information regarding Agnico Eagle, contact Investor Relations at info@agnicoeagle.com or call (416) 947-1212.

Scientific and Technical Information

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release relating to exploration, mineral reserves and mineral resources have been approved by Guy Gosselin, Eng. and P.Geo., Executive Vice President, Exploration and Eric Kallio, P.Geo, Executive Vice President, Exploration Strategy & Growth, each of whom is a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of NI 43-101.

Additional Information

Additional information about each of the Company's material mineral projects as at December 31, 2021, including information regarding data verification, key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources and the risks that could materially affect the development of the mineral reserves and mineral resources required by sections 3.2 and 3.3 and paragraphs 3.4(a), (c) and (d) of NI 43-101 can be found in the Company's AIF and MD&A filed on SEDAR each of which forms a part of the Company's Form 40-F filed with the SEC on EDGAR and in the following technical reports filed on SEDAR in respect of the Company's material mineral properties: 2005 LaRonde Mineral Resource & Mineral Reserve Estimate Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd. LaRonde Division (March 23, 2005); NI 43-101 Technical Report Canadian Malartic Mine, Québec, Canada (March 25, 2021); Technical Report on the Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves at Meadowbank Gold Complex including the Amaruq Satellite Mine Development, Nunavut, Canada as at December 31, 2017 (February 14, 2018); the Updated Technical Report on the Meliadine Gold Project, Nunavut, Canada (February 11, 2015); the Detour Lake Operation Ontario, Canada NI 43-101 Technical report as at July 26, 2021 (October 15, 2021); and the Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report Fosterville Gold Mine in the State of Victoria, Australia as at December 31, 2018 (April 1, 2019).

Note Regarding Drill Results Tables

The pierce points for the drill results in this news release are shown on accompanying composite longitudinal sections. The drill collar coordinates for each hole are set out in a table in the Appendix. Intercepts reported show uncapped and capped grades when appropriate over estimated true widths, based on geological interpretation that is being updated as new information becomes available with further drilling.

APPENDIX

Recent Selected Exploration Drill Results

LZ5 mine and Zone 11-3 at LaRonde complex

Drill hole From

(metres) To (metres) Depth of

midpoint below

surface

(metres) Estimated

true width

(metres) Gold grade

(g/t)

(capped)* Silver grade (g/t)

(capped)* Copper

grade (%) Zinc

grade

(%) BZ-2021-008 810.0 833.8 692 18.1 2.4 2 0.01 0.01 BZ-2021-009 1,091.0 1,117.0 1,017 16.0 1.4 3 0.03 0.01 BZ-2022-001 932.3 960.8 841 17.5 2.1 1 0.03 0.01 LR-149-010 116.5 124.8 1,494 5.6 9.2 15 0.09 - LR-149-011 123.9 130.7 1,456 6.8 6.9 22 0.20 0.18 LR-149-024 88.3 100.4 1,491 12.1 1.9 4 0.04 0.01 LR-149-025 140.7 146.5 1,465 5.8 12.6 12 0.04 - LR-149-026 147.6 152.0 1,490 4.1 11.2 8 0.09 - LR-149-028 120.5 128.6 1,436 6.5 7.2 19 0.18 1.60 LR-149-033 104.0 113.0 1,433 9.0 10.1 14 0.27 0.82

*Holes for LZ5 mine and Zone 11-3 use a capping factor of 30 g/t gold and 1,000 g/t silver. The copper and zinc values in this table are uncapped.



South Zone at Goldex

Drill hole Location From

(metres) To

(metres) Depth of

midpoint

below

surface

(metres) Estimated

true width

(metres) Gold grade (g/t)

(uncapped) Gold grade

(g/t)

(capped)* GD90-214 South Zone Sector 2B 115.0 131.0 892 11.5 2.9 2.9 GD96-002 South Zone Sector 2B 7.0 10.0 955 3.0 14.7 14.7 GD112-050 South Zone Sector 3 210.0 236.0 1,224 21.0 3.2 3.2 GD128-057 South Zone Sector 3 98.0 122.0 1,291 20.0 4.1 4.1 GD135-016 South Zone Sector 3 59.8 86.0 1,321 26.2 9.3 6.9 GD135-019R South Zone Sector 3 58.0 81.0 1,312 19.0 8.1 4.0 GD135-020 South Zone Sector 3 74.0 83.0 1,357 6.8 9.3 9.3 GD137-001 South Zone Sector 3 57.2 66.8 1,358 8.0 7.8 7.8 GD137-002 South Zone Sector 3 61.0 65.0 1,359 3.2 38.3 38.3

* Holes in the South Zone at Goldex use a capping factor of 95 g/t gold.



Odyssey South Zone and East Gouldie deposit at Canadian Malartic

Zone Drill hole From

(metres) To

(metres) Depth of

midpoint

below

surface

(metres) Estimated

true width

(metres) Gold grade

(g/t)

(uncapped) Gold grade

(g/t)

(capped)* Odyssey South MEX21-227 475 519 479 17.2 3.3 2.2 Odyssey South UGOD-016-051 169.0 177.4 318 6.6 28.7 9.1 Odyssey South UGOD-021-002 315.5 347.9 359 17.0 5.2 5.2 Odyssey South UGOD-021-003 267.0 282.9 301 9.6 4.3 4.3 Odyssey South UGOD-021-005 267.0 294.0 336 15.6 2.4 2.3 Odyssey South UGOD-021-007 254.5 266.2 323 7.4 19.1 8.7 Odyssey South UGOD-021-008 265.0 285.1 344 12.9 6.7 6.6 Odyssey South UGOD-021-009 247.0 269.8 329 15.2 5.2 4.6 Odyssey South UGOD-021-025 202.2 215.5 259 10.6 5.8 3.6 Odyssey South UGOD-026-001 177.2 199.0 252 19.0 3.5 3.5 EG South MEX20-183W 1,393.4 1,406.5 1,185 9.7 9.8 7.8 EG South MEX21-203RWA 1,729.0 1,745.0 1,469 14.2 4.2 4.2 EG South MEX21-219 1,849.4 1,905.5 1,690 46.8 1.9 1.9 EG South MEX21-219ZA 1,878.0 1,902.5 1,661 21.0 5.7 5.7 EG North MEX21-220W 1,535.5 1,581.8 1,072 45.3 4.9 4.9 EG South MEX21-221ZA 1,687.5 1,718.0 1,374 30.2 2.6 2.6 EG South MEX21-221ZB 1,720.1 1,754.0 1,483 32.6 2.5 2.5 EG S & N MEX21-224 1,755.0 1,795.1 1,577 35.6 2.6 2.5 EG S & N MEX21-224WZ 1,723.7 1,775.1 1,528 43.9 2.5 2.5 EG South MEX21-225WBZ 1,568.6 1,638.5 1,439 60.3 2.2 2.2 EG South MEX21-226 1,837.0 1,912.0 1,719 64.9 2.1 2.1 EG South MEX21-226W 1,861.2 1,891.7 1,667 26.5 4.8 4.8 EG South MEX21-227 1,629.7 1,675.0 1,527 36.1 3.5 3.5 EG South MEX21-228W 1,742.5 1,771.5 1,534 27.5 6.9 6.8 EG North MEX21-230WB 1,459.0 1,482.4 1,064 22.5 6.5 6.5 EG North MEX22-231** 1,651.0 1,722.5 1,580 62.9 1.8 1.8 EG North MEX22-233 1,470.5 1,504.3 1,126 33.2 5.0 5.0 Rand Malartic RD20-4677B 1,351.7 1,381.0 1,208 29.3† 1.6 1.6 E Gouldie Regional RD21-4689AA** 2,645.0 2,652.9 2,537 7.9† 4.1 3.1

* Results from the Odyssey and the East Gouldie deposit use a capping factor of 20 g/t gold. ** Previously reported on July 27, 2022. † Intercepts reported as core length. True thickness undetermined.



Saddle, West Pit and West Pit Extension zones at Detour Lake

Zone Drill hole From (metres) To (metres) Depth of

midpoint

below

surface

(metres) Estimated

true width

(metres) Gold grade

(g/t)

(uncapped)* Saddle DLM21-348A 564.0 610.0 488 41.0 1.0

and 748.0 753.0 614 4.6 5.0 Saddle DLM22-414 696.0 726.0 561 27.4 2.1 Saddle DLM22-425 366.7 434.3 354 55.9 1.1

and 602.9 695.8 565 78.9 1.4 West Pit DLM22-450W 380.0 383.0 315 2.7 19.9

and 684.5 707.0 548 21.0 2.2 West Pit DLM22-456 520.4 573.3 467 46.3 1.3

and 786.0 789.0 659 2.7 4.4 West Pit - New DLM22-404W 933.0 1,029.0 806 88.2 2.3

including 978.0 1,027.0 822 45.1 3.6 West Pit - New DLM22-422W 852.0 862.0 689 9.2 13.1 West Pit - New DLM22-428A 756.0 782.2 693 21.3 1.1 West Pit - New DLM22-434 447.9 457.8 374 8.8 6.2 West Pit - New DLM22-446 859.0 916.0 691 53.0 1.0

and 933.3 973.0 739 37.0 2.1 West Pit - New DLM22-451 838.0 862.0 684 22.3 1.8

and 907.0 983.0 753 71.0 1.0 West Pit - New DLM22-476 821.0 824.0 671 2.7 3.8 West Pit Extension DLM22-410W1 842.0 845.0 747 2.4 2.6

and 942.0 945.1 835 2.5 5.4 West Pit Extension DLM22-426A 844.0 897.0 751 47.0 0.5 West Pit Extension DLM22-430A 757.7 766.3 669 7.3 3.6

and 892.0 895.0 779 2.6 4.4 West Pit Extension DLM22-469 1,041.0 1,056.0 917 13.1 5.8

including 1,042.0 1,045.0 913 2.6 24.5 West Pit Extension DLM22-471 1,078.0 1,112.0 951 30.3 0.9

*Results from Detour Lake are uncapped.



Macassa and AK deposit

Drill hole From

(metres) To (metres) Depth of

midpoint below surface

(metres) Estimated true width (metres) Gold grade (g/t) (uncapped) Gold grade

(g/t) (capped)* 51-656 48.9 51.2 1,506 2.3** 3.7 3.7 53-4544 181.3 183.3 1,784 2.0 14.1 14.1 53-4552 300.4 302.4 1,659 2.0 14.2 14.2 53-4578 450.7 452.7 1,946 2.0** 12.2 12.2 53-4580 214.4 216.6 1,639 2.1** 30.9 30.9 and 296.9 298.9 1,659 2.0** 5.8 5.8 53-4581 235.3 238.0 1,834 2.0 49.5 47.3 and 243.2 245.2 1,841 2.0 45.5 41.8 53-4586 289.4 291.4 1,677 2.0** 17.3 17.3 53-4587 269.6 271.6 1.635 2.0 96.9 62.7 53-4590 221.1 223.1 1,695 2.0 9.9 9.9 58-721 5.1 7.1 1,831 2.0** 12.7 12.7 58-723 406.4 408.4 2,211 1.7 20.5 20.5 58-730 552.0 554.0 2,362 2.0 20.6 17.5 KLAK-010 90.0 96.6 222 6.5 15.1 14.1 KLAK-011 135.0 138.1 112 2.0 25.5 23.9 KLAK-021 73.3 87.9 208 13.8 8.1 8.1 KLAK-023 78.3 82.8 252 4.2 10.6 10.6 KLAK-032 73.4 78.7 201 3.4 12.1 12.1 KLAKC22-144 180.0 188.2 128 5.6 5.7 5.7 KLAKC22-145 245.2 251.0 176 3.8 22.0 22.0 KLAKC22-146 195.0 204.0 147 6.0 5.9 5.9 KLAKC22-148 186.0 196.0 138 6.7 6.9 6.9 KLAKC22-149 194.0 203.0 137 6.3 4.4 4.4 KLAKC22-152 236.1 255.0 171 12.6 12.9 12.9 KLAKC22-157 216.0 222.6 154 4.3 9.1 9.1 KLAKC22-160 190.1 201.0 125 7.7 6.0 6.0 KLAKC22-162 205.7 217.0 146 7.6 8.7 8.7 KLAKC22-163W2 509.3 512.5 407 2.4 18.3 18.3 KLAKC22-164 210.9 217.2 155 4.0 10.9 10.9 KLAKC22-165 222.2 237.5 171 9.2 9.0 9.0 KLAKC22-166W2 625.8 629.5 496 2.5 13.0 13.0

* Results from the Macassa mine use a capping factor ranging from 68.6 g/t to 445.7 g/t gold depending on the zone. Results from AK use a capping factor of 70 g/t gold.



Upper Beaver deposit at Kirkland Lake Regional

Drill hole From

(metres) To

(metres) Depth of

mid-point

below

surface (metres) Estimated

true width

(metres)* Gold grade

(g/t)

(uncapped) Gold grade

(g/t)

(capped)** Copper grade

(%) (uncapped) KLUB21-137W5 862.5 882.3 839 14.1 5.0 5.0 - and 949.9 967.8 921 9.0 12.4 12.4 0.04 KLUB21-138W2 873.3 877.4 834 3.9 13.5 13.5 - KLUB21-163W23 1,215.6 1,220.7 1,094 4.2 16.3 16.3 0.03 KLUB21-163W24 1,192.7 1,197.1 1,053 4.0 52.6 52.6 - KLUB21-163W25 1,206.2 1,212.4 1,076 5.8 8.7 8.7 0.15 KLUB21-328W11 1,719.5 1,728.0 1,550 7.0 4.7 4.7 0.31 KLUB21-328W15 1,733.5 1,739.6 1,581 5.8 7.3 7.3 0.08 and 1,751.3 1,763.9 1,600 12.0 8.8 8.8 0.54 KLUB21-751W2 897.0 904.5 845 4.8 15.3 15.3 0.20 KLUB22-165W10 1,049.4 1,058.0 908 5.7 10.2 10.2 0.01 KLUB22-172E 1773.0 1774.2 1,554 1.1 3.6 3.6 1.10 KLUB22-172W2 1,688.6 1,689.3 1,464 0.7** 11.3 11.3 0.12

and 1,723.5 1,724.5 1,492 1.0** 12.3 12.3 0.01

KLUB22-328W16 1,735.4 1,740.2 1,581 3.4 15.8 15.8 1.00 KLUB22-751W3 902.2 916.1 865 7.0 17.3 16.66 0.38 including 902.2 906.9 860 2.4 43.0 40.15 0.29 KLUB22-751W4 955.0 970.0 918 7.5 19.6 17.69 0.24 KLUB22-766 1,001.0 1,002.5 913 1.2 14.9 14.9 0.01 KLUB22-768 714.0 719.2 629 5.2** 68.1 51.52 0.01

*Holes in the Deep East Porphyry and Footwall zones of the Upper Beaver deposit use a capping factor of 90 g/t gold. ** Core length. True width undetermined.



Pump deposit at Meliadine

Drill hole Lode From (metres) To (metres) Depth of midpoint below surface (metres) Estimated true width (metres) Gold grade (g/t) (uncapped) Gold grade (g/t) (capped)* M22-3360 3100 132.0 135.0 87 3.0 9.4 9.4 M22-3361 3100 122.2 127.4 125 4.2 11.7 11.7 including 3100 124.3 126.8 126 2.0 21.2 21.2 M22-3362 3010 99.8 105.2 76 5.4 6.4 6.4 including 3010 101.1 102.5 76 1.4 18.3 18.3 M22-3364 3100 141.1 145.6 143 4.1 6.5 6.5 including 3100 143.1 145.6 144 2.2 11.1 11.1 M22-3380A 3101 325.8 330.0 328 4.2 9.3 9.3 M22-3382A 3340 31.5 35.0 33 2.5 8.2 8.2 and 3101 318.0 324.3 321 5.0 7.7 7.7 M22-3384 3100 336.6 341.0 339 3.7 21.5 20.4 M22-3391 3100 561.4 567.6 565 5.3 33.8 18.8 M22-3401 3100 485.1 491.0 488 5.0 10.1 10.1

*A capping factor of 40 g/t gold is used at the Pump deposit.



IVR and Whale Tail deposits at Amaruq

Drill hole Zone From

(metres) To

(metres) Depth of

midpoint

below

surface

(metres) Estimated

true width

(metres) Gold grade

(g/t)

(uncapped) Gold grade

(g/t)

(capped)* AMQ21-2680 IVR 484.0 507.8 391 22.4 13.4 6.0 AMQ21-2690 IVR 472.0 483.3 385 8.7 4.5 4.5 AMQ21-2690A IVR 421.0 428.4 360 5.2 13.5 13.5 and IVR 470.7 475.0 401 3.3 7.3 7.3 AMQ21-2707A IVR 448.1 456.5 352 8.1 8.9 5.3 AMQ21-2728A IVR 460.0 465.6 336 5.1 21.1 20.3 AMQ21-2729 IVR 308.3 315.1 223 5.9 6.9 6.8 AMQ21-2733B IVR 263.6 267.9 181 3.7 4.6 4.6 AMQ21-2745 IVR 386.5 397.5 296 9.5 5.4 5.4 AMQ-290-200-F1 WT 21.6 30.6 285 7.2 5.2 5.2 and WT 30.6 58.4 284 20.8 5.5 5.5 AMQ-320-200-F1 WT 44.4 56.5 317 12.0 7.1 7.1 AMQ-320-200-U1 WT 20.9 47.9 305 27.0 5.6 5.6 AMQ-320-201-U1 WT 29.6 54.8 299 25.2 3.4 3.4 AMQ-320-204-F1 WT 15.7 40.7 314 20.0 6.3 6.3 AMQ-320-204-U1 WT 10.0 13.1 305 3.1 92.4 23.7 and WT 14.8 32.5 297 17.7 7.7 7.7 AMQ-320-205-F1 WT 36.0 61.4 314 9.9 6.7 6.7 AMQ-320-205-U1A WT 28.4 50.2 282 21.2 9.3 9.3 AMQ-350-194-U1 WT 20.0 33.7 340 10.5 10.0 10.0 AMQ-350-195-F1 WT 24.1 32.1 346 7.7 6.0 6.0

*The capping factor for holes at Amaruq ranges from 10 g/t to 100 g/t gold depending on the zone.



Doris and Madrid deposits at Hope Bay

Drill hole Deposit / Zone From (metres) To (metres) Depth of

midpoint

below

surface

(metres) Estimated

true width

(metres) Gold grade (g/t)

(uncapped) Gold grade

(g/t)

(capped)* HBDCN22-041 Doris / Central 114.5 117.5 302 2.6 14.4 14.4 HBDCO22-036 Doris / Connector 87.5 90.5 151 3.0 12.9 12.9 HBDCO22-50436 Doris / Connector 104.0 107.5 174 3.5 9.6 9.6 HBDCO22-50938 Doris / Connector 187.0 191.5 254 3.8 5.7 5.7 and Doris / Connector 198.0 202.5 260 4.0 10.2 10.2 HBDCO22-50939 Doris / Connector 202.2 206.0 260 3.5 7.6 7.6 HBDNO22-50920 Doris / Connector 102.4 113.0 113 9.9 2.4 2.4 HBDWV22-50953 Doris / West Valley 72.5 75.8 258 3.3 18.5 14.1 and Doris / West Valley 130.0 133.6 250 3.4 32.8 25.2 HBDWV22-50957 Doris / West Valley 75.8 80.3 235 4.5 21.4 15.4 HBDWV22-50963 Doris / West Valley 64.7 67.9 264 3.2 9.6 9.6 HBDWV22-50979 Doris / West Valley 58.8 61.7 286 3.0 38.3 25.4 and Doris / West Valley 80.0 83.1 292 3.1 23.1 21.6 HBDWV22-50980 Doris / West Valley 74.0 77.0 296 3.1 11.0 11.0 HBBCO22-008 Doris / BTD Connector 276.7 281.5 362 3.0 13.8 13.8 and Doris / BTD Connector 299.0 305.0 379 3.6 10.0 10.0 HBBCO22-009 Doris / BTD Connector 275.7 287.5 370 7.5 3.6 3.6 HBBCO22-014 Doris / BTD Connector 163.0 166.0 247 2.9 40.0 25.1 HBBCO22-055 Doris / BTD Connector 202.0 208.4 335 3.6 4.0 4.0 HBD21-013 Doris / BTD Connector 614.5 619.7 502 4.8 23.0 23.0

HBD22-018 Doris / BTD Connector 610.7 626.0 491 15.3 9.4 9.4

HBD22-026 Doris / BTD Connector 661.0 664.3 550 3.3 20.4 20.4 and Doris / BTD Connector 812.5 816.0 468 3.0 20.5 14.6 HBD22-027 Doris / BTD Connector 659.0 668.2 626 7.7 3.1 3.1 and Doris / BTD Connector 757.5 761.0 705 2.4 10.4 10.4 HBD22-030 Doris / BTD Connector 594.5 602.0 492 7.1 12.2 12.2 HBD22-036 Doris / BTD Connector 609.0 641.5 495 32.2 11.2 6.9 including Doris / BTD Connector 621.5 626.5 494 5.0 54.2 25.9 HBDBE22-50886 Doris / BTD Extension 130.5 134.0 327 3.5 41.5 20.9 HBDBE22-50888 Doris / BTD Extension 111.8 115.0 344 2.3 32.2 20.9 HBM22-040 Madrid / Naartok East 461.0 468.0 385 7.0 7.0 7.0 HB03PMD225 Madrid / Suluk 611.3 630.0 540 9.0 5.6 5.6 HBTMMSU19-00023 Madrid / Suluk 772.7 782.0 698 4.4 10.8 10.8

*Results from the Doris and Madrid deposits at Hope Bay use a capping factor of 50 g/t gold.



Fosterville

Drill hole Zone From (metres) To (metres) Depth of

midpoint

below

surface

(metres) Estimated true width

(metres) Gold grade

(g/t)

(uncapped)* UDH4370 Lower Phoenix 266.0 288.8 1,656 20.6 5.6 including

268.9 273.0 1,650 3.8 15.5 including

284.0 287.9 1,663 3.5 9.3 UDH4372A Lower Phoenix 306.0 307.5 1,716 1.4 226.2 including

306.0 306.8 1,716 0.8 420.2 UDH4378 Lower Phoenix 228.1 236.4 1,581 8.0 31.5 including

235.6 236.4 1,583 0.7 306.8 UDH4413 Lower Phoenix 280.4 281.9 1,682 1.1 365.5 including

280.7 281.2 1,682 0.4 1,075.8 UDH4203 Cygnet 171.7 176.7 1,236 4.5 12.7 UDH4229 Cygnet 168.0 176.8 1,332 8.5 8.9 UDH4297 Cygnet 240.2 248.1 1,144 5.6 9.7 UDH4357 Cygnet 251.7 260.8 1,480 7.2 7.8 UDH4291 Pen 124.9 130.8 1,284 5.6 16.9 including

125.0 125.5 1,283 0.4 68.9 UDH4191 Ptarmigan 173.0 175.9 1,221 2.2 174.4 including

125.0 125.5 1,283 0.4 68.9 UDH4446 Curie 177.1 179.3 661 1.8 58.0 including

177.1 177.3 661 0.2 187.7 including

177.9 178.1 661 0.2 427.4 UDR003A Curie 1,028.8 1,047.5 1,377 6.1 5.1 UDR009 Curie 1,084.2 1,090.8 1,388 6.1 3.3 UDR015 Curie 620.1 626.1 1,106 4.9 68.0

*Results from the Fosterville mine are uncapped.



Main and Sisar zones in the Rimpi, Roura and Suuri areas at Kittila

Drill hole Zone From (metres) To (metres) Depth of

midpoint

below

surface

(metres) Estimated

true width

(metres) Gold grade

(g/t)

(uncapped)* RIE21-700E** Sisar Deep 1137.3 1157.0 1,948 13.6 6.3 and Sisar Deep 1195.8 1201.0 1,973 3.7 5.7 RIE21-608 Sisar Top 316.0 321.0 1,067 4.9 6.4 ROD21-705 Sisar Central 534.0 540.0 1,402 3.0 5.2 ROD21-711B Main Roura 139.6 154.3 1,058 7.7 3.1 and Main Roura 187.0 193.0 1,087 3.2 4.8 ROU21-600 Main Roura 166.0 173.0 1,046 6.0 4.3 ROU22-600 Sisar Central 215.0 219.0 1,120 3.1 7.0 ROU22-603 Sisar Central 315.0 322.0 1,206 4.7 5.3 ROU22-605 Main Roura 114.8 123.0 1,057 6.2 3.6 ROD21-707 Main Roura 162.5 169.0 1,048 5.6 3.7 RIE21-700F Sisar Deep 1162.0 1169.5 1,958 3.7 3.0 SUU22-600 Sisar Central 230.0 235.9 1,121 4.7 4.2 SUU22-601 Sisar Central 454.0 462.0 1,366 4.9 3.8

*Results from the Kittila mine are uncapped. **Previously released on February 23, 2022 (upper intersection) and April 28, 2022 (lower intersection).



Cubiro deposit and Pinos Altos Deep project at Pinos Altos

Drill hole From

(m) To (m) Depth of

midpoint

below

surface

(m) Estimated

true width

(m) Gold grade

(g/t)

(uncapped) Gold grade

(g/t)

(capped) Silver grade

(g/t)

(uncapped) Silver grade

(g/t)

(capped)

CBUG22-170 45.9 48.7 230 2.83 2.3 2.3 31 31

and 51.4 54.1 228 2.73 2.3 2.3 44 44 and 60.6 65.9 223 5.22 4.5 3.6 64 64 including 62.6 64.4 222 1.74 12.4 10.0 155 155 CBUG22-174 277.5 278.4 73 0.9 2.7 2.7 101 101 CBUG22-175 155.0 166.0 211 11.0 3.6 2.2 24 24 including 158.0 160.0 211 2.0 1.8 1.8 10 10 including 162.3 165.0 210 2.7 12.1 10.0 73 73 and 189.8 192.0 207 2.2 1.8 1.8 6 6 CBUG22-176 124.9 130.7 285 5.8 5.4 2.5 21 21 including 128.9 130.0 283 1.2 24.6 10.0 97 97 and 132.8 137.0 288 4.2 2.6 2.6 58 58 including 134.1 136.0 289 1.9 5.5 5.5 128 128 CBUG22-177 305.3 307.5 50 2.2 1.3 1.3 24 24 including 306.8 307.5 49 0.7 2.4 2.4 60 60 UG22-254 26.0 36.0 468 9.3 1.2 1.2 80 80 and 120.0 124.5 563 4.2 1.2 1.2 67 67 and 132.4 143.3 587 10.2 1.1 1.1 77 77 UG22-272 264.0 274.0 315 9.9 1.3 1.3 54 54 including 270.0 274.0 320 4.0 2.7 2.7 114 114 UG22-276 91.0 105.0 328 14.0 2.6 2.6 58 58 including 92.0 98.0 328 6.0 4.1 4.1 70 70 UG22-277 110.4 120.0 589 9.6 1.2 1.2 107 59 including 110.4 112.0 589 1.5 4.7 4.7 434 200 UG22-278 78.0 83.2 339 5.2 2.5 2.5 48 48 UG22-279 106.2 111.1 537 4.9 1.1 1.1 40 40 UG22-283 155.4 167.2 649 11.6 3.7 3.1 301 122 including 155.4 161.3 648 5.8 5.4 4.1 301 122

































*Results from the Cubiro deposit and Pinos Altos Deep project at Pinos Altos mine use a capping factor of 10 g/t gold and 200g/t silver.



Main Zone and Chipriona deposit at La India

Drill hole From (m) To (m) Depth of

midpoint

below

surface (m) Estimated

true width (m) Gold

grade (g/t)

uncapped Gold

grade

(g/t) capped Silver grade (g/t) Lead

grade (%) Zinc

grade

(%) INMRC22-1293 144.0 150.4 141 6.2 1.3 1.3 10 - - INMRC22-1294 42.4 66.0 60 20.1 2.1 2.1 2.1 - - INMRC22-2512 95.0 132.0 113 31.4 1.1 2.1 10 - - INMRC22-2525 108.0 158.0 133 41.0 0.6 0.6 2 - - INMRC22-2528 119.0 133.0 6 10.7 1.2 1.2 9 - - CHP22-134 180.0 196.0 139 14.5 8.6 8.6 452 0.29 0.49 including 182.2 185.5 134 3.0 37.1 37.1 1,520 0.18 0.41 CHP22-137 99.7 114.0 109 11.7 0.9 0.9 503 0.57 0.71 including 107.7 111.3 113 2.9 2.4 2.4 1492 1.13 1.59 CHP22-138 253.0 263.0 132 9.1 2.9 2.9 176 0.24 0.40 including 255.6 259.7 132 3.7 5.4 5.4 342 0.30 0.33 CHP22-142 79.7 84.4 92 4.1 0.3 0.3 176 0.40 1.35 CHP22-147 13.0 26.0 24 12.1 0.3 0.3 238 2.72 1.58 including 17.9 21.9 22 3.8 0.6 0.6 706 7.30 3.42 CHP22-161 116.9 137.0 101 17.0 2.9 2.9 97 0.84 2.61

Santa Gertrudis

Drill hole Area From

(metres) To

(metres) Depth of

midpoint

below

surface

(metres) Estimated

true width

(metres) Gold grade

(g/t)

(uncapped) Gold grade

(g/t)

(capped)* Silver grade

(g/t)

(uncapped) Silver

grade(g/t)

(capped)* SGE21-524 Amelia 825.0 831.9 842 6.1 10.1 5.3 266 201 SGE21-525 Toro 86.0 92.5 72 6.1 11.3 10.0 5 5 SGE21-537 Centauro 283.0 296.0 249 10.2 4.1 4.1 3 3 and Centauro 300.0 310.0 260 8.0 4.2 4.2 3 3 SGE22-544 Amelia 670.0 677.1 674 6.8 4.3 4.3 4 4 SGE22-566 Centauro 469.0 483.0 428 8.1 5.2 5.2 8 8 and Centauro 524.0 531.0 453 5.6 4.3 4.3 2 2 SGE22-567 Santa Teresa 199.1 210.0 123 9.6 1.4 1.4 1 1 SGE22-572 Santa Teresa 106.0 117.0 91 9.7 1.2 1.2 2 2 SGE22-573 Santa Teresa 126.0 132.0 69 5.1 2.3 2.3 8 8 SGE22-588 Bertha 601.0 607.0 403 4.2 6.1 6.1 4 4 SG-21-005 Cristina 16.4 30.6 23 14.2 1.3 1.3 37 37 SG-21-009 Cristina 74.2 98.9 89 24.7 1.2 1.2 4 4 SG-21-011 Cristina 4.3 29.0 18 24.8 1.1 1.1 33 33 SG-21-048 Cristina 29.0 83.8 59 54.8 1.1 1.1 6 6 SG-22-179 Cristina 37.0 71.0 45 34.0 0.8 0.8 12 12 SG-22-182 Cristina 28.0 51.0 41 21.2 0.6 0.6 11 11 *Holes use a capping factor of 25 g/t gold and 1,000 g/t silver. The cut-off grade used for these intervals is 0.3 g/t gold in oxide material and 1.0 g/t gold in sulphide material.



EXPLORATION DRILL HOLE COLLAR COORDINATES

Drill hole UTM East UTM North Elevation

(metres above

sea level) Azimuth

(degrees) Dip (degrees) Length

(metres) LaRonde complex BZ-2021-008 686708 5347428 310 1 -69 927 BZ-2021-009 686708 5347429 310 353 -77 1,209 BZ-2022-001 686708 5347429 310 5 -74 1,099 LR-149-010 689338 5347194 1,141 224 -9 169 LR-149-011 689338 5347194 1,140 219 7 152 LR-149-024 689338 5347194 1,149 209 -10 141 LR-149-025 689241 5347231 1,150 200 8 165 LR-149-026 689241 5347231 1,139 204 -4 177 LR-149-028 689338 5347194 1,149 223 19 154 LR-149-033 689338 5347194 1,150 204 24 139 Goldex GD112-050 287084 5330590 -817 153 -29 270 GD128-057 287080 5330368 -959 29 -18 249 GD135-016 286966 5330438 -1,046 27 22 408 GD135-019R 286966 5330438 -1,047 38 31 120 GD135-020 286966 5330438 -1,049 38 -5 145 GD137-001 286984 5330441 -1,074 11 12 120 GD137-002 286984 5330441 -1,074 21 12 120 GD90-214 286606 5330702 -588 263 -2 225 GD96-002 286506 5330685 -642 242 -44 69 Canadian Malartic MEX20-183W 718319 5334208 310 197 -68 1,593 MEX21-203RWA 717847 5334653 309 200 -70 2,014 MEX21-219 717953 5334659 308 195 -74 2,013 MEX21-219ZA 717953 5334659 308 195 -74 1,995 MEX21-220W 717423 5334738 310 189 -56 1,757 MEX21-221ZA 717934 5334661 308 178 -67 1,899 MEX21-221ZB 717934 5334661 308 178 -67 1,899 MEX21-224 717441 5334730 309 185 -72 2,301 MEX21-224WZ 717441 5334730 309 185 -72 2,001 MEX21-225WBZ 717781 5334448 309 165 -75 1,764 MEX21-226 717866 5334657 309 190 -75 2,001 MEX21-226W 717866 5334657 309 190 -75 2,004 MEX21-227 718201 5334350 310 163 -75 2,202 UGOD-016-051 718413 5334160 124 26 -50 325 UGOD-021-002 718562 5334447 127 228 -30 421 UGOD-021-003 718562 5334447 127 227 -23 321 UGOD-021-005 718563 5334447 127 222 -31 366 UGOD-021-007 718563 5334447 127 213 -30 306 UGOD-021-008 718563 5334447 127 205 -34 342 UGOD-021-009 718563 5334447 127 202 -32 300 UGOD-021-025 718563 5334447 128 201 -18 237 UGOD-026-001 718340 5334486 79 170 -7 219 Detour Lake DLM21-348A 589163 5541738 284 182 -59 1,241 DLM22-404W 587280 5541975 286 174 -62 531 DLM22-410W1 585432 5542315 283 174 -63 1,278 DLM22-414 589485 5541704 286 181 -60 1,158 DLM22-422W 587563 5541845 286 176 -58 1,075 DLM22-425 589378 5541564 280 181 -65 1,099 DLM22-426A 586680 5542047 298 178 -68 1,026 DLM22-428A 587204 5541816 300 174 -69 1,150 DLM22-430A 585123 5542200 287 182 -64 1,060 DLM22-434 587730 5541665 287 175 -58 1,008 DLM22-446 587363 5541990 290 174 -59 1,251 DLM22-450W 587640 5542010 288 175 -59 1,275 DLM22-451 587281 5541942 298 173 -60 1,227 DLM22-456 587721 5541920 285 176 -64 891 DLM22-469 585972 5542325 311 192 -65 1,278 DLM22-471 586114 5542288 297 186 -69 1,250 DLM22-476 587363 5541847 291 174 -58 1,124 Macassa and AK Deposit 51-656 567411 5330597 -1,218 309 19 509 53-4544 570388 5332104 -1,258 332 -85 412 53-4552 570296 5332023 -1,258 318 -11 363 53-4578 568403 5330933 -1,264 326 -54 579 53-4580 568403 5330933 -1,263 326 -17 390 53-4581 570387 5332103 -1,258 282 -77 351 53-4586 570297 5332024 -1,258 321 -15 372 53-4587 570297 5332024 -1,257 326 -6 375 53-4590 570387 5332104 -1,257 309 -25 347 58-721 569704 5332042 -1,490 337 -69 470 58-723 569629 5332024 -1,479 317 -75 579 58-730 569630 5332024 -1,479 333 -82 610 KLAK-010 569768 5331267 109 -222 174 164 KLAK-011 569767 5331267 111 -112 146 194 KLAK-021 569889 5331273 94 -208 105 162 KLAK-023 569889 5331274 93 -252 123 151 KLAK-032 569890 5331274 94 -201 180 28 KLAKC22-144 569901 5331081 336 2 -48 207 KLAKC22-145 569984 5331043 343 0 -51 285 KLAKC22-146 569984 5331043 343 0 -51 285 KLAKC22-148 569901 5331081 336 5 -51 231 KLAKC22-149 569901 5331081 336 356 -51 222 KLAKC22-152 569921 5331078 339 1 -48 207 KLAKC22-157 569981 5331068 344 356 -51 240 KLAKC22-160 569954 5331070 343 355 -46 213 KLAKC22-162 569954 5331069 343 359 -50 222 KLAKC22-163W2 570012 5330910 338 2 -63 551 KLAKC22-164 569954 5331069 343 0 -53 240 KLAKC22-165 569954 5331069 343 349 -54 270 KLAKC22-166W2 570041 5330827 336 8 -56 675 Upper Beaver KLUB21-137W5 591879 5336177 301 138 -78 1,135 KLUB21-138W2 591879 5336177 301 139 -74 1,083 KLUB21-163W23 591772 5336530 317 135 -70 1,433 KLUB21-163W24 591772 5336530 317 135 -70 1,374 KLUB21-163W25 591772 5336530 317 135 -70 1,422 KLUB21-328W11 591948 5337074 320 129 -71 1,854 KLUB21-328W15 591948 5337074 320 129 -71 1,851 KLUB21-751W2 591807 5336090 302 137 -76 1,080 KLUB22-165W10 591742 5336462 306 136 -68 1,275 KLUB22-172E 592219 5336724 316 130 -68 1,863 KLUB22-172W2 592219 5336724 316 130 -68 1,851 KLUB22-328W16 591948 5337074 320 129 -71 1,845 KLUB22-751W3 591807 5336089 302 137 -76 1,077 KLUB22-751W4 591807 5336089 302 137 -76 1,086 KLUB22-766 591770 5337032 319 167 -81 1,185 KLUB22-768 591770 5337032 319 201 70 972 KLUB21-137W5 591879 5336177 301 138 -78 1,135 KLUB21-138W2 591879 5336177 301 139 -74 1,083 KLUB21-163W23 591772 5336530 317 135 -70 1,433 KLUB21-163W24 591772 5336530 317 135 - 70 1,374 Meliadine M22-3360 540384 6986557 101 198 -45 141 M22-3361 540340 6986609 101 195 -63 189 M22-3362 540349 6986571 101 200 -53 138 M22-3364 540312 6986639 101 197 -53 195 M22-3382A 540373 6986860 101 203 -67 372 M22-3384 540415 6986862 101 202 -66 360 M22-3391 540146 6987262 101 196 -63 633 M22-3380A 540329 6986901 101 180 -58 372 M22-3401 540204 6987154 101 199 -66 536 Meadowbank complex AMQ21-2680 607580 7256136 162 321 -60 564 AMQ21-2690 607530 7256075 163 292 -63 492 AMQ21-2690A 607530 7256075 163 292 -63 507 AMQ21-2707A 607528 7256200 163 324 -55 503 AMQ21-2728A 607530 7256074 163 310 -51 510 AMQ21-2729 607470 7256159 161 325 -48 456 AMQ21-2733B 607468 7256158 161 327 -46 239 AMQ21-2745 607469 7256158 161 315 -52 474 AMQ-290-200-F1 606829 7255438 126 331 2 100 AMQ-320-200-F1 606821 7255451 157 331 18 87 AMQ-320-200-U1 606837 7255459 155 331 23 61 AMQ-320-201-U1 607580 7256136 155 321 -60 564 AMQ-320-204-F1 606873 7255489 154 342 1 70 AMQ-320-204-U1 606873 7255489 153 350 38 72 AMQ-320-205-F1 606903 7255489 153 331 -1 87 AMQ-320-205-U1A 606903 7255489 150 331 46 72 AMQ-350-194-U1 606722 7255409 185 331 11 48 AMQ-350-195-F1 606738 7255413 186 331 0 102 Hope Bay HBDCN22-041 433780 7557548 -198 125 -35 196 HBDCO22-036 433606 7558823 -86 77 -16 220 HBDCO22-50436 433624 7558717 -101 124 -18 210 HBDCO22-50938 433624 7558717 -102 104 -41 239 HBDCO22-50939 433624 7558718 -102 106 -38 223 HBDNO22-50920 433608 7559057 -52 120 -9 243 HBDWV22-50953 433707 7557853 -231 85 11 150 HBDWV22-50957 433624 7558718 -102 106 -38 223 HBDWV22-50963 433701 7557884 -235 85 12 156 HBDWV22-50979 433734 7557748 -231 136 -16 120 HBDWV22-50980 433735 7557749 -231 126 -19 109 HBBCO22-008 433620 7559307 -105 122 -52 342 HBBCO22-009 433620 7559307 -104 102 -54 309 HBBCO22-014 433619 7559306 -104 137 -38 312 HBBCO22-055 433711 7559488 -123 119 -60 270 HBD21-013 433224 7559272 58 88 -65 1,044 HBD22-018 433224 7559272 57 76 -63 782 HBD22-026 433224 7559272 57 77 -58 935 HBD22-027 433251 7558959 34 56 -77 999 HBD22-030 433251 7558959 34 120 -69 958 HBD22-036 433224 7559272 57 76 -63 1073 HBDBE22-50886 433997 7560339 -348 97 33 207 HBDBE22-50888 433998 7560340 -348 73 25 193 HBM22-040 433148 7550704 50 58 -58 536 HB03PMD225 433972 7549938 44 62 -65 662 HBTMMSU19-00023 434648 7550150 27 245 -63 835 Fosterville UDH4203 1450 6815 3955 60 -13 207 UDH4229 1502 6568 3949 74 -45 186 UDH4297 1579 6149 4041 115 -7 297 UDH4357 1522 6064 3880 83 -53 273 UDH4291 1512 6495 3948 104 -36 191 UDH4191 1450 6816 3955 38 -9 198 UDR003A 2814 10752 4758 16 -81 1203 UDR009 2657 10598 4788 110 -79 1752 Kittila RIE21700E 2558645 7538639 -778 90 -75 1,254 RIE21608 2558654 7539043 -863 90 2 367 ROD21705 2558679 7537862 -791 88 -49 744 ROD21711B 2558740 7538246 -735 90 -44 702 ROU21600 2558696 7537321 -786 70 -15 339 ROU22600 2558696 7537392 -787 85 -36 444 ROU22603 2558696 7537392 -787 97 -42 498 ROU22605 2558696 7537391 -787 106 -25 315 ROD21707 2558681 7537862 -790 103 -13 459 RIE21700F 2558645 7538639 -778 90 -75 1,339 SUU22600 2558716 7537106 -808 62 -30 381 SUU22601 2558716 7537105 -809 69 -57 582 Pinos Altos CBUG22-170 758804 3136465 1223 228 51 159 CBUG22-174 758945 3136491 1223 230 23 72 CBUG22-175 758499 3136539 1198 230 -6 37 CBUG22-176 758498 3136726 1230 55 17 330 CBUG22-177 758976 3136313 1253 50 20 200 UG22-254 763464 3130652 1,680 220 -31 156 UG22-272 765445 3130007 1,987 193 -31 330 UG22-276 765127 3130017 1,906 181 -29 138 UG22-277 763525 3130611 1,648 207 -27 168 UG22-278 765033 3130047 1,911 182 -33 138 UG22-279 763525 3130611 1,649 200 -14 138 UG22-283 763490 3130639 1650 214 -34 168 La India INM22-1293 706473 3176172 1,685 90 -65 188 INM22-1294 706358 3176275 1,673 90 -85 132 INMRC22-2512 706,499 3,176,072 1,652 90 -78 132 INMRC22-2525 706,528 3,176,015 1,643 90 -90 160 INMRC22-2528 706,338 3,176,249 1,668 90 -75 169 CHP22-134 706634 3180899 1649 225 -45 270 CHP22-137 706754 3180690 1553 225 -45 162 CHP22-138 707216 3180373 1569 225 -47 279 CHP22-142 706415 3181065 1537 225 -50 156 CHP-22-147 706860 3180530 1532 225 -45 141 CHP-22-161 707275 3180113 1516 225 -45 171 Santa Gertrudis SGE21-524 542235 3392959 1255 181 -67 1017 SGE21-525 543546 3389265 1421 215 60 456 SGE21-537 544422 3388241 1410 40 -58 552 SGE22-544 544422 3388241 1410 40 -58 552 SGE22-566 542154 3393045 1230 180 -66 1200 SGE22-567 544455 3388798 1430 170 -45 700 SGE22-572 540959 3390132 1200 135 -52 270 SGE22-573 540725 3390188 1152 135 -50 250 SGE22-588 540323 3390030 1140 140 -50 200 SG-21-005 544197 3384371 1,343 60 -60 90 SG-21-009 544169 3384259 1,336 60 -65 111 SG-21-011 544315 3384170 1,323 60 -65 51 SG-21-048 544147 3384368 1,326 60 -60 87 SG-22-179 544263 3384427 1,346 60 -60 40 SG-22-182 544252 3384310 1,343 60 -60 65

*Coordinate Systems: NAD 83 UTM Zone 17N for LaRonde and Canadian Malartic; NAD 1983 UTM Zone 18N for Goldex; NAD 1983 UTM Zone 17N for Detour Lake, Macassa, Amalgamated Kirkland and Upper Beaver; NAD 1983 UTM Zone 14N for Meliadine and Meadowbank; NAD 1983 UTM Zone 13N for Hope Bay; Mine grid for Fosterville, which is located in MGA94 Zone 55; Finnish Coordinate System KKJ Zone 2 for Kittila; UTM NAD 27 for Pinos Altos; UTM WGS84 12N for La India and Santa Gertrudis.

