CAR WARRANTY ROBOCALLS TAKE NOSEDIVE AMID GOVERNMENT CRACKDOWN, ACCORDING TO ROBOKILLER INSIGHTS

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spam text messages remained steady for the second consecutive month, while robocalls dropped 9% in the wake of the FCC's crackdown on the most popular robocall, car warranty calls . RoboKiller, the app that eliminates 99% of robocalls and robotexts, estimates that Americans received 12 billion robotexts and 6.6 billion robocalls in July 2022.

Estimated Car Warranty Robocalls 2022 (PRNewswire)

Car warranty robocalls drop as government efforts tighten

In July, the FCC announced it was cracking down on car warranty robocalls , and since then, RoboKiller has identified a 37% decrease in car warranty robocalls. Though this category is still on track to be the number one robocall for another year, the efforts from the government and carriers, coupled with robocall blocking apps like RoboKiller, may be starting to curb the number of robocalls Americans receive.

JULY 2022 KEY MESSAGING TRENDS

Robotexts take flight

Spam text messages, also known as robotexts, have taken off in recent months. On the other hand, spam calls are becoming a secondary concern for Americans as robotexts now surpass them in volume month-over-month. In fact, robocalls have hovered in the vicinity of 6-7 billion, while robotexts have consistently surpassed 11 billion each month since February. If this trend continues, Americans will receive more spam texts this year than 2021's recording-breaking number .

Top Robotexts Nationwide:

Robotext Category Estimated Robotexts % Of Total Robotexts Delivery (Amazon, USPS, FedEx) 904,552,167 7.50 % Bank 277,195,263 2.30 % Travel 148,874,419 1.23 %

Amazon robotexts surge

In July, RoboKiller identified Americans received 37 million fraudulent robotexts claiming to be related to Amazon delivery delays or suspicious account activity. A message like the one claiming to be from Amazon is an attempt to steal your personal information, perhaps by gaining access to your Amazon account or credit card or by installing malware on your phone if you click the link. With back-to-school and holiday shopping right around the corner, Americans can expect robotexts like these to inundate their phones.

View RoboKiller's tips to stay safe from text scams .

Tips On How To Stop Phone Scams:

Don't answer phone calls from unknown numbers, especially those that call or text at odd hours.

Don't follow prompts like "Press 1" or click any links.

Never provide personal information like banking details or other sensitive information.

Download a spam text and call blocker like RoboKiller to equip your phone with the latest technology to stop scams.

