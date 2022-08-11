International Market Centers Appoints Ribbon to Enhance Hybrid Show Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trade show platform Ribbon has partnered with International Market Centers (IMC) to continue supporting their newly acquired home and lifestyle show, Shoppe Object. Ribbon will facilitate all registration, end to end e-commerce and order writing at the venue; continuing IMC's omni-channel approach to markets.

IMC is the world's largest operator of premier showroom space for the furniture, gift, home décor and apparel industries with locations in High Point, Las Vegas, Atlanta and the recently acquired, Shoppe Object in New York City.

"We share a common belief that the future of trade shows is omni-channel," explains Ribbon CEO Vinit Patil. "The physical show remains the focus, but buyers should be able to shop anywhere: at show booths, on their phones, even the metaverse if they choose to. We're thrilled to work closely with IMC on blending these physical and digital markets to optimize the trade show shopping experience while adding value for exhibitors."

Shoppe Object was launched in 2018 by Jesse James, founder of creative consultancy and sales agency Aesthetic Movement, along with Minya Quirk and Dierdre Maloney, founders of Capsule. They currently host biannual shows at Pier 36 in New York City featuring over 500 exhibitors and with all sales, registration and reporting powered by Ribbon. Furthermore, Ribbon built and will continue to maintain their e-commerce site, Shoppe Online, thereby amplifying the market's sales channel outside of show dates.

"Shoppe Object is a fast growing market that requires a nimble tech partner," explains Dorothy Belshaw, President and EVP at IMC. "Ribbon demonstrated that they could quickly adapt to the changing needs of their show partners. Our goal with this partnership is to take shows like Shoppe Object to the next level."

Ribbon has surpassed $110M in transactions since launching with various shows last year, and will be announcing new partnerships with fairs and showrooms in home, gift, art and apparel in the coming months.

About Ribbon: Ribbon , a San Francisco based tech company, offers a turn-key SaaS platform for powering specialized B2B marketplaces and hybrid trade shows. Ribbon has revolutionized trade shows in industries that traditionally only relied on in-person business by supporting face to face events with a complementary fully transactional e-commerce platform for exhibitors.

