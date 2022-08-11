Metaphase Technologies Launches Configurable Catalog of LED Illuminators Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions

Engineers can now customize LED components to best fit their designs through a new, online configurator catalog.

CINCINNATI and BRISTOL, Pa., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaphase Technologies, a nearly 30-year-old, Pennsylvania-based manufacturer of LED illuminators and lighting solutions, has recently launched an all-new catalog of configurable LED products. Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions, the new tool makes it faster and easier for manufacturing engineers to source the correct lighting product for their application.

(PRNewsfoto/CADENAS PARTsolutions) (PRNewswire)

You do not need to know our business; you just need to know what you're looking for.

Metaphase Technologies designs and manufactures LED illuminators for machine vision, military, and specialty lighting applications. Their products have a variety of features and options which ensure accurate performance and fit for all applications. Formerly, engineers would call or email the sales team to discuss the application requirements and work together to select the correct product. Now, these capabilities are available online for engineers on-demand.

"Engineers love how many configuration options these products have, but they did not always understand everything that was available to them. By providing self-service access, engineers can explore the options and see updates to the products visually. This dramatically streamlined the specification process. You should not need to know our business, just need to know what you're looking for," stated Paul Proios, Product Manager at Metaphase Technologies.

The new tool also enables engineers to test the product in their design by downloading CAD models in more than 150 native and neutral formats.

Proios added, "We're really excited about the opportunity to grow our reach by providing configured CAD models in so many native formats. This will ensure our audience has accurate data to test within their designs."

The Metaphase Technologies online catalog of LED illuminators will also deliver PDF datasheets, complete with configured product details and an interactive 3D preview.

Proios continued, "It's not only about our engineering customers. We know purchasing departments need configured product data as well, so we are delivering that data as PDF documents as well. Now anyone with Adobe Acrobat can see the 3D model and review all the configured specs."

About Metaphase

At Metaphase, we take our mission to advance the quality of light seriously. For nearly three decades, we have been delivering award-winning, innovative lighting solutions to organizations all over the world. Our expert engineers design and manufacture next-generation LED illuminators for machine vision, military, and specialty lighting applications. As a leader in LED lighting technologies, we create customized solutions that can be easily integrated into your existing vision system. Learn more at: https://www.metaphase-tech.com/

About CADENAS PARTsolutions

CADENAS PARTsolutions is a leading provider of next-generation 3D part catalogs and product configuration solutions. Using 3D part catalogs with CAD download technology enables manufacturers to increase sales lead generation and ensure that components get "designed in" to OEM products.

Media Inquiries

CADENAS PARTsolutions

Adam Beck

Director of Marketing

400 Techne Center Drive, Ste. 301

Milford, OH 45150 USA

Phone: 513-453-0453

Fax: 513-453-0460

adam.beck@partsolutions.com

www.partsolutions.com

@partsolutions

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CADENAS PARTsolutions