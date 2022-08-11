Oncopeptides publishes Q2 report 2022

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ONCO), a biotech company focused on research and development of therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases, today publishes the report for the second quarter 2022.

"CHMPs recommendation to grant Pepaxti a full marketing authorization approval in EU is foundational for Oncopeptides," says Jakob Lindberg, CEO of Oncopeptides. "This is excellent news for patients, shareholders, and for the future development of Oncopeptides."

Financial overview April-June

Net sales amounted to SEK 8.8 M (66.4)

Operating profit was SEK -61.1 M (-344.8)

Net profit amounted to SEK -59.8 M (-24.1)

Profit per share, before and after dilution, amounted to SEK -0.79 (-0.32)

Cash balances at the end of the period amounted to SEK 90.8M (999.4)

Financial overview January-June

Net sales amounted to SEK 8.8 M (85.7)

Operating profit was SEK -160.0 M (-692.2)

Net profit amounted to SEK -158.4 M (-258.8)

Profit per share, before and after dilution, amounted to SEK -2.10 (-3.63)

Cash balances at the end of the period amounted to SEK 90.8M (999.4)

Significant events April-June

CHMP, the European Medicines Agency´s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, unanimously recommended the European Commission to grant a full marketing authorization approval of Pepaxti in the EU

Events after the period

Direct share issue raising approximately SEK 435.6 million ( USD 41.1 million ) before transaction costs

FDA has announced an ODAC, a public meeting with the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee, on September 22 , to discuss benefit/risk of Pepaxto

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a biotech company focused on research and development of therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases. The company uses its proprietary PDC platform to develop peptide-drug conjugated compounds that rapidly and selectively deliver cytotoxic agents into cancer cells. The first drug coming from the PDC platform, Pepaxto® (INN melphalan flufenamide), also called melflufen was granted accelerated approval in the U.S., on February 26, 2021, in combination with dexamethasone, for treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The Company voluntarily withdrew the drug on October 22, 2021 and then rescinded the withdrawal on January 21, 2022. Due to regulatory hurdles the product is currently not marketed in the U.S. On June 23, 2022, the CHMP adopted a positive opinion recommending full approval of Oncopeptides Pepaxti® (melphalan flufenamide), in the EU in patients with triple class refractory multiple myeloma. Oncopeptides is developing several new compounds based on its technology platforms. The company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO. More information is available on www.oncopeptides.com.

