Sarah Chavarria Named President of Delta Dental of California and Affiliates

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Dental of California and affiliates today announced Sarah Chavarria has been named its president. Ms. Chavarria will work alongside Mike Castro, who will remain chief executive officer. Mr. Castro was appointed president and chief executive officer of the organization in 2019.

Ms. Chavarria, who previously served as executive vice president and chief people officer for Delta Dental of California, will assume an expanded role and oversee all aspects of Operations, People, Growth and Technology. After a successful track record transforming organizations in the health care industry, she joined Delta Dental in 2017 to lead the People Organization, a role that grew to encompass management of the Operations, Product, Delta Dental Community Care Foundation, Corporate Social Responsibility and Corporate Communications teams.

"Sarah has been instrumental in the development and execution of our strategic roadmap and has demonstrated a relentless commitment to enhancing quality and delivering exceptional experiences for our customers, providers and employees," said Mike Castro, chief executive officer of Delta Dental of California. "As president, Sarah will ensure we are positioned for our next decade of growth and success and have the most engaged team in the industry."

"I am fortunate to be part of an incredibly strong team. The passion our employees demonstrate in serving our customers and providers is a huge source of inspiration to me and the reason we have grown to care for more than 40 million members," said Sarah Chavarria, president of Delta Dental of California. "As we look to the future, I am excited to continue to expand and evolve our business while advancing our mission to increase access to oral health care for everyone."

Prior to Delta Dental, Ms. Chavarria was chief people officer at NantHealth. She also served in a similar role at Optum360, a joint venture between Optum and Dignity Health, and was vice president of human resources at Dignity Health. Ms. Chavarria also held organizational transformation positions at Oracle, Medibuy and Levi Strauss.

