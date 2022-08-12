InventHelp Inventor Develops New Perch for Pet Birds (DNV-380)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a unique bird perch that allows a bird to enjoy ever-changing reflected images," said an inventor, from Arvada, Colo., "so I invented the HIDE-A-PERCH. My design could offer a fun activity for birds that like looking at themselves and different scenery."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved perch unit for pet birds. In doing so, it enables the bird to observe his own image as well as his surroundings. As a result, it enhances entertainment for birds and it could provide added fun and amusement for bird owners. The invention features a unique and adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of pet birds. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DNV-380, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp