New Western Launches Residential Real Estate Investment Marketplace in Fort Myers

Company Plans to Revitalize $641M Worth of Homes Over Five Years

FORT MYERS, Fla., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Western, the largest national private source of fix-and-flip residential investment properties, announced today the opening of its fifth Florida office, located in Fort Myers. Over the next five years, New Western intends to help revitalize $641 million worth of homes in the city and increase housing inventory by purchasing value-added properties and then selling them to investors who will improve them.

New Western Logo (PRNewswire)

"We're very pleased to continue our expansion into Florida with the opening of our Fort Myers office," said Kurt Carlton, co-founder and president of New Western. "The residential real estate market in Fort Myers has been growing expeditiously as of late, and our team is looking forward to bringing affordable housing back to the market. The success we've experienced in our other Florida locations is a testament to the value we bring to local real estate investors through our marketplace and expertise."

With nearly 580,000 aged properties in the Fort Myers metropolitan area alone, including 61% built before 2002, the area offers significant potential inventory for investors looking to rehabilitate and resell homes. At the same time, Fort Myers is in need of more affordable housing options: The average Fort Myers home sales price has increased by 30% year-over-year to $410,000. New Western, however, acquires properties for less than $250,000 on average, and investors who rehab properties purchased through New Western sell them for up to 31% less than the cost of a newly built home.

"I'm looking forward to becoming a part of the Fort Myers community and helping provide much-needed housing inventory to local investors," said Milton Bernal, general manager of New Western's Fort Myers office. "There is ample opportunity in this market for us to make a difference. Our marketplace and team is in an ideal position to assist in facilitating more affordable housing solutions in Fort Myers."

Fort Myers is the 49th office opening for the real estate marketplace offering exclusive opportunities to investors looking to rehab houses. Since 2008, New Western has bought and sold more than $12 billion worth of residential real estate by leveraging data and local market insight to stock its marketplace with exclusive investment properties. On average, New Western buys a property every 13 minutes, and sells a property within 90 minutes of purchase.

About New Western

New Western makes real estate investing more accessible for more people. Operating in most major cities, our marketplace connects more than 100,000 local investors looking to rehab houses with sellers. As the largest private source of investment properties in the nation, we buy a home every 13 minutes. New Western delivers new opportunity for all—a fresh start for sellers, exclusive inventory for investors, and affordable housing for buyers. For more information, visit www.newwestern.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE New Western