Teaming agreement signed between ORCODA (ASX:ODA) and Teletrac Navman

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orcoda Limited (ASX: ODA) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Teaming Agreement with Teletrac Navman Group to integrate and cross-sell each other's products to their respective customers.

Orcoda Logistics Management System ("OLMS") and Orcoda Workforce Logistics System ("OWLS") are Orcoda's world-leading proprietary transport management systems for mobility optimisation. They book, organise, connect and optimise people, parcels and goods with the assets they travel in and on. The platforms manage asset logistics for large workforces and the transport fleets of our enterprise customers using true optimisation algorithms and Artificial Intelligence. The integration of OLMS via API to the Teletrac Navman platform brings significant advantages to their clients and ours, such as enhanced vehicle and workforce utilisation, administrative efficiencies, improved economics, risk reduction and better customer service.

With Teletrac Navman's global client base of over 40,000 companies and their substantial dealer network, Orcoda anticipates that this agreement will have a positive impact on revenue. The Orcoda and Teletrac teams are already in discussion with several potential new clients and we look forward to the new opportunities this will bring for both companies.

About Teletrac Navman

Teletrac Navman is a leading global telematic system and software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider leveraging location-based technology and services for managing mobile assets. Teletrac Navman's specialised solutions for fleet and asset management deliver greater visibility into real-time insights and analytics to help companies make better business decisions that enhance productivity and profitability.

Teletrac Navman's technology currently tracks more than 500,000 vehicles owned by over 40,000 organisations on six continents, making it one of the world's largest fleet management software solutions providers. The company, headquartered in Glenview, IL , has offices in the United States , Mexico , United Kingdom , New Zealand and Australia .

Teletrac Navman is owned by Vontier, a Fortune 500 global industrial technology company which was spun off from Fortive in 2020. Vontier is focused on smarter transportation and mobility. Their portfolio is built on market-leading expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, vehicle diagnostics and maintenance, and smart cities. Together, we are mobilising the future to create a better world. Visit Vontier.com for more information

Teletrac Navman Integrations Product Manager, Mats Dahlstedt, said: "We are excited about our teaming agreement with Orcoda. We believe there is significant cross-selling opportunities for Teletrac Navman and Orcoda with our integrated product solutions, from within our existing customer base worldwide and for bringing on new customers into our integrated solution. It is my belief that Orcoda's mobility optimization platforms and transport management systems are very unique and offer benefits to our joint customers."

Orcoda Managing Director, Geoff Jamieson, said: "Following Orcoda and Teletrac Navmans first contract win with our integrated telematics and mobility optimisation solution through a Teletrac Navman dealer, we are currently in active dialogues with a number of Teletrac Navman dealers and have a number of prospective customers with our integrated product solutions, and I am optimistic about further joint contract wins in the months ahead."

About Orcoda

Orcoda Limited (ASX:ODA) is a leading provider of smart technology solutions for transport logistics and transport services with expertise in business efficiency and optimisation of processes. We are operational efficiency specialists who supply best-in-class solutions combining technology, management expertise and contracting services that makes our clients among the most productive and cost-effective organisations in their respective industries. www.orcoda.com

