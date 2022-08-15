Trimble Showcases Customer-Driven Platform Strategy to Open its Insight Tech Conference + Expo

Annual Transportation Event Dedicated to Enhancing Supply Chain Collaboration and Connectivity

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) kicked off its 2022 Insight Tech Conference + Expo by highlighting its focus on empowering and enabling carriers, shippers and brokers to work better together. In Monday's Opening Session, Trimble leaders detailed its Connect and Scale 2025 strategy, centered on building industry-leading cloud platforms to streamline the industry lifecycle of transportation—from procurement to planning to execution.

"We are creating a digital experience that seamlessly integrates data, solutions and workflows to transform the way our customers work,'' said Rob Painter, president and CEO of Trimble. "By facilitating these connections, Trimble is uniquely positioned to make transportation more collaborative, productive and sustainable—for our customers, our planet and everyone the supply chain serves."

To support this commitment to collaboration, the 2022 edition of Insight showcases a variety of transportation industry suppliers, including integration partners and providers of competing solutions. This inclusive approach provides attendees with an unparalleled opportunity to learn about technology trends, share ideas and gain inspiration to enhance all aspects of their operations.

After hosting the event virtually in 2020 and 2021, this year's in-person conference features four days of networking and educational opportunities among industry leaders. Monday's Opening Session also gave attendees the opportunity to learn about Trimble's continued commitment to creating an ecosystem for all transportation stakeholders to be more connected.

"Since we last gathered together in person three years ago, the world has changed—but this change has reinforced the crucial role of technology in reducing inefficiencies and maximizing utilization throughout the industry," said Ron Bisio, senior vice president of Trimble Transportation. "We remain dedicated to developing solutions that not only solve our customers unique business challenges but enable them to improve collaboration and connectivity with partners across the supply chain."

The 2022 Insight Tech Conference + Expo takes place Aug. 14-17 at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort in Orlando, Florida. Highlights from this year's agenda include hundreds of educational sessions, customer recognition through the 2022 Ovation Awards and an engaging keynote with Microsoft's Scott Guthrie, executive vice president, Cloud + AI Group.

