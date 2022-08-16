Animal Dermatology Group Congratulates ACVD 2022 Incoming Resident Class, Welcomes Five New Residents to ADG Residency Program

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Animal Dermatology Group, Inc. ("ADG"), joins the veterinary dermatology community in welcoming the 2022 resident class of the American College of Veterinary Dermatology (ACVD), including five new residents beginning their residency at Animal Dermatology Clinic locations across the country.

ADG Logo (New) (PRNewswire)

ADG currently hosts the largest residency program of the American College of Veterinary Dermatology.

Each July, a new group of veterinarians embark on the rigorous process of becoming board certified veterinary dermatologists. After completing a one-year clinical internship, these residents begin a 3-year program of supervised educational training in the discipline of dermatology. The program also requires residents to publish original research in veterinary dermatology and pass the ACVD certifying examination at the conclusion of their residency.

ADG's 2022 residency class includes Dr. AnnMarie Bloomer (graduate of the Texas A&M School of Veterinary Medicine) at Animal Dermatology Clinic – Marietta, GA; Dr. Tori Cleaver (St. George's University School of Veterinary Medicine) at Animal Dermatology Clinic – Tustin, CA; Dr. Tricia Daniels (Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine) at Animal Dermatology Clinic – Pasadena, CA; and Dr. Jyothi Surendran (College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Kerala, India, ECFVG Training, Louisiana State University School of Veterinary Medicine) at Animal Dermatology Clinic – Wayne, NJ. In addition, ADG has partnered with the University of Minnesota to sponsor Dr. Helena Montin (UMNCVM graduate) to undertake her dermatology residency with the University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Medicine.

"It's always an exciting time for us when we welcome new residents," stated Dr. Rusty Muse, DACVD, ADG's Medical Affairs Director. "One of the most rewarding aspects for our medical team is the opportunity to pass along the knowledge and insights we've gathered over the years of clinical practice to future dermatologists. The collaborative learning experience we foster is enriching for both the student and mentor."

ADG has the distinction of being the first private organization approved to offer a residency program by the ACVD and host the largest residency program preparing future veterinary dermatologists.

About Animal Dermatology Group

Animal Dermatology Group ("ADG") is the largest veterinary dermatology business in the U.S., providing the highest quality care to pets with acute and chronic skin conditions. ADG has over 60 veterinarians supporting more than 40 primary and satellite locations where its specialists are actively involved in providing clinical care, research and academic training. For more information, please visit www.animaldermatology.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Animal Dermatology Clinic Management Group, Inc.