ComplySci appears on Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies

Company sees near 90% growth rate in a year challenged by ongoing pandemic and labor issues

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplySci, the leading provider of regulatory technology and compliance for the financial services sector, has once again been named to Inc. magazine's prestigious 5000 list, a list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in America. ComplySci previously appeared on the list in 2018.



"ComplySci has achieved tremendous growth – nearly 90% in fact – in 2022 thanks in part to the addition of RIA in a Box, NRS and illumis to our portfolio of firms. These acquisitions allowed us to create what we believe is the most comprehensive range of compliance technology offerings, services and resources on the market today. We've seen a tremendous amount of excitement and support from customers about this newfound ability to truly create something that's right for them by bundling products across our brands," said Chief Executive Officer Amy Kadomatsu.



The annual Inc. 5000 list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment – independent businesses. The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages and the ongoing impact of COVID-19.

ComplySci (PRNewsfoto/ComplySci) (PRNewswire)

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work and rising to the challenges of today."



Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 were ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating at least $100,000 in revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of Dec. 31, 2021.



The Inc. 5000 list, including company profiles and an interactive database which can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on Aug. 23.

About ComplySci

ComplySci believes advanced compliance technology empowers compliance professionals to transform their business. More than 7,000 customers, including some of the world's largest financial institutions, rely on ComplySci's scalable and sophisticated platform to stay ahead of risk and unlock the strategic potential of their compliance data. The company's portfolio of firms includes ComplySci, RIA in a Box, illumis, a ComplySci company, NRS, a ComplySci company, and ITEGRIA®, a division of RIA in a Box.

Together, the portfolio of firms offers a full suite of governance, risk and compliance (GRC) consulting, technology, managed services, analytics and outsourcing solutions for the financial services industry. Its regulatory technology solutions help compliance organizations identify, monitor, manage and report on risk and conflicts of interest, including personal trading, gifts and entertainment, political contributions, outside business affiliations and other Code of Ethics violations. Learn more at complysci.com.

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit conference.inc.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ComplySci