Conversica and Gainsight Announce First Integration Harnessing AI to Empower Customer Success Teams To Work More Efficiently At Scale

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Conversica, Inc. , the leading provider of Conversational AI solutions for enterprise revenue teams, announced a new integration with leading customer success platform Gainsight. With the new capability, Customer Success (CS) teams will be able to deploy AI-powered Digital Assistants to drive customer health and experiences, all triggered by data from Gainsight. The integration will empower Customer Success Managers (CSMs) to offload the necessary but time-consuming conversations to a digital assistant, including driving product adoption, initiating early renewals, and ultimately creating customer advocacy, giving CSMs more freedom to focus on more strategic, revenue-generating activities.

Conversation Automation: The Need to Enhance CS Teams' Efforts

Today's buyers expect brands to get it right, from onboarding to renewals, and the margin for error is getting thinner. According to 451 Research's Voice of the Enterprise: Customer Experience & Commerce Report, 80 percent of businesses state they are likely to end a relationship with a company due to a poor customer experience.

Modern Customer Success teams recognize the importance of keeping customers engaged with high-touch, personalized attention to boost customer outcomes and improve retention and growth. However, capacity constraints often leave CSMs stretched too thin, each with too many customers to service, making it impossible to deliver a great experience consistently across their entire portfolio. With the average CSM managing more than 50 accounts, CSMs often get stuck in a cycle of reacting to problems rather than getting ahead of potential issues and proactively strategizing with customers to improve outcomes.

Conversica's Conversation Automation solution gives CS teams their own personalized assistants who deliver unlimited capacity for proactive communication with customers, closing the gap between what CSMs can accomplish manually and what it actually takes to deliver the experience buyers need for retention and growth.

Gainsight's Customer Insights Trigger AI Assistants to Start Two-Way Conversations

With the new Conversica and Gainsight integration, CS teams will benefit from a digital team member that can automatically take action and conduct many of the time-consuming but necessary actions CSMs must perform manually today, including:

Onboarding new customers,

Acting on usage trends to drive product adoption,

Setting up regular business reviews,

Starting renewal, upsell, and cross-sell motions,

Collecting critical customer feedback, and

Obtaining customer referrals

Conversica's AI Assistants use Gainsight data such as customer health score and contract data to automatically initiate two-way conversations that are action-oriented, increasing customer satisfaction and net retention.

"This strategic integration with Conversica is a game-changer for Gainsight users," said Karl Rumelhart, Chief Product Officer and Executive Vice President at Gainsight. "Using Conversica's AI Assistants to automate the follow-up on Gainsight data enables Customer Success teams to more effectively act on insights, proactively respond to customer needs across multiple accounts, and drive durable, efficient growth through renewals and expansion."

The combined power of Conversica and Gainsight has many use cases, including:

Take the Routine out of Renewals: Conversica AI Assistants use key renewal data such as type of contract and client status to automatically tailor an outreach campaign well ahead of the renewal date, setting the groundwork for more successful outcomes.

Automatically Address Early Signs of Poor Customer Health: Low product usage and health scores automatically trigger the AI Assistant to proactively work to resolve issues. It does this by setting up a meeting with the CSM, sharing best practices or collecting feedback for the CSMs to address.

Harness Advocates to Drive Growth: the AI Assistant leverages health score, adoption rates and NPS data to identify and engage successful customers to participate in a case study, share an online review, initiate an upgrade discussion, and more.

"Conversica and Gainsight together empower the customer success industry to do more with less," said Jim Kaskade, CEO of Conversica. "Which CS organization doesn't want their teams to have unlimited scale? Our robust conversation automation solution leverages Gainsight data to not only tailor every conversation, but with real-time triggers that engage customers at the right time. And, thus, it does so in a proactive way that improves the health of the customer relationship, drives revenue, and allows CSMs to do what they do best. This is a must for digitally-driven organizations that are recession-proofing their businesses for future success."

