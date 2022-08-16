Curebase Hires Healthcare Attorney Laura Podolsky to Head Legal Team

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curebase, a company committed to democratizing access to clinical studies, has named veteran healthcare attorney Laura Podolsky as general counsel responsible for all legal matters.

Curebase's decentralized clinical trial (DCT) model enables patients to participate in studies regardless of their location, while also expanding access to populations that are typically underrepresented in clinical trials. The company's virtual research sites also provide physicians with new and unique options to offer their patients interested in taking part in trials. As one of the first attorneys to specialize in DCTs, Podolsky brings a unique experience set to Curebase, as well the understanding of how to effectively support rapid business growth.

"Laura has a track record of developing legal strategies that support innovation in healthcare, particularly in the decentralized clinical trial space," said Tom Lemberg, founder, and chief executive officer of Curebase. "Her startup experience, legal expertise, and strong collaborative skills will be invaluable to us as we continue to grow our business."

Prior to joining Curebase, Podolsky was senior counsel at Nixon Gwilt Law, a firm specializing in providing legal support for healthcare innovators. She served nearly seven years as founding general counsel at clinical research company Science 37, where she developed the legal framework for DCTs and addressed legal and regulatory questions central to the field.

Before becoming an attorney, Podolsky worked in public health, focusing on labor rights and worker health and safety.

"My goal as general counsel is to solve problems, support business growth, and do the right thing," Podolsky said. "We can accomplish a lot of good by making clinical trials easier and more accessible for patients, no matter where they're located."

Podolsky earned her law degree from UCLA School of Law, a master's degree in public health from UCLA School of Public Health, and a bachelor's degree in English from Duke University.

About Curebase

At Curebase, our mission is to bring quality medical innovations to patients faster and improve human wellbeing through more efficient clinical studies. We are proving that clinical research can be radically accelerated if we empower physicians everywhere to enroll patients in the communities where they live. By applying cutting edge clinical software and remote study management techniques to the problem, we are reinventing clinical trials and research from the ground up. For more information, please visit www.curebase.com.

