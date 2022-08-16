Wolf Home Products Unveils First Shower Line

Homeowners can create a customizable, luxurious getaway inside the home

YORK, Pa., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Home Products®, an innovator and leader in the building products industry, announced the expansion of its bath offerings with the introduction of Wolf Showers.

The Wolf Shower line allows homeowners to create a new, refreshed style for their bathroom with a variety of shower bases, wall panels, accessories and more to match their home aesthetic.

"Over the last year, we've seen homeowners reevaluate their homes and invest more into them," said Craig Danielson, President, and CEO of Wolf Home Products. "The launch of the Wolf Showers will present consumers with customized options that allow them to select showers that directly reflect their unique style preferences."

Wolf Showers are made of cultured marble that mirror the rich colors and depth of detail of natural stone, but at a fraction of the cost. Homeowners can piece together their own custom combinations by selecting a shower base, wall panels and accessories in the color and size of their choice. Offering over 36 finishes, Wolf Showers cultured marble color options can match the bathroom vision of any homeowner.

Shower bases are available with a non-slip and pitched-to-drain floor and accept standard size drains. They can be customized for length, depth and shape and can become handicap accessible. Wall panels can also be designed in various dimensions and come in a variety of patterns, including:

Smooth

Traditional

Shiplap

Subway tile

Interlock tile

Shower accessories, such as soap trays and shelves, are vital to keeping the bathroom organized and clean. These items are practical in function and also crafted of cultured marble to complete any design.

Wolf Home Products continues to expand the range of its product offerings for contractors, builders, and designers to meet the demands of their customers. Wolf Home Products also distributes decking, railing, siding, and trim through its network of 3,500+ independent dealers.

To learn more about Wolf Showers, visit www.wolfhomeproducts.com/showers.

About Wolf Home Products

Wolf Home Products®, is an innovator in the building products industry. Transforming homes for more than 175 years, Wolf Home Products has been the preferred home building products brand by families across North America who value the importance of their home and time together to build lasting memories in the spaces they enjoy most. With a vast inventory of kitchen and bath, outdoor living and building products, Wolf Home Products delivers orders in a fraction of the time, ensuring unparalleled value when and where customers need it. Wolf stands behind its service, cultivated with years of business experience into a total satisfaction guarantee.

