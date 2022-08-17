AviaGames CEO Vickie Chen to Participate in Startup Panel at devcom Developer Conference

Fireside Chat Session Dives into the Challenges of Building a Startup

Who: AviaGames, creator of the award-winning "Bingo Tour" app and Pocket7Games social competition platform, today announced its Founder and CEO Vickie Chen will participate in a Fireside Chat session at the 2022 devcom Developer Conference on Tuesday, Aug. 23 in Cologne, Germany. Accompanied by RunAppRun Chief Business Development and Co-founder Shirley Lin and The Sandbox COO and Co-founder Sebastien Borget, Chen will provide insight and share her experience as a startup founder – from struggles and stresses to thriving moments.

What: Established in 2017, devcom is the official game developer event of gamescom. As Europe's biggest game developer and community-driven conference, devcom originally started as a five-day umbrella framework for a series of events. It is now a year-round resource focused on game development, game publishing, networking, and community building.

At devcom 2022, the Fireside Chat session titled, "From Zero To $xxx Millions - From bumps to growth," will provide attendees an opportunity to learn from Chen, Lin and Borget as they reflect on their startup journeys and share what they've learned along the way. The conversation will cover the ups and downs of building a startup, including how to go about seeking funding, when and how to bring an idea to market, managing the growth of a startup and its team, and overcoming challenges faced. As entrepreneurs starting with small teams and evolving prosperous ventures, Chen and the other panelists will discuss managing the good and bad, diversity and uncertainties, and necessary pivoting for growth.

When: As part of gamescon taking place Aug. 22 through Aug. 26, devcom is a two-day event from Aug. 22 through Aug. 23. The "From Zero To $xxx Millions - From bumps to growth" Fireside Chat session will be on Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. CEST.

Where: gamescom and devcom will take place at the Congress Center East of Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany. The "From Zero To $xxx Millions - From bumps to growth" Fireside Chat session will take place at Stage 5.

Why: Behind every successful startup, there are challenges and lessons learned. With the help of co-founder Ping Wang and a small team of talented individuals, Chen built AviaGames and its Pocket7Games skill-based social competition platform from the ground up. Under Chen's leadership, AviaGames has raised $60 million in funding and over the last year, it dominated the US mobile gaming market, surpassing an install base of more than 10 million users and awarding over $714 million in cash prizes while topping mobile gaming charts. With more than 18 years of experience and a strong understanding of the challenges faced as a female founder, Chen brings an invaluable perspective to the discussion with a complete view of what is needed to design and deliver a successful all-in-one, world-class social competition platform.

About AviaGames, Inc.

Founded in 2017 by Vickie Chen and Ping Wang, AviaGames is a mobile, social competition gaming company and publisher of Pocket7Games, a unified gaming platform. The platform features 15+ unique, skill-based games linked to a single membership and wallet, allowing players to seamlessly switch among casino, puzzle, action, card, math and brain games. AviaGames is committed to providing an inclusive competition platform where everyone can play, make money, and have fun. To date, AviaGames has awarded more than $714 million in cash prizes to its players. Select titles are available as individual apps for download, including Bingo Clash, Bingo Tour, Cooking Clash, 21 Gold, Yatzy Craze, and Match 'n Flip.

