Medicover partners with FYR Diagnostics to expand into North America and enable additional Precision Medicine services offerings

MISSOULA, Mont., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicover and FYR Diagnostics (FYR) are proud to announce a new partnership focused on diagnostic test development and Precision Medicine. Through their combined expertise, the collaboration will support pharmaceutical companies with clinical trial assay development and implementation, co-development of novel diagnostic technologies, and companion diagnostic testing services. The companies will lean on FYR's Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) lab to support the clinical services offerings. Collectively, Medicover and FYR bring together unique and diverse talent in combination with vast experience to support these efforts. This collaboration will also allow for many other potential opportunities and projects in the future, including projects that support rare diseases with unmet clinical needs.

"We are thrilled to partner with FYR Diagnostics," says Rainer Metzger, Head of Medicover Integrated Clinical Services at Medicover. "This collaboration represents a milestone for our Precision Medicine activities in the United States and expands our global reach and offerings to pharmaceutical partners. We have been impressed with the FYR Diagnostics team and look forward to working with them further."

FYR Diagnostics will support the collaborative efforts using FYR's CLIA and research labs along with its research and clinical development teams. "We are excited to expand our relationship with Medicover and use our joint expertise and resources to support clinical trial assay development and implementation," says CEO Chris Booth, PhD from FYR Diagnostics.

Medicover

Medicover is a leading international healthcare and diagnostic services company. Founded in 1995, Medicover operates many ambulatory clinics, hospitals, specialty-care facilities, laboratories and blood-drawing points with the largest markets being Poland and Germany. In 2021, Medicover had revenue of EUR 1,377 million and more than 38,000 employees. For more information, visit www.medicover.com.

FYR Diagnostics

FYR (pronounced "Fire") Diagnostics is a Montana-based company focused on developing, commercializing, and implementing novel technologies for diagnostics and testing in human health. FYR Diagnostics is currently developing non-invasive liquid biopsy diagnostic solutions that utilize innovative classes of biomarkers for an array of diseases with unmet clinical needs, such as cancers and neurological disorders. For more information, visit www.fyrdiagnostics.com.

