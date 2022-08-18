AI-Powered Customer Experience Trailblazer Forethought Announces Agenda for Virtual Forward Conference

The in-person and streaming event features customer experience and AI experts ready to inspire customer support leaders to transform their strategies.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forethought , the human-centered AI platform, today announced the agenda for its upcoming virtual Forward conference taking place on Sept. 8, 2022. The event, curated for customer support leaders, will be available virtually in addition to an in-person component in San Francisco.

Forward is the premier customer experience event for businesses eager to redefine customer experience with scalable yet human-centered support solutions. With more than 20 experts leading and speaking, three inspiring tracks, and a celebrity fireside chat, audiences don't want to miss this exciting event.

The conference begins with a welcome and opening keynote from Forethought CEO Deon Nicholas and guest Brandon Savage, VP of Customer Experience at Upwork. The opening keynote, celebrity fireside, and closing keynote will be live and in person. The remaining session content will be streamed to virtual attendees. Participants can choose from three tracks: Lead (for executives), Connect (for customer experience professionals) and Create (Forethought product-focused track).

Forethought developed Forward for customer support industry stakeholders and will deliver best practices, learnings, AI advancements, and more.

The event features notable industry thought leaders, including Dan Gingiss, "The Experience Maker®"; Myra Golden, a customer experience designer and training partner to Fortune 500 companies; Chris Manning, renowned NLP luminary and Professor of Computer Science and Linguistics at Stanford University; and Sabina Pons, a top-100 customer success strategist. The event will also include a fireside chat with a surprise celebrity guest, the details of which will be announced next week.

"These experts bring rich experience, innovation, and excitement to the customer support and success conversation. Attendees will appreciate their commentary and will certainly walk away with new ideas about how to be more customer-centric and what tools businesses need to do this well consistently," Ryan Van Wagoner, Forethought's Head of Marketing, said of the lineup.

The event is poised to be anything but a typical virtual conference, with a DJ and interactive components. Whether participants are onsite or online, they'll be able to learn, network, and have fun.

"Forward brings together the top minds in customer experience who will share their perspectives on transforming the entire customer support journey," Nicholas said. "It's a full day of inspiring ideas. We're excited to see how attendees can implement these now to help overcome the challenges that organizations face in connecting with and engaging customers."

The complete agenda and registration for Forward are available at forward.forethought.ai .

ABOUT FORETHOUGHT

Launched in 2018, Forethought is a leading AI company providing customer service solutions that transform the customer experience. Forethought's products enable seamless customer experiences by infusing human-centered AI at each stage of the customer support journey: resolving common cases instantly, predicting and prioritizing tickets, and assisting agents with relevant knowledge — all from one platform.

