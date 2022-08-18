Bonjour Amour Swimwear: All Year Round Plus Size Swimwear Store

Bonjour Amour Swimwear is taking over plus size luxury swimwear for plus size fashionistas

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonjour Amour Swimwear is announcing plus size all year round swimwear for their luxury swimwear label. Luxury swimwear brand Bonjour Amour Swimwear is a hit with influencers, A-list models and public figures. Joining Bonjour Amour Swimwear's roster of A-list, plus size talent is Sports Illustrated supermodel Anita Marshall.

Plus size and all size inclusively is important to the Bonjour Amour Swimwear label. Bonjour Amour carries sizes 2-22. All of their 100+ styles go up to size 22, there is not one style on the site that does not fit up to size 22. However, Bonjour Amour Swimwear has a curated section for sizes 16-22.

Bonjour Amour believes that all sizes should be luxury and fashion forward no matter the size. Bonjour Amour Swimwear has metallic plus size swimwear, leopard plus size swimwear, black plus size swimwear, rose print and palm print plus size swimwear.

Bonjour Amour Swimwear is all year round store with free USA shipping. For more information visit www.bonjouramour.com

For press inquries please email: marketing@bonjouramour.com

