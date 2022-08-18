Erie Insurance names diversity, equity and inclusion leader Lance Hyde to VP role

Hyde will lead ERIE's diversity, equity and inclusion team, bringing experience from Koppers, Inc., where he led global inclusion and diversity initiatives

ERIE, Pa., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Insurance (ERIE) has named Lance Hyde to the role of Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), effective August 22. Hyde will report to ERIE's Chief Diversity and Community Development Officer Chris Marsh in the position and lead the company's DEI team and related enterprise initiatives.

Lance Hyde, vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), Erie Insurance (PRNewswire)

Hyde brings more than 15 years of experience in diversity and inclusion practices, including significant supplier diversity and sustainability expertise, to the leadership role at ERIE. He joins the company after serving as Director of Global Inclusion and Diversity at Pittsburgh-based Koppers International.

"I am excited to welcome Lance to the ERIE Family and the Erie community," said Marsh. "With his demonstrated collaborative work style and results-driven approach, I'm confident Lance is well-equipped to help lead ERIE through our next evolution of DEI."

At Koppers, Hyde helped develop the company's global inclusion and diversity strategy while partnering with business unit leaders to create a robust supplier diversity program. Prior to joining Koppers, Hyde served in various leadership positions at EQT Corporation, including diversity manager and director of supplier diversity. While at EQT, he managed all D&I functions, including building HR diversity responsibilities, expanding and supporting Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) and serving on the EQT Foundation. He worked closely with human resources to create and implement a successful "D&I Recruit and Retain" strategy and participated in global industry conferences to attract diverse talent to the industry and company.

Recognized nationally for his DEI thought leadership and supplier diversity expertise, Hyde has participated in more than 50 panel discussions on a variety of topics throughout his career and has been featured in national and regional media.

Hyde earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from California State University, East Bay in Hayward, Calif. and a master's in Business Administration from Waynesburg University in Waynesburg, Pa. He received the Timothy and Caroline Thyreen Service Leadership Award from Waynesburg University in 2021 and the Supplier Diversity Professional of the Year Award from the National Minority Supplier Development Council in 2019 for his accomplishments in supplier diversity initiatives with EQT.

About Erie Insurance

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 11th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 19th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Erie Indemnity Company