First launch! Breaking through the limits of traditional diagnostics, MUCAR CDE900.

Breaking through the limits of traditional diagnostics, a new experience for technicians and DIYers of OBDII diagnostic device is now official available. An effective device with excellent user experience has been refined with the Mucar CDE900

Most traditional OBD devices can only perform the basic functions.

After in-depth investigating, MUCAR brought out a comprehensive design on product positioning, user habits, software optimization, and operation experience, to create a brand new product for our users: CDE900.

CDE900 adopts Android 6.0 intelligent system. The device runs faster with 2G memory and 16G storage. It also supports up to 256G expanded memory card. Equipped with 1500mAh capacity battery without OBD interface power supply, users can turn on the device to check the historical diagnosis report. It's ready for the next repair and maintenance anytime.

It supports 16 languages, full function of OBD2 and EOBD2 optimizing communication protocol to cover vehicles after 1996, lifetime free OTA upgrade with WiFi function. The CDE900 also offers an optional life-time extension function beyond traditional OBDII and EOBD devices: ECM+SRS+TCM+ABS. When you need it, you can pay for the additional functions anytime. Even if you choose to pay for the additional 4 system features, this product is still more cost-effective than its peers.

In the past, OBD devices only adopted physical buttons and ordinary LCD screen, which cannot be used after the buttons are damaged in the complex diagnostic environment. CDE900 optimizes this situation with modifications:

1. A 4-inch capacitive touch screen, maximizing the proportion. Users can operate on the screen directly.

2. Physical buttons are maintained, to ensure stable operation while using it.

CDE900 adopts a color screen display with a new icon UI design to manage functions, making the function display more intuitive and vivid. Up to 120 data streams can be read at the same time, without missing abnormal data of multidimensional data comparison.

The Mucar CDE900 is available for half price for a limited time on August 22nd.

