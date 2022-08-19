Impress Communications First to Launch Luxe, Sustainable Enviro+ Packaging in North America

100% PCW, Recyclable, Compostable, and Biodegradable Paper Board

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the exclusive launch of Enviro+ Paper Board to North America, Impress Communications breaks new ground in sustainability for the packaging and supply industry.

Enviro+ Paper Board is the first of its kind: a 100% PCW, recyclable, biodegradable, and compostable material that combines pre-and post-consumer waste to close the loop on production. Not only is it truly zero-waste, but it also supersedes its PCW predecessors in quality. A notably smoother and whiter finish enables rich, crisp printing — proving that luxe packaging can (and should be) environmentally conscious, too.

"There's a preconceived notion that a sustainable packaging solution would mean compromising on the premium finishing," says Paul Marino, CEO of Impress Communications. "This is not true. Our Enviro+ board can offer consumers the best of both worlds: an environmentally conscious option that aligns with their personal mission while delivering stand-out, on-trend packaging that fits their portfolio."

The difference between Enviro+ and traditional luxury brand packaging is undiscernible. Enviro+ is eco-minded without looking the part, featuring a unique coating that ensures vibrant, true-to-hue color printing. It boasts every major Paper Mill Certifications across the industry, too — all while rivaling the current best-in-class packaging in 360° superiority.

"With sustainability at the forefront of the consumers' mind, we can easily answer that demand with Enviro+ without sacrificing quality," says Marino. This includes housing inventory in Impress Communications' warehouse: by directly partnering with the manufacturer, clients are insulated from any supply chain issues as they make the shift towards greener packaging.

This launch offers viable proof that a circular economy is indeed possible — and no packaging has reason to become waste again. As the exclusive supplier of Enviro+ paper, Impress Communications is excited to continue as a pioneer in the industry, championing the environmental movement as part of best practices and continued innovation.

ABOUT IMPRESS COMMUNICATIONS

Impress Communications is an industry trendsetter whose commitment to the environment inspires initiatives that are consistently in the interest of humankind. From state-of-the-art packaging engineering to dedicated logistics solutions, Impress Communications has decades of experience serving a wide range of industries, including e-commerce, cosmetics, food, and pharmaceutical brands.

