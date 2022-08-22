Illumina Genomics Forum to Feature 23andMe Co-founder and CEO Anne Wojcicki

Session will focus on disrupting the status quo by empowering consumers to make more proactive, informed health care decisions

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, today announced that it will feature Anne Wojcicki, co-founder and CEO of personal genomics company 23andMe, at its inaugural Illumina Genomics Forum (IGF) on October 1. In a spotlight session titled "Disruption Ahead," Wojcicki will speak with biotechnology journalist Luke Timmerman about putting the consumer at the center of health care, drawing from her personal experience disrupting the health care status quo, and improving patient lives through genomics innovation.

Illumina announced today that Anne Wojcicki, co-founder and CEO of 23andMe, will be featured in a spotlight session at its inaugural Illumina Genomics Forum (IGF) on October 1. (PRNewswire)

During the conversation, Wojcicki will discuss how a consumer-first approach to health care continues to guide her as she leads 23andMe into its next growth phase. Late last year, 23andMe acquired Lemonaid Health, a telemedicine platform and digital pharmacy, to advance its vision of individualized primary care and empower consumers to live healthier lives. Wojcicki will also share her vision for industry standards to guide data privacy and sharing, as well as her views on key actions needed to improve and accelerate drug discovery.

"As a groundbreaking leader in personal genomics, Anne shares Illumina's mission to improve human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Together we are working to help people make more proactive, informed health care decisions with the potential to transform patient lives," said Kathryne Reeves, chief marketing officer of Illumina. "By shining a brighter light on and enhancing access to genomics, we can address today's greatest health challenges and build a stronger, healthier world."

Illumina previously announced that former US President Barack Obama will headline the inaugural forum in a fireside chat on the evening of Wednesday, September 28. Twelve years after the passage of the Affordable Care Act, Obama will discuss the continued need for equity, accessibility, and smarter health care to improve the human condition. Then, on September 30, Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, will deliver a keynote address on the remarkable potential of genomics to change the trajectory of global health.

Other IGF key themes include:

How genomic technology is driving more informed, proactive, and personalized patient diagnosis and treatment in clinics

Ways in which whole-genome sequencing is revolutionizing patient care

The role of genomics in supporting health care's quadruple aim to improve population health, reduce costs, enhance the patient experience, and improve provider satisfaction

IGF will take place in San Diego from September 28 through October 1. For more information and to register for the conference, go to illuminagenomicsforum.com.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit illumina.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

