KBO Bike celebrating 2nd Anniversary with 2nd Anniversary Sale, offering $300 discount

CARSON CITY, Nev., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KBO Bike is pleased to announce their 2nd Anniversary Sale this month. Based in California, the company is a fast-rising electric commuter bikes manufacturer that offers advanced electric bikes at highly affordable rates.

The sale has already started from August 9, 2022 and is live now.

KBO Bike is offering $120 off on their ebike line to all customers who will subscribe to their newsletter. Additionally, customers will get a $300 discount on purchase of minimum two electric bikes.

KBO Bike was founded in 2020 by Max, an electric bike enthusiast and green-conscious entrepreneur. The company is driven by the mission to provide advanced and best affordable commuter e-bike to extend both an eco-friendly and healthier alternative to regular transportation. KBO Bike offers factory-direct electric bikes which helps the company to keep the prices low.

KBO Bike is currently offering three electric bicycle vehicles for both customers who prefer e-bike for commuting and riders who are interested in electric bikes for leisure travels.

One of the bestsellers from the company is KBO Ranger. Backed by a highly powerful 840Wh battery, the bike comes with a solid 750W motor that assures a long 60-mile journey on single charge. The advanced electric bike is able to accommodate a massive 400lb cargo capacity.

The other premium electric commuter bike from KBO is KBO Breeze Step-Thru. It comes with the same 768 Wh battery capacity of the Breeze but offers an elevated model with its state-of-the-art Step-Thru design. The Step-Thru frames are especially designed to make riding more convenient for riders who are not very tall or experience certain mobility problems.

All electric bikes from KBO come with a 2-year warranty.

Added to electric bikes, KBO also offers a wide range of accessories for the bikers, including bicycle frame bag, electric bikes hitch rack, highly advanced shock-absorbing saddle, U-lock, and more. Customers will be able to buy replacement parts for specific KBO e-bike models from the company's official website.

KBO Bike is on a mission to drive up the trend of eco-friendly electric bike-based commute with its highly advanced, powerful, and affordable electric bikes.

