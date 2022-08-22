Mobile Health Becomes First Employee Medical Screening Provider to Launch a Full Suite of On-Site Services

From drug testing to vaccines and physical exams, Mobile Health brings the clinic directly to their client.

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Health announces today that all employment-related medical screenings are now available on-site, at the employers' location. For 38 years, Mobile Health has provided comprehensive employment-related medical screenings such as physical abilities testing, vaccinations, hearing and vision exams, etc. With over 6,500 clinics across the United States, companies now have the flexibility to choose to send their employees for a next-day appointment or have the Mobile Health team bring the clinic to them. No other occupational health company has the reach, technology, and incredible staff to offer services in-clinic, on-site, or wherever your employees are located.

DISRUPTING THE CLINICAL SETTING

The Mobile Health team brings the staff, testing, and technology to perform drug testing, physical exams, tuberculosis testing, respirator fit testing, hearing exams, vision screening, vaccines, titers, and more.

"Until now, employers have had to schedule pre-employment exams or annual testing and send their employees to a clinic, which disrupts the workday," said Mobile Health Chief Operations Officer Victoria Roberts. "For Mobile Health, the clinic can be your breakroom, your warehouse, your conference room, your parking lot, or our 6,500+ clinics. Wherever your employees are, that's where we'll be."

With this new expansion, the company will provide employers across the country with faster, flexible, and more accessible ways to achieve the peace of mind they need to run their businesses.

