Onymos Introduces New Bundled Feature Set for Rapid Healthcare Application Development

New Know Your HealthDocs bundle enables developers to rapidly create applications requiring digital scanning, enhancement, recognition, and verification of physical documents and forms

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Onymos , developer of the world's first Features-as-a-Service platform, today announced the launch of Know Your HealthDocs , a new bundled offering for healthcare that enables engineering teams to rapidly build applications that automate the manual process of healthcare document evaluation and transcription for frontline workers.

Know Your HealthDocs provides engineering teams with useful, core machine learning-powered application functionality, including automatic:

Evaluation and verification of various physical healthcare documents — such as COVID-19 vaccination cards, prescriptions, and patient intake questionnaires — that help determine their validity and meet compliance requirements

Enhancement of photos or scans of healthcare documents in preparation for future optical character recognition (OCR), reducing need for multiple versions

Deployment of OCR capabilities to accurately and efficiently interpret the data on healthcare documents, accelerating the pace at which frontline workers can process them, as well as limiting errors associated with manual transcription

"Frontline healthcare workers are spending precious time vetting and correctly translating physical medical documents, while engineering teams are allocating 12 person months to creating custom applications that will streamline this process," said Shiva Nathan, Founder & CEO, Onymos. "Know Your HealthDocs was developed to eliminate error-prone manual processes faced by frontline workers, while enabling healthcare enterprise engineering teams to rapidly deploy needed apps through access to pre-developed functionality and machine learning-driven automation."

Today, enterprise engineering teams repeatedly create original healthcare applications with functionality for the digital scanning, enhancement, recognition, and verification of physical healthcare documents and forms. By leveraging Know Your HealthDocs, teams can:

Make development time 4-10 times faster through a set of pre-developed, full-stack Features that can be easily added to new or existing applications and contain pre-trained machine learning models, UI/UX, underlying logic that runs on the device, as well as server-side functions and integrations that process and store data in the cloud

Reallocate time and resources towards more strategic application innovation and differentiation by relieving development teams of the creation, maintenance, and enhancement of commodity functionality, as well as technical debt

For example, as COVID-19 vaccinations began to increase in early 2021, one of the nation's largest food and drug chain retailers required a solution that would enable their frontline pharmacy workers to scan and digitize handwritten vaccine forms. With Know Your HealthDocs, this retailer was able to develop and launch an application in one-tenth of the time to more than 1,500 of its stores across the country. For frontline workers, the application reduced time spent on evaluation and transcription by 80 percent; decreased the transcription error rate from 12 percent to 1 percent; and accelerated federal and state reimbursement for vaccinations from 20 weeks to 4 weeks.

For more information on Onymos or Know Your HealthDocs, please visit https://onymos.com/know-your-healthdocs-bundle/ .

About Onymos

Onymos is the developer of the world's first Features-as-a-Service platform. Our more than 20 full-stack Features enable enterprises to build innovative and differentiated apps with unmatched speed, quality, and value. Onymos is trusted by top brands, including Albertsons, CVS, and Walmart. For more information, visit onymos.com , and join the conversation on Twitter and LinkedIn .

