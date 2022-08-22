TUMI Debuts Documentary-Style Fall 2022 Campaign Entitled "Built for the Journey"

Films Will Feature Unique Stories of Global Sports and Entertainment Leaders Son Heung-min, Gracie Abrams, Anthony Ramos, and Lando Norris

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, TUMI, the international travel and lifestyle brand, will launch its global campaign entitled "Built for the Journey," which chronicles the personal and professional journeys of four world-renowned sports and entertainment professionals aptly known as the TUMI Crew. Brought to life by esteemed film director Jessy Moussallem, who traveled across the globe to bring their unique stories to life, the campaign will include short films featuring pro footballer Son Heung-min , singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams , actor and recording artist Anthony Ramos , and McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris . Curated by their multifaceted passions and their drive to be on the move, the Crew showcases the 19 Degree Aluminum, TEGRA-LITE®, and McLaren collections, respectively through each campaign chapter.

"At TUMI, our goal is to ensure that each person can perform their very best when using our products — whether that's traveling abroad on tour, going back home, or embarking on a new professional adventure," said Victor Sanz, Creative Director of TUMI. "We use specialized design techniques and innovative materials to create modern products that offer the best in travel, resiliency, sustainability and durability. Our products withstand the test of time."

The first story launches today and stars South Korean footballer Son Heung-min, whose journey is about perfecting his craft through repetition and demonstrating what it takes to achieve professional success. Throughout his travels, Heung-min relies on his TUMI 19 Degree Aluminum hardside cases to protect his prized possessions.

The remaining three docu-campaigns will debut throughout September and October. Gracie Abrams' film (launching September 15) will highlight her first international tour and feature her journey to Paris with her durable and sustainable TEGRA-LITE® luggage, built for her busy life on the road. This campaign was inspired by her song, "For Real This Time." Anthony Ramos' narrative, also launching September 15, will highlight his self-discovery journey to Puerto Rico and the special connection he felt to the island and his heritage. "Visiting Puerto Rico has been an experience that's allowed me to explore my roots and connect to the place my family is from in a deeper way. TUMI's TEGRA-LITE® made this trip more exceptional since I securely packed meaningful mementos from La isla to always remind me of the homeland," Ramos said. He recorded a song inspired by his trip with TUMI, titled "Maleta" which means bag in Spanish.

The final installment, launching October 13, will spotlight the newest TUMI | McLaren Carbon Fiber CFX collection with McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris, who shared his vision for the future. Captured outside London, his story complements the TUMI | McLaren collection, which is built on innovation, technology and design.

"This campaign celebrates the resiliency of the human spirit and embarking on new adventures which is core to TUMI's DNA. TUMI is committed to perfecting the journey; it's how we are built," Jill Krizelman, senior vice president of Global Marketing and eCommerce at TUMI, stated.

Throughout the season, the brand expects to host a myriad of activations around the globe to celebrate the launches. More information to come.

All collections are available globally at TUMI stores, TUMI.com and select specialty retailers.

Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel and performance luxury essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we're committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. The brand is sold globally in over 75 countries with approximately 2,000 points of sale.

