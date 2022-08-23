CometChat Forms Strategic Partnership with Daily to Deliver World Class Communications Experience

DENVER, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CometChat, the leading in-app chat provider, announced a strategic partnership with Daily, the leading WebRTC video and audio API for large-scale use cases like ed-tech, telehealth, live events, and more. By partnering together, both Daily and CometChat users will be able to build a world-class communications experience with rich in-app chat and calling in minutes.

"By teaming up with Daily, we're so pleased to offer developers a best-of-breed, fully featured, and remarkably scalable option for both in-app chat and voice/video calling. There are some use cases which push the absolute boundaries of what in-app engagement looks like, and through this partnership, we are proud and excited to continue to support and power such ambitious entrepreneurs." – Anuj Garg, CometChat CEO.

While CometChat does offer a robust voice and video solution, the Daily partnership will best serve those customers who hold very large events, broadcast to hundreds of users, require a specialist video solution, or have already integrated Daily into their stack. With a high degree of flexibility and performance no matter the use case, and easy-to-use templates, combining these two awesome products will be remarkably simple.

"Daily's mission is to provide developers with the highest levels of flexibility when building live communications experiences and support the broadest set of use cases. We know rich chat plays a crucial role in supporting interactive call experiences of all types, and this is why our partnership with CometChat is so exciting." – Kwindla Hultman Kramer, Daily CEO

CometChat Highlights

Comprehensive extension library: Allows you to quickly create a robust, modern chat experience and integrate with your existing technology stack.

Developer skillset agnostic: From no-code chat widget to UI kits, to SDKs and APIs, developers of any skill level (even non-coders) can build and launch a custom chat solution.

Designed to scale with you: While CometChat serves enterprise customers well and has for years, we've been intentional about building a business to also serve young organizations entering a growth phase.

Built-in tools for event moderation: In addition to 30+ other extensions, we've invested heavily in building tools to make event moderation easy, including in-flight moderation, profanity filters, sentiment analysis, slow mode and more.

Daily Highlights

With two lines of code, teams can embed a fully featured video chat solution in minutes though Daily Prebuilt.

Flexible APIs allow you to build for the broadest use cases, including breakout rooms, spatial audio, and added control for real-time video, live streaming, and recording.

The only webRTC API that can support 300 active participants in a call, all cams and mics on. Support 15,000 person calls with interactive live streaming. You also can create traditional live streams of your calls to reach millions.

Experience superior call quality through unique features like smooth peer-to-peer/cloud switching and access advanced analytics and detailed prebuilt quality visualizations.

About CometChat

CometChat allows developers to quickly integrate in-app text messaging in to any mobile and web-based apps. Our platform provides user-to-user messaging to help your users connect with each other — marketplace sellers and buyers, healthcare providers and patients, taxi drivers and riders, students and teachers, and much more.

Our Chat SDKs, APIs, and UI Kits are quick to launch, incredibly secure, highly scalable, and well documented. Our robust extension library helps you integrate easily with other services and provides a configurable, feature-rich messaging experience for your users.

We're trusted by more than 50,000 developers worldwide and serve start-up and enterprise customers in telehealth, ed-tech, marketplaces, on-demand services, virtual events, dating apps, and other industries.

About Daily

Daily helps developers and teams harness the power of video & voice. Use our Prebuilt user interface, flexible APIs, and SDKs to launch live apps in minutes.

Daily is the most flexible way to add live video and voice to any product experience or application. Developers can add 15,000-person calls to any site or app in minutes with Daily Prebuilt, which includes a customizable call interface and prebuilt features like chat, recording, and more. Or create custom layouts with our easy-to-use APIs, which provide maximum control over the call experience. We offer transparent pricing, HIPAA compliance, world-class docs and support, and enterprise-ready global infrastructure.

