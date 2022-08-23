Eve Announces First North American Urban Air Mobility Simulation in Chicago

Simulates a complete operation and service touchpoints using helicopters to understand how Chicago Metropolitan area commuters will experience a quiet and sustainable Urban Air Mobility ("UAM") journey

Flight testing begins in mid-September with morning and afternoon flights on weekdays, with seats available for those who want to experience the future of commuting by Electric Vertical Aircraft ("EVA" or "eVTOL")

MELBOURNE, Fla., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eve Holding, Inc. ("Eve") (NYSE: EVEX; EVEXW) will conduct its first North American UAM simulation using helicopters powered by Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE, or "Blade"), as a substitute for an eVTOL. The company aims to study operations, ground services, passenger journeys and eVTOL operator needs, creating more accessible and faster connections to Downtown Chicago. Eve will conduct its Chicago, Ill., UAM simulation over three weeks, starting with ground tests on September 12th and passenger flights on the 14th. Following the simulation, the city of Chicago will gain knowledge about the infrastructure and ecosystem needed to enable the launch and expected long-term growth of UAM in the area.

"Simulating the eVTOL operation in Chicago allows us to study how people will experience this service and understand the entire ecosystem requirements for our product and services, while showcasing the benefit of Urban Air Mobility in one of North America's most prominent and populated cities," said André Stein, co-CEO of Eve. "We are wrapping up preparations to execute these simulations seamlessly and look forward to helping prepare Chicago for a local zero-emission UAM solution that is quiet, efficient, and sustainable."

Eve will perform the ground tests at Vertiport Chicago, an existing downtown heliport facility, simulating services, infrastructure, and equipment requirements for the eVTOL. In the UAM infrastructure, a vertiport is an area of land or a structure used for the landing, take-off, charging and operation of eVTOL vehicles.

"For Eve, it is essential to understand and address through these projects involving partners and the community the key challenges associated with the main pillars of the UAM ecosystem. Our proposal brings together all stakeholders and counts on different views and feedback to structure and deliver the best solutions," said Luiz Mauad, Vice President of Services and Fleet Operations at Eve.

For this simulation, Eve has formed a consortium of partners, including Blade, Republic Airways, Halo Aviation, Vertiport Chicago, Village of Tinley Park, Village of Schaumburg, ACCIONA, SkyWest, Inc. and Speedbird Aero. A helicopter replicating Eve's future eVTOL will transport passengers from the Vertiport Chicago facility to two helistops located northwest and southwest of Chicago. The first route will connect Vertiport Chicago to Schaumburg Municipal Helistop, and the second route will connect Vertiport Chicago to Tinley Park Helistop in Illinois. Flights are available through Blade's app and website (www.blade.com).

About Eve

Eve is dedicated to accelerating the Urban Air Mobility ecosystem. Benefitting from a start-up mindset, backed by Embraer S.A.'s more than 50-year history of aerospace expertise, and with a singular focus, Eve is taking a holistic approach to progressing the UAM ecosystem, with an advanced eVTOL project, comprehensive global services and support network and a unique air traffic management solution. Since May 10, 2022, Eve is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where its shares of common stock and public warrants trade under the tickers "EVEX" and "EVEXW". For more information, please visit www.eveairmobility.com.

About Blade

Blade is a technology-powered, global air mobility platform committed to reducing travel friction by providing cost-effective air transportation alternatives to some of the most congested ground routes in the U.S. and abroad. Today, the Company predominantly uses helicopters and amphibious aircraft for its passenger routes and is also one of the largest air medical transporters of human organs for transplant in the world. Its asset-light model, coupled with its exclusive passenger terminal infrastructure, is designed to facilitate a seamless transition to Electric Vertical Aircraft ("EVA" or "eVTOL"), enabling lower-cost air mobility to the public that is both quiet and emission-free. For more information, visit www.blade.com.

