Storylines and Brodosplit Shipyard Sign Ship Building Contract for World's First Environmentally Sustainable Residential Community at Sea

MIAMI, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Storylines residential ships and Brodosplit shipyard in Split, Croatia, have signed a construction contract to build the world's first environmentally sustainable private residence ship. Brodosplit, part of the DIV Group, has commenced the engineering phase of the 753-foot (229 meters) passenger vessel with 547 private residences on board. The ship, to be named MV Narrative, is the first residential ship powered by liquid natural gas propulsion (LNG).

"We are thrilled to be partnering with such a reputable European yard with a long history of delivering high-quality passenger ships," said Storylines CEO Alister Punton. "Our resident owners can hardly wait to move onboard the state-of-the-art ship so they can travel the world from the comfort of home."

The ship is different from a vacation cruise ship in that it is purposely built for residential life at sea. It is intended to be a floating community and includes a post office, school, library, hospital, bank, pools, office spaces and 20 dining and bar venues. It features the largest wellness center at sea with a 10,000-square foot area for the spa, gym and anti-aging clinic. The ship's amenities also include a waterfront marina with personal watercraft, bowling alley, hydroponic garden farm and an open-air fitness deck with racquet sports, yoga sun deck and running track.

LNG is the most environmentally friendly option currently available for powering ships. Other initiatives onboard include converting waste into energy and growing produce at the solar powered hydroponic garden. A first-of-its-kind zero-waste farmer's market will also be available with locally sourced products where everything is compostable or recyclable.

"We are pleased to be building this innovative ship with Storylines," said Brodosplit President of the board, Tomislav Debeljak. "We always enter into projects that bring development to the industry and include new technologies. This vessel is equipped with various energy saving features, has dual fuel powered engines (fuel oil and LNG) and will be optimized to have the lowest possible emission of harmful particles and gasses. There are many new green technologies and ship systems we are pioneering, which makes this a very exciting project for us."

Pricing of the residences on the ship ranges from $1 to $8 million for the lifetime of the vessel with a limited number of 24-year leases available starting at $647,000. For more information, please visit www.storylines.com.

About Storylines

Storylines is creating an environmentally sustainable ocean residential community and a way of life that is attracting adventure seekers looking for immersive cultural experiences on a global scale. The vision was ideated by founders Shannon Lee and Alister Punton to give global travelers the ability to live out their passion for exploration while still maintaining work, family and home life. Owners of the 547 luxury residences onboard the continuously circumnavigating vessel can travel the world from the comfort of home. As conscientious global citizens, residents spend an average of three days in each port and give back to local communities. Experiential learning is integrated into curated itineraries and immersive shore excursions.

About Brodosplit

Brodosplit JSC is a member of DIV Group, which consists, besides the shipyard, of six factories in three countries in the region, and dozens of production and support facilities in the shipbuilding industry. Brodosplit recently delivered the state of the art expedition vessel 'Ultramarine' the SRtP Polar Class 6 vessel, as well as the largest sailing ship with cross masts in the world, 'Golden Horizon'. Brodosplit is now completing polar expedition cruise vessels including sistership of the first PC6 vessel 'Hondius' and is the leader among European builders of polar cruise vessels. Brodosplit's next ambition in the shipbuilding industry is to secure a dominant position in the mega and super yachts, and residential vessels markets.

