Drone show by Open Sky to light up Renaissance Faire at Thanksgiving Point

Release summary: Utah's first drone show company, Open Sky Productions, created a custom drone show with 150 drones for the Utah Renaissance Faire at Thanksgiving Point. Locals can see this spectacular show on Friday, August 26 at 9:00 p.m. at this public event.

LEHI, Utah , Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Utah's first drone show company, Open Sky Productions, is lighting up the sky with hundreds of drones during a custom show for the Utah Renaissance Faire at Electric Park in Thanksgiving Point Friday, August 26 at 9:00 p.m., visible to guests facing north.

Open Sky Productions is a Utah-based drone light show company, from some of the same team behind the award-winning frozen attraction Ice Castles. Open Sky has created remarkable and safe drone shows in multiple countries and U.S. states. Visit openskypro.com to see clips of magical drone shows and information about how to hire Open Sky Productions. (PRNewswire)

Open Sky has created epic drone shows set to music, in place of fireworks and for private birthday parties for clients who want a showstopper event to impress their guests. Drone shows are safer than fireworks in areas with high wildfire risk, and just as spectacular, as hundreds of drones fly in sync with each other.

"It's exciting to think that this technology is available to the general public now," said Jesse Stone, Open Sky Productions' president. "It's stunning technology. This custom show is going to have 150 drones and we're so excited to be able to showcase this technology right in our backyard."

Utah local Stone was inspired when he saw the drone show during the Olympic opening ceremony at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics and wanted to bring the experience to Utahns. Open Sky Productions has created custom drone shows in multiple countries and in several U.S. states, including a show earlier this month at the Sandy City Balloon Festival. The team at Open Sky loves to showcase their productions locally.

Viewers should assemble by 8:45 p.m. for the 9:00 p.m. launch at Electric Park in Thanksgiving Point, visible to the north. The drone show is part of the Utah Renaissance Faire, which runs August 26-27. For tickets, visit utahrenfaire.org.

About Open Sky Productions

Open Sky Productions is a Utah-based drone light show company, from some of the same team behind the award-winning frozen attraction Ice Castles. Open Sky has created remarkable and safe drone shows in multiple countries and U.S. states. Visit openskypro.com to see clips of magical drone shows and information about how to hire Open Sky Productions.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Open Sky Productions