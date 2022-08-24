Jon Najarian of CNBC’s “Halftime Report” Joins EBET as Advisor

Market Rebellion and TradeMonster Co-Founder Adds Capital Markets Expertise



LAS VEGAS, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EBET, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBET), a leading global operator and provider of advanced wagering products, announced today that Jon Najarian has joined the company ranks as an Advisor.

Najarian, who has 40 years of experience in the securities and futures markets, is the co-founder of MarketRebellion.com, a firm that provides education on trading options and other securities, as well as a regular contributor on CNBC Business TV. Having been a linebacker for the Chicago Bears, Najarian went on to become a trader on the Chicago Board Options Exchange. He was also a member of the NYSE, CME and CBOT during a 25-year career as a floor trader. It was during this period that he developed his Heat Seeker algorithm, which he uses to identify unusual options trading activity. Najarian is also a contributor on CNBC's "Halftime Report."

In 2005, Najarian co-founded TradeMonster, a highly rated and leading online brokerage firm, that ultimately was sold in 2016 to E*TRADE Financial Corp. for $750 million. Currently, he is also an active investor and market analyst, where he works to build awareness on roadshows and at conferences. He has delivered keynote addresses for the NYSE, Euromoney and Institutional Investor.

"EBET is an exciting company with a solid strategy, field-tested products in the wagering space and a management team that can drive the business into a new era," said Najarian. "Their geographic reach, expansion plans and customer base, I believe, will help them carve out a leadership position within the industry. I am thrilled to be joining and contributing my experience to accelerate the growth of EBET, helping it realize its enormous potential."

Aaron Speach, CEO at EBET, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Jon Najarian as an Advisor. His vast experience will undoubtedly provide EBET with strategic insight that will help shape the direction and further success of the company."

EBET operates and develops award-winning, groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for bettors around the world. The company is focused on bringing better entertainment and technology solutions to cater to the Millennial and Gen-Z demographics in the wagering space. It has an expanding portfolio of intellectual property with patents pending around odds modeling simulation, an electronic sports betting exchange system, live streaming odds integration and enhancing modeling probabilities in multi-player games. EBET operates online sportsbook and casino brands Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, GenerationVIP and Gogawi, which have over 1.4 million deposited customers in more than 15 countries. The company recently was awarded Esport Product of the Year at the 2021 SiGMA Europe and the 2022 SiGMA Asia and SiGMA Americas Awards. Its brand Karamba received SBC's award for Innovation in Casino & Gaming Entertainment and the 2022 SiGMA Americas Award for Online Casino of the Year. EBET, Inc. is listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol EBET (CUSIP 278700109). EBET, Inc. was previously Esports Technologies Inc. The name changed on May 5, 2022, to better reflect the company's business and mission.

For more information, visit: https://ebet.gg/.

